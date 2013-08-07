Dancing Djokovic cruises at Rogers Cup

Updated 1:04 PM EDT, Wed August 7, 2013
Novak Djokovic was all smiles after thumping Florian Mayer 6-2 6-1 in his first match since Wimbledon. Djokovic saved all seven break points he faced.
Djokovic improved to 21-2 on hard courts this season. He won the Australian Open in January and has appeared in the last six hard-court finals in grand slams.
Rafael Nadal won a doubles thriller Tuesday. He has fond memories of Montreal, claiming his first hard-court Masters title in the Canadian city in 2005 when he beat Andre Agassi.
Nadal plays his opening singles match against Canada's Jesse Levine. For the first time in the last 40 years at the tournament, five Canadians feature in the second round.
The last time Andy Murray played a competitive match, he beat Djokovic to win Wimbledon. He starts against the in-form Marcel Granollers in Montreal.
Venus Williams lost to Kirsten Flipkens at the women's Rogers Cup in Toronto. Williams skipped Wimbledon with a back injury and her last win on the WTA tour came in early April.
Djokovic victorious

Story highlights

Novak Djokovic beats Florian Mayer in under an hour in his first match since Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal also returned at the Rogers Cup and won his doubles encounter

Nadal and Andy Murray play their opening singles matches Wednesday in Montreal

Venus Williams loses at the women's event in Toronto after claiming the first set 6-0

CNN  — 

Novak Djokovic’s tennis shoes turned into dancing shoes when he returned to action at the Rogers Cup.

The world No. 1 polished off Germany’s Florian Mayer 6-2 6-1 in under an hour on Tuesday and then boogied on center court to the hit song, “Get lucky” by Daft Punk.

Djokovic hasn’t always had the fans on his side – the crowd was firmly against him at the Madrid Masters in May – but his silky moves endeared him to the spectators in Montreal.

Read: Djokovic upset in Madrid

“It was a little agreement I had with my friends when we had vacation time a few weeks ago,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by the ATP’s website. “We listened to that song quite a lot.

“We had a lot of dancing going on. I said, ‘Why not? I’ll do it after my first match in Montreal.’ If I keep winning, I’ll do it after every match. If I win the next one, you can expect the same song but maybe a little different dance.”

Djokovic wasn’t the only grand slam winner to contest his first match since Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal, stunned by Belgium’s Steve Darcis in the opening round at the All England Club, won a doubles thriller with fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

Djokovic fared better than Nadal in southwest London but lost the final to Andy Murray as Britain celebrated a first men’s singles winner at the tournament in 77 years.

World No. 50 Mayer slumped to 0-12 in sets played against Djokovic.

After Djokovic saved break points in two different games early in the first set, the two-time defending champion in Canada cruised and improved his hard-court record in 2013 to 21-2.

The lone blemish was receiving a warning from the chair umpire for taking too much time between points.

“As the match went on, I felt more comfortable on the court,” said Djokovic. “That’s something that makes me happy.”

Nadal and Andujar edged David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez 6-7 6-1 12-10 in an all-Spanish battle. He begins in singles against Canada’s Jesse Levine on Wednesday.

Murray opens play on center court against Spain’s Marcel Granollers, who is coming off a clay-court title in Austria.

Read: Murray ends 77-year British drought

When they last met at the Italian Open in Rome in May, Murray retired with a back injury that later forced him to skip the French Open.

The Scot recovered in time for the grass-court campaign and arrived in Montreal after a training block in Miami.

“I will have to be patient with myself, not expect too much, just try to fight for every point,” Murray was quoted as saying by the ATP’s website.

Venus Williams ousted in Toronto

At the women’s Rogers Cup in Toronto, Venus Williams’ return didn’t last long as she was bundled out by Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens 0-6 6-4 6-2.

Williams missed Wimbledon with her own back injury and hasn’t won a match since April.

A pumped Serena Williams was always on top in the WTA Championships final against Maria Sharapova.
“I wasn’t expecting to play that well in the first set, so in the second set I just didn’t handle it well,” the seven-time grand slam champion was quoted as saying by the WTA’s website. “Then I got down in the third.

“I think I just sprayed a few balls and got a little tentative. I definitely didn’t make the best of choices out there, but in general it was really fun to be back out there again.”

Williams’ younger sister, Serena, is the top seed and heavy favorite in Toronto given the injury withdrawals of Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova.

Marion Bartoli plays U.S. qualifier Lauren Davis on Wednesday in her first outing since her surprise victory at Wimbledon.

