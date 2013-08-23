Alzheimer's Disease Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some information about Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities.

Facts:

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities.

Alzheimer's disease is fatal and there is no cure. It is a slow-moving disease that starts with memory loss and ends with severe brain damage.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in America, and the fifth leading cause of those 65 and older.

The disease is named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer. In 1906, the neuropathologist did an autopsy on the brain of a woman who died after exhibiting language problems, unpredictable behavior and memory loss. Dr. Alzheimer discovered the amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, which are considered the hallmarks of the disease.