Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli made a shock decision to quit tennis after losing her opening match at the Cincinnati Open on August 14.
Grand slam champion —
The announcement came just six weeks after the Frenchwoman won her first grand slam title at Wimbledon.
'Pain everywhere' —
The 28-year-old, who rose to seventh in the world rankings with her breakthrough triumph, told reporters at the U.S. Open warmup tournament that her body could no longer cope with the stress of touring life.
Marion's mentors —
Bartoli celebrated her Wimbledon win with her father Walter, who was her coach for over 20 years before she began working with former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo (right).
Twice as nice —
Walter encouraged his daughter to adopt a two-handed playing style as a child after being inspired by the success of Monica Seles.
Serving up success —
Bartoli, who never had professional coaching, also developed a distinctive serving style. She reached the semifinals on the red clay of Roland Garros at the 2011 French Open.
Solid performer —
She reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 U.S. Open, and the same stage of the Australian Open in 2009.
Great on grass —
But it was Wimbledon where Bartoli made her name, losing in the 2007 final against Venus Williams (right) on the hallowed grass courts of the All-England Club.