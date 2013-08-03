Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta gives a press conference to present a document called 'Italy commitment' with his proposals in Rome's Palazzo Chigi Palace government office on February 12, 2014.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images
Here is a look at the life of former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Personal

Birth date: August 20, 1966

Birth place: Pisa, Italy

Father: Giorgio Letta, a mathematics professor

Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta

Marriage: Gianna Fregonara

Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco

Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law, Ph.D., 2007

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

His uncle, Gianni Letta, was former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s chief of staff.

Center-left Democrat.

Timeline

1991-1995 - President, European Young Christian Democrats.

1993 - Chief of staff for Foreign Affairs Minister Beniamino Andreatta.

January 1997-November 1998 - Deputy secretary of the Italian People’s Party.

1998-1999 - Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.

1999-2001 - Minister of Industry and Commerce.

2001 - Is elected to Italy’s Parliament.

January 2002-May 2006 - Head of the Department of National Economy.

2004 - Elected to the European Parliament.

2006-2008 - Secretary to the Council of Ministers for Prime Minister Romano Prodi.

October 2007-February 2009 - Minister of Welfare.

February 2009-October 2009 - Head of the National Department of Welfare.

November 2009-April 2013 - Deputy national secretary for the Democratic Party.

April 28, 2013 - Is sworn in as Italy’s prime minister.

October 2, 2013 - Letta’s coalition government survives a confidence vote by a healthy margin, with 235 senators voting in favor to 70 against.

February 14, 2014 - Resigns as prime minister.

2015 - President of Associazione Italia ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which supports Italy in its business dealings with countries in southeast Asia.

September 1, 2015-March 2021 - Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.

2016-present - President of the Jacques Delors Institute, an economic think tank founded by former European Commission President Jacques Delors and located in Paris.

March 14, 2021 - Letta is elected the leader of the Italy’s centre-left Democratic party (PD).

October 4, 2021 - Letta wins a parliamentary by-election in Siena, securing a seat in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies.