Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

Personal:

Birth date: July 30, 1947

Birth place: Thal, Austria

Birth name: Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger

Father: Gustav Schwarzenegger, police officer

Mother: Aurelia Jadrny

Marriage: Maria Shriver (April 26, 1986-present, separated)

Children: with Maria Shriver: Christopher, September 27, 1997; Patrick, September 18, 1993; Christina, July 23, 1991; Katherine, December 13, 1989; with Mildred Baena: Joseph, October 2, 1997

Education: University of Wisconsin - Superior, B.A., 1980

Military: Austrian Armed Forces, 1965

Other Facts:

Five-time Mr. Universe winner.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia winner.

Admitted to taking steroids while body building in his youth.

His father belonged to the Nazi Party.

Timeline:

1967 - Schwarzenegger wins his first Mr. Universe competition.

1968 - Moves to the United States.

1970 - Wins Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.

1977 - Schwarzenegger is profiled in the weightlifting documentary, "Pumping Iron."

1982 - Stars in the movie "Conan the Barbarian."

1983 - Becomes a US citizen.

1984 - Stars in the movie "The Terminator."

1990 - Stars in the movie "Total Recall."

1990-1993 - Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by US President George H.W. Bush.

1991 - Stars in the movie "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

1994 - Stars in the movie "True Lies."

1997 - Undergoes surgery to replace a congenitally defective heart valve.

October 2, 2003 - The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which six women claim Schwarzenegger made unwelcome advances towards them in incidents dating from the 1970s to 2000. Schwarzenegger declares that most of the allegations are untrue but says that he apologizes "if I offended anyone, because that was not my intention ." Later, nine more women come forward with accusations.

October 7, 2003 - Is elected governor of California.

November 17, 2003 - Is sworn in as governor of California.

March 2004 - Announces he has accepted the position of executive editor for the fitness magazines, Muscle & Fitness and Flex.

July 15, 2005 - Announces that he will terminate his contract with Muscle & Fitness and Flex after complaints of a conflict of interest are lodged.

November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected governor.

January 3, 2011 - Last day in office as governor.

May 9, 2011 - Schwarzenegger and Shriver announce they are separating.

July 1, 2011 - Shriver files for divorce.

October 2012 - His autobiography, "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story" is published.