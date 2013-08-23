H1N1 United States Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the H1N1 influenza virus, also known as swine flu. There was a pandemic outbreak across the globe which lasted from 2009 to 2010.

Human cases of H1N1 from April 2009-April 2010:

Fatalities in the United States - Estimated total is between 8,868 and 18,306.

Fatalities Worldwide - Only 18,500 laboratory-confirmed deaths, but estimates are 151,700 to 575,400.

Swine Flu:

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by type A influenza virus in pigs. Swine flu outbreaks are common in pig herds, but generally the disease causes few deaths in pigs.

Swine flu is transmitted between pigs through close contact and contact with contaminated objects. It is transmitted between humans when someone touches an object coughed or sneezed on by an infected person, and then touches his/her mouth or nose. However, it cannot be passed from properly handled pork products to humans.