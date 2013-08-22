The first thing casual tennis fans might think of when Judy Murray's name is mentioned is how excitable she can get in the stands supoorting her son Andy.
A driving force —
But Judy isn't solely a cheerleader. She was the driving force behind the careers of both Andy and his older brother Jamie, right. Jamie is also a Wimbledon champion, capturing the mixed doubles event in 2007.
Almost forgotten —
In the moments after he won Wimbledon in July 2013, Andy said he couldn't remember what happened in the final game. Overwhelmed, he almost forgot to hug mom.
Celebrations in New York, too —
Judy posed with Andy last September after her son won his first grand slam title and ended Britain's 76-year wait for a men's singles champion at a major.
The other woman in Andy's life —
Judy is often accompanied by Andy's girlfriend, Kim Sears, at tennis tournaments around the world. Sears' dad, Nigel, is a prominent tennis coach.
Her teaching continues —
Judy, even when it's chilly, continues to coach kids as she tries to get more youngsters playing and boost the popularity of tennis in Britain.
Leading the British women —
Since the end of 2011, Judy Murray has been the captain of Britain's Federation Cup team. She has drawn praise from several team members.
A converted fan —
After opting to hang around her brothers and kick around a soccer ball, Judy turned to tennis at the age of nine and prospered in the juniors in Scotland.