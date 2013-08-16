NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.

January 28, 2018 - The 48th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

January 29, 2017 - The 47th Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC team defeats the NFC team, 20-13.

Other Facts :

Until 2017, the Pro Bowl was played every year but two since 1980 in the Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).

In 1971, the National Football Conference (NFC) beat the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.

