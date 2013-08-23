Coretta Scott King Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Coretta Scott King, civil rights and peace activist.

Personal

Birth date: April 27, 1927

Death date: January 30, 2006

Birth place: Marion, Alabama

Birth name: Coretta Scott

Father: Obidiah Scott

Mother: Bernice (McMurray) Scott

Children: Bernice, March 28, 1963; Dexter, January 30, 1961; Martin III, October, 23, 1957; Yolanda, November 17, 1955

Education: Antioch College, B.A. in music and education, 1951; New England Conservatory of Music, voice and violin, 1954

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts

She didn't believe James Earl Ray murdered her husband, but rather that his assassination was the result of a government conspiracy.

Valedictorian of her high school class.

Timeline

June 18, 1953 - Marries Martin Luther King Jr.

1954 - Moves to Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband when he is named pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.

1957 - Accompanies her husband to Ghana to celebrate its independence from Great Britain.

1960s - Performs in a series of Freedom Concerts to raise money for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

April 4, 1968 - Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on his hotel balcony by James Earl Ray.

April 8, 1968 - Leads a silent march of 50,000 people through the streets of Memphis, Tennessee. The next day, she makes a televised speech at her husband's funeral.

July 1, 1968 - She is the first woman to deliver the class day address at Harvard University.

1968 - Establishes and works for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

1974 - Develops the Full Employment Action Council, which was a group of over 100 religious, business, labor, civil and women's rights organizations dedicated to a national policy of full employment and equal economic opportunity.

1983 - Forms the Coalition of Conscience, a group of over 800 human rights organizations that sponsors the 20th and 25th anniversary of the March on Washington

1983 - Lobbies Congress to pass an act to create a national holiday in honor of her late husband. The holiday is first observed in 1986 on the third Monday in January.

1990 - Co-host of the Soviet-American Women's Summit in Washington, DC.

1995 - Steps down as chairman and chief executive officer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

January 21, 2002 - Visits the White House on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

January 15, 2004 - King and President George W. Bush lay a wreath at Dr. King's tomb on what would have been his 75th birthday.

August 16, 2005 - Is admitted to the hospital in fair condition after having a major stroke and mild heart attack.

September 22, 2005 - Is released from the hospital.

January 30, 2006 - Dies at a center for holistic medicine in Mexico.

February 4, 2006 - Is the woman and first African-American to lie in repose in the Rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol. Governor Sonny Perdue's office estimates that over 42,000 mourners visit King during viewing hours.

February 6, 2006 - Llies in repose at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. More than 115,000 visitors come to pay their respects, according to the National Park Service.