NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

Updated 7:59 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018

(CNN)Here is some background information about the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.

January 28, 2018 - The 48th Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
January 29, 2017 - The 47th Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC team defeats the NFC team, 20-13.
Other Facts:
Until 2017, the Pro Bowl was played every year but two since 1980 in the Aloha Stadium in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).
    In 1971, the National Football Conference (NFC) beat the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.
    In 1984, 1989 and 1994, the AFC scored only three points during each game, the fewest points of any Pro Bowl games.
    In 2013, the NFC team scored the most points of any Pro Bowl game with 62.
    David Akers (Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers) holds the Pro Bowl record for scoring the most points, with 57 (over Pro Bowl career).
    Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) holds the record for most touchdowns with eight.
    July 31, 2013 - The NFL announces changes in the player selections process. Instead of the AFC playing the NFC, Pro Bowl team members will be drafted by fans, coaches and players in a fantasy-style format regardless of conference.
    Before the team selection formatting change that began with the 2014 game, the NFC led the AFC in Pro Bowl wins, with 22.
    January 21-22, 2014 - The first NFL Bowl draft is held. Alumni team captains are Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.
    January 26, 2014 - The team led by Jerry Rice defeats the team led by Deion Sanders 22-21 in the first unconferenced NFL Pro Bowl.
    June 1, 2016 - The NFL announces that the Pro Bowl is moving from the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu to the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
    December 20, 2016 - The 2017 rosters are announced, with a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.
    2018 Roster
    AFC:
    Offense
    Wide receiver:     Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
    Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers; Taylor Lewan, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders;
    Guard: Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
    Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
    Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
    Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
    Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
    Fullback: James Develin, Patriots
    Defense
    Defense end:     Joey Bosa, Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
    Interior linemen: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
    Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
    Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
    Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
    Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens
    Strong safety: Reshad Jones, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
    Special teams
    Punter:     Brett Kern, Titans
    Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
    Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
    Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
    NFC:
    Offense
    Wide receiver:     Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
    Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
    Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
    Center: Alex Mack, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
    Tight end: Zach Ertz, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
    Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
    Running back: Todd Gurley, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
    Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
    Defense
    Defensive end:     Everson Griffen, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
    Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
    Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
    Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
    Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes, Vikings; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
    Free safety: Earl Thomas, Seahawks
    Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
    Special teams
    Punter:     Johnny Hekker, Rams
    Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams
    Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper, Rams
    Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals