Breaking News

Easter Egg Roll at White House Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Thu April 5, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A young girl participates in the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April, 17, 2017.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
A young girl participates in the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April, 17, 2017.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gets a high-five from a boy who sat next to him while he read the childrens&#39; book, &quot;How To Catch The Easter Bunny.&quot;
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gets a high-five from a boy who sat next to him while he read the childrens' book, "How To Catch The Easter Bunny."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Colored Easter eggs ready to be used during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
Colored Easter eggs ready to be used during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Children on the South Lawn participating in an Easter egg race.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
Children on the South Lawn participating in an Easter egg race.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Guests have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny on the South Lawn.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
Guests have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny on the South Lawn.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A youngster wears a Make America Great Again hat with bunny ears.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
A youngster wears a Make America Great Again hat with bunny ears.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
President Donald Trump waves to guests after delivering remarks from the Truman Balcony alongside first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
President Donald Trump waves to guests after delivering remarks from the Truman Balcony alongside first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
First lady Melania Trump reads a book to guests at the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
First lady Melania Trump reads a book to guests at the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles to begin an Easter Egg Roll race.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles to begin an Easter Egg Roll race.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
A young boy plays with an Easter egg on the South Lawn of the White House.
Photos: The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
A young boy plays with an Easter egg on the South Lawn of the White House.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 White House Easter Egg Roll 041705 White House Easter Egg Roll 041706 White House Easter Egg Roll 041707 White House Easter Egg Roll 041708 White House Easter Egg Roll 041709 White House Easter Egg Roll 041704 White House Easter Egg Roll Trump 041710 White House Easter Egg Roll 041711 White House Easter Egg Roll 041712 White House Easter Egg Roll 0417

(CNN)Here's a look at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Facts:
April 22, 2019 - The 141st White House Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place.
April 2, 2018 - The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll takes place.
Weather permitting, the White House Easter Egg Roll has been held every Monday after Easter on the South Lawn except during WWI and WWII, when it was held at other locations.
    For the egg roll race, kids push the eggs through the grass with spoons.
    Read More
    The event is open for children 13 and younger, and their families.
    Timeline:
    Early 1800s -     Dolley Madison organizes an Easter egg roll on the Capitol lawn.
    1876 - Congress approves the Turf Protection Act, preventing the grounds of the Capitol from being used "as playgrounds."
    1878 - President Rutherford B. Hayes hosts the first White House Easter Egg Roll.
    1953 - President Dwight D. Eisenhower revives the Easter egg roll. It was suspended in 1942 because of World War II and later, a White House renovation.
    1969 - First Lady Pat Nixon introduces the White House Easter Bunny for the first time.
    1985 - Nancy Reagan personally invites a young girl, Jennifer Ledbetter, to the Easter egg roll after a Reagan aide told her she was unwelcome because she supported Walter Mondale.
    2001 - The roll is canceled for the first time since 1984 because of rain.
    April 17, 2006 - Gay and lesbian parents involved in the Family Pride Coalition attend to "make a positive statement" about gay families.
    2009 - For the first time, an online lottery for tickets is held so that children from around the country have an opportunity to attend.
    March 28, 2016 - A White House Fun Run with First Lady Michelle Obama - part of her Let's Move! initiative against childhood obesity - is added to the day's activities.