Mardi Gras Fast Facts

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Revelers parade through the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Tuesday, February 12.
Flag boy Leroy Ross of the Wild of the Nation Mardi Gras Indians sings in front of the Backstreet Cultural Museum in New Orleans.
Nick Mahshie and Anne Devalence, dressed as &quot;Abe Lincoln and his mistress,&quot; participate in Mardi Gras celebrations in the Faubourg Marigny.
Ed Reed of the Baltimore Ravens walks the parade route after getting off a float during the Krewe of Zulu parade.
A reveler dangles beads off a balcony on Bourbon Street.
Lorraine Summers of New Orleans, dressed as Medusa, celebrates Mardi Gras in the French Quarter.
Sunpie Barnes, big chief of the Northside Skull &amp;amp; Bones gang, walks around the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans on Tuesday morning.
Revelers in costume watch from a window at Mimi&#39;s bar as people gather on the street below.
Kamil del Toro, dressed as a Day of the Dead sugar skull, participates in celebrations in the French Quarter.
Flag boy Leroy Ross of the Wild of the Nation Mardi Gras Indians crosses Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.
Brody Bell, 6, runs across Pere Antoine Alley dressed as a bald eagle skeleton.
(CNN)Here's a look at Mardi Gras, a celebration held the day before the fasting season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Facts:
March 5, 2019 - Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday).
January 6 every year - Carnival celebrations begin, continuing through midnight on Fat Tuesday.
Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is also known as Shrove Tuesday.
    Parades and Parties:
    Mardi Gras Day is the last day of Carnival season.
    Carnival is celebrated in countries with large Roman Catholic populations. It begins on January 6th, the twelfth day after Christmas.
    Carnivals include balls, parties and parades with floats and costumed dancers.
    The colors of Mardi Gras are purple (justice), gold (power) and green (faith).
    Social clubs called "Krewes" organize the parades, and host balls and parties.
    Parades feature floats, marching bands, and a king and queen who lead the parade.
    Beads and coins called doubloons are thrown from the floats to the spectators.
    The History of Mardi Gras:
    Mardi Gras is a state holiday in Alabama, Florida and eight parishes in Louisiana.
    Typical attendance for Mardi Gras in New Orleans is about 1.4 million. After Hurricane Katrina, the first Mardi Gras saw 700,000.
    1837 - First Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.
    1857 - First time floats appear in the parades.
    Festivities have been canceled 13 times before, most often during war-time.
    Mobile, Alabama, was the first place in the United States to celebrate Mardi Gras, and now holds the second largest celebration after New Orleans.