H1N1 United States Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the H1N1 influenza virus, also known as swine flu . There was a pandemic outbreak across the globe which lasted from 2009 to 2010.

Total fatalities in the United States are between 8,868 and 18,306.

Swine Flu:

The H1N1 virus is a type of swine flu.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by type A influenza virus in pigs. Swine flu outbreaks are common in pigs, but generally the disease causes few deaths.

Swine flu is transmitted between pigs through close contact and contact with contaminated objects. It is transmitted between humans when someone touches an object coughed or sneezed on by an infected person, and then touches his/her mouth or nose. However, it cannot be passed from pork or other meat products to humans.

Swine flu outbreaks in pigs can occur at any time, but mostly occurs during the late fall and winter months.

It is a constantly mutating virus. Pigs are susceptible to viruses from birds, humans and other swine. When these different influenza viruses strike pigs, the genes can mutate and new viruses can develop.

Swine Flu in Humans:

Swine flu is rare in humans, but it occasionally occurs in people that are in contact with infected pigs, such as swine industry workers.

Symptoms are similar to that of regular human influenza and can include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Drugs that treat swine flu in humans include oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza).

Timeline:

1930 - The classical swine flu virus (an influenza type A H1N1 virus) is first isolated from a pig.

1976 - Swine flu (Hsw1N1) breaks out among soldiers at Fort Dix in New Jersey. Thirteen soldiers are infected and one dies.

1976 - The United States begins a nationwide vaccination program against a type of swine flu known as Influenza A/New Jersey/76. However, the program is suspended after people die within hours of receiving the vaccination. More than 500 people develop Guillian-Barre syndrome after the vaccination, and 32 people die.

September 1988 - A woman dies of the H1N1 flu virus days after visiting a county fair pig exhibition where there was widespread influenza-like illness among the swine.

December 2005-February 2009 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 12 cases of swine flu among humans.

April 24, 2009 - The CDC issues an outbreak notice warning travelers of an increased health risk of swine flu in Central Mexico and Mexico City.

April 26, 2009 - The United States declares a public health emergency as cases of swine flu increase.

April 27, 2009 - World Health Organization raises the influenza pandemic alert to a level 4.

April 29, 2009 - WHO raises the influenza pandemic alert to a level 5.

June 11, 2009 - WHO raises the influenza pandemic alert to a level 6.

October 24, 2009 - US US President Barack Obama declares the H1N1 outbreak a national emergency.