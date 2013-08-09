Breaking News

Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

&#39;The Shape of Water&#39; earned seven nominations, including best drama.
'The Shape of Water' earned seven nominations, including best drama.
Christopher Nolan&#39;s &#39;Dunkirk&#39; earned three nominations, including best drama.
DunkirkChristopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' earned three nominations, including best drama.
Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg&#39;s &#39;The Post.&#39; The political story about the publication of the Pentagon Papers scored six nominations, including best drama.
Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg's 'The Post.' The political story about the publication of the Pentagon Papers scored six nominations, including best drama.
&#39;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&#39; earned six nominations, including best drama.
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' earned six nominations, including best drama.
The coming-of-age story &#39;Call Me By Your Name&#39; scored three nominations, including best drama.
The coming-of-age story 'Call Me By Your Name' scored three nominations, including best drama.
Saoirse Ronan stars in &#39;Lady Bird.&#39; The film scored four nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Saoirse Ronan stars in 'Lady Bird.' The film scored four nominations, including best musical or comedy.
James Franco in &#39;The Disaster Artist.&#39; The film scored two nominations, including best musical or comedy.
James Franco in 'The Disaster Artist.' The film scored two nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Daniel Kaluuya in &#39;Get Out.&#39; The social thriller scored two nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Daniel Kaluuya in 'Get Out.' The social thriller scored two nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Margot Robbie in &#39;I, Tonya.&#39; Based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, the film scored three nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Margot Robbie in 'I, Tonya.' Based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, the film scored three nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Hugh Jackman stars in &#39;The Greatest Showman.&#39; The film scored three nominations, including best musical or comedy.
Hugh Jackman stars in 'The Greatest Showman.' The film scored three nominations, including best musical or comedy.
(CNN)Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globes 2018: Winners
&lt;strong&gt;Best motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
&lt;strong&gt;Best motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Lady Bird&quot;
Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Frances McDormand, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Gary Oldman, &quot;Darkest Hour&quot;
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Saoirse Ronan, &quot;Lady Bird&quot;
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; James Franco, &quot;The Disaster Artist&quot;
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actress in a motion picture:&lt;/strong&gt; Allison Janney, &quot;I, Tonya&quot;
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actor in a motion picture:&lt;/strong&gt; Sam Rockwell, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
&lt;strong&gt;Best animated feature film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Coco&quot;
Best animated feature film: "Coco"
&lt;strong&gt;Best director:&lt;/strong&gt; Guillermo del Toro, &quot;The Shape of Water&quot;
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
&lt;strong&gt;Best screenplay:&lt;/strong&gt; Martin McDonagh, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
&lt;strong&gt;Best original score:&lt;/strong&gt; Alexandre Desplat, &quot;The Shape of Water&quot;
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
&lt;strong&gt;Best original song:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;This Is Me&quot; by Pasek and Paul, &quot;The Greatest Showman&quot;
Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"
&lt;strong&gt;Best foreign-language film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;In the Fade&quot;
Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"
&lt;strong&gt;Best television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot;
Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"
&lt;strong&gt;Best television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot;
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Elisabeth Moss, &quot;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot;
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Sterling K. Brown, &quot;This Is Us&quot;
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Rachel Brosnahan, &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot;
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Aziz Ansari, &quot;Master of None&quot;
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
&lt;strong&gt;Best miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Nicole Kidman, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Ewan McGregor, &quot;Fargo&quot;
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Laura Dern, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Alexander Skarsgård, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
January 7, 2018 - The 75th Annual Golden Globes are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and air live on NBC with Seth Meyers as host.
January 8, 2017 - The 74th Annual Golden Globes are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and air live on NBC with Jimmy Fallon as host.
    Other Facts:
    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.
    The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.
    The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.
    Awards for television were first presented in 1955.
    The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.
    On January 7, 2008, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners were announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.
    As of December 2017, Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations - 31. She has eight wins, also a record.
    January 7, 2018 - At the 75th Annual Golden Globes many celebrities wear black on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
    2018 Winners (Selected):
    Best Motion Picture - Drama
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
    Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    "Lady Bird"
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"
    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
    James Franco - "The Disaster Artist"
    Best Director
    Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"
    Best TV series - Drama
    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Best TV series - Comedy or Musical
    "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    Complete list of winners
    No celebrities were off limits during Ricky Gervais&#39; opening monologue at the 2011 Golden Globes. He managed to offend Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and several others in a span of five minutes.
    Ricky GervaisNo celebrities were off limits during Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2011 Golden Globes. He managed to offend Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and several others in a span of five minutes.
    Jack Nicholson was in the middle of a rambling speech after winning Best Actor in a Drama for &quot;About Schmidt,&quot; when he told the audience he had taken a Valium earlier in the night. Well, that explained it!
    Jack NicholsonJack Nicholson was in the middle of a rambling speech after winning Best Actor in a Drama for "About Schmidt," when he told the audience he had taken a Valium earlier in the night. Well, that explained it!
    When Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2014, the duo brilliantly took on Hollywood&#39;s leading men. They poked fun at George Clooney&#39;s inability to stay in a relationship (at the time), Leonardo DiCaprio&#39;s penchant for dating models and had other celebrities crawling under their tables to avoid being a target.
    Tina Fey and Amy PoehlerWhen Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2014, the duo brilliantly took on Hollywood's leading men. They poked fun at George Clooney's inability to stay in a relationship (at the time), Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for dating models and had other celebrities crawling under their tables to avoid being a target.
    Matthew McConaughey won his first Golden Globe award in 2014 for his role in &quot;Dallas Buyers Club.&quot; The actor gave a poignant tribute to his mother in his acceptance speech, calling her his &quot;inspiration.&quot;
    Matthew McConaugheyMatthew McConaughey won his first Golden Globe award in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club." The actor gave a poignant tribute to his mother in his acceptance speech, calling her his "inspiration."
    Renee Zellweger took a bathroom break right before she won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for &quot;Nurse Betty.&quot; Hugh Grant announced she was the winner and when they couldn&#39;t find her, he began to accept the award on her behalf. That was until Zellweger raced to the stage and had the audience in stitches.
    Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger took a bathroom break right before she won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "Nurse Betty." Hugh Grant announced she was the winner and when they couldn't find her, he began to accept the award on her behalf. That was until Zellweger raced to the stage and had the audience in stitches.
