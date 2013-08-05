Breaking News

Lucas Papademos Fast Facts

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Tue October 8, 2019

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Lucas Papademos, economist and former prime minister of Greece.

Personal:
Birth date: October 11, 1947
Birth place: Athens, Greece
Birth name: Lucas Demetrios Papademos
    Marriage: Shanna (Ingram) Papademos
    Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.S. in Physics, 1970; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, M.S. in Electrical Engineering, 1972; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ph.D. in Economics, 1977
    Timeline:
    1975-1984 - Teaches economics at Columbia University.
    1980 - Senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
    1985-1993 - Chief Economist at the Bank of Greece.
    1988-1993 - Teaches economics at the University of Athens.
    1994-2002 - Governor of the Bank of Greece.
    June 1, 2002-May 31, 2010 - Vice President of the European Central Bank.
    2002 - Assists the Greek government's transition from the drachma to the euro.
    2010-2011 - Serves as an adviser to Prime Minister George Papandreou.
    2010-2011 - Visiting professor at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.
    2010-present - Senior Fellow at the Center for Financial Studies, Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany.
    April 2011 - Appointed as inaugural Minos A. Zombanakis Professor of the International Financial System at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.
    November 11, 2011 - Is sworn in as prime minister of Greece.
      May 16, 2012 - Resigns as prime minister after Greek elections fail to produce a government.
      May 25, 2017 - Is injured by a letter bomb explosion while riding in a car in Athens.