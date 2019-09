Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He resigned on November 21, 2017 after nearly four decades in power. Political life and career of Robert Mugabe

Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He resigned on November 21, 2017 after nearly four decades in power.

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died at 95, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Friday.

Mugabe became the first prime minister of newly independent Zimbabwe, formerly known as Rhodesia, in 1980. He held office for over three decades before being deposed in a coup in 2017.