Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
January 7, 2018 - The 75th Annual Golden Globes are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and air live on NBC with Seth Meyers as host.
January 8, 2017 - The 74th Annual Golden Globes are presented in Beverly Hills, California, and air live on NBC with Jimmy Fallon as host.
Other Facts:
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.
The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.
The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.
Awards for television were first presented in 1955.
The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.
On January 7, 2008, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners were announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.
As of December 2017, Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations - 31. She has eight wins, also a record.
January 7, 2018 - At the 75th Annual Golden Globes many celebrities wear black on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
2018 Winners (Selected):
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
"Lady Bird"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
James Franco - "The Disaster Artist"
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"
Best TV series - Drama
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Best TV series - Comedy or Musical
"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
