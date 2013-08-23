Earth Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Earth Day, which is celebrated every year by more than a billion people in 192 countries around the world.

Earth Day is celebrated every April 22, but some events take place on the weekends before or after the 22nd.

It was created in the United States to increase public awareness of environmental problems and is now celebrated around the world.

Earth Day is credited with starting the environmental movement in the United States.

Timeline:

September 1969 - Senator Gaylord Nelson (D-WI) proposes the idea for a nationwide teach-in about the environment.