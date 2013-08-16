Armed Forces Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Armed Forces Day, a holiday observed in some areas of the United States to honor all branches of the armed forces.

Facts:

May 19, 2018 - Armed Forces Day.

It is celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May.

Other Facts:

Each year there is a theme. The theme of the first Armed Services Day was "Teamed for Defense."

It is celebrated with military exercises on land, sea and in the air to honor members of the US military and to show off their state-of-the-art equipment to the civilian population it protects.

Read More