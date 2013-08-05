John Major Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Sir John Major, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Personal:

Birth date: March 29, 1943

Birth place: Carshalton, Surrey

Birth name: John Major

Father: Abraham Thomas Ball, stage name - Tom Major, performer

Mother: Gwen (Coates) Major, dancer

Marriage: Norma (Johnson) Major (1970-present)

Children: James and Elizabeth

Other Facts:

Left school at age 16.

Worked at a bank prior to entering politics.

Timeline:

1968-1971 - Member of the Lambeth Borough Council.

1974 - Unsuccessfully runs for a seat in parliament.

1979 - Wins a seat in parliament, representing Huntingdonshire.

1983 - Becomes assistant government whip.

1984 - Becomes treasury whip.

1985-1986 - Serves as undersecretary state for social security.

1986 - Is appointed minister of state for social security.

1987-1989 - Serves as chief secretary to the Treasury.

July 1989 - Is appointed foreign secretary.

October 1989 - Is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

November 28, 1990 - Becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom.

1990-1997 - Serves as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

June 1995 - Resigns as the head of the Conservative Party and calls for a parliamentary election to establish leadership of the party. He wins the election.

1999 - "John Major: The Autobiography" is published.

2001 - Retires from Parliament.

2002 - Admits to having a four-year affair with Edwina Currie, a fellow MP, during the 1980s.

2005 - Is made a Knight of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II.

2007 - Major's book "More Than A Game: The Story of Cricket's Early Years" is published.

2012 - Major's book "My Old Man: A Personal History of Music Hall" is published.