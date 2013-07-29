The Docket: On justice vs. the law, the bitter pill of reasonable doubt

Joe Johns, CNN
Updated 2:28 PM EDT, Mon July 29, 2013
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, is joined by her son Jahvaris Fulton as she speaks to the crowd during a rally in New York City, Saturday, July 20. A jury in Florida acquitted Zimmerman of all charges related to the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, is joined by her son Jahvaris Fulton as she speaks to the crowd during a rally in New York City, Saturday, July 20. A jury in Florida acquitted Zimmerman of all charges related to the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. View photos of key moments from the trial.
Protesters attend a rally in support of Trayvon Martin, in New York on July 20. The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network organized the "'Justice for Trayvon' 100 city vigil" which called supporters to gather in front of federal buildings around the country on July 20, as a continued protest against the George Zimmerman verdict.
Protesters attend a rally in support of Trayvon Martin, in New York on July 20. The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network organized the "'Justice for Trayvon' 100 city vigil" which called supporters to gather in front of federal buildings around the country on July 20, as a continued protest against the George Zimmerman verdict.
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to the crowd during the rally in New York City on July 20.
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to the crowd during the rally in New York City on July 20.
Beyoncé, left, and Jay-Z, center, arrive at the rally in New York City on July 20.
Beyoncé, left, and Jay-Z, center, arrive at the rally in New York City on July 20.
Thousands of people gathered outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta as part of the network of vigils on July 20.
Thousands of people gathered outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta as part of the network of vigils on July 20.
A chalk outline, a bag of Skittles, and a can of iced tea are seen during the vigil outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on July 20.
A chalk outline, a bag of Skittles, and a can of iced tea are seen during the vigil outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on July 20.
Protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge toward Brooklyn after attending the rally in Manhattan on July 20.
Protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge toward Brooklyn after attending the rally in Manhattan on July 20.
Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, poses for a photo with supporters wearing hoodies at the rally in Miami on July 20.
Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, poses for a photo with supporters wearing hoodies at the rally in Miami on July 20.
Protesters march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles, on Tuesday, July 16, during a demonstration of the George Zimmerman trial.
Protesters march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles, on Tuesday, July 16, during a demonstration of the George Zimmerman trial.
The Rev. Al Sharpton calls for a full federal investigation of the Martin killing, saying mere remarks by President Barack Obama and others weren't enough, outside the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on July 16.
The Rev. Al Sharpton calls for a full federal investigation of the Martin killing, saying mere remarks by President Barack Obama and others weren't enough, outside the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on July 16.
A passenger takes a picture of protesters as he rides a city bus on July 16 in Los Angeles.
A passenger takes a picture of protesters as he rides a city bus on July 16 in Los Angeles.
Protesters confront police officers on Monday, July 15, in Los Angeles.
Protesters confront police officers on Monday, July 15, in Los Angeles.
Leon McCutchin participates in a candlelight vigil for Martin on July 15 in New York City.
Leon McCutchin participates in a candlelight vigil for Martin on July 15 in New York City.
A large group of demonstrators march through downtown Atlanta on July 15 during a protest of the acquittal of George Zimmerman.
A large group of demonstrators march through downtown Atlanta on July 15 during a protest of the acquittal of George Zimmerman.
Outside the Department of Justice in Washington on July 15, Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, leads a prayer during a demonstration asking for justice for Trayvon Martin.
Outside the Department of Justice in Washington on July 15, Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, leads a prayer during a demonstration asking for justice for Trayvon Martin.
Residents of Sanford, Florida, attend a prayer vigil to promote peace and unity in their city in the wake of the George Zimmerman trial on July 15.
Residents of Sanford, Florida, attend a prayer vigil to promote peace and unity in their city in the wake of the George Zimmerman trial on July 15.
About 500 demonstrators gather during a rally and march in support of Trayvon Martin on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama.
About 500 demonstrators gather during a rally and march in support of Trayvon Martin on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama.
A man argues with a police officer as supporters of Trayvon Martin march while blocking traffic in Union Square in New York on Sunday, July 14.
A man argues with a police officer as supporters of Trayvon Martin march while blocking traffic in Union Square in New York on Sunday, July 14.
A man throws a trashcan during a protest in Oakland, California, on July 14.
A man throws a trashcan during a protest in Oakland, California, on July 14.
People gather at a rally honoring Trayvon Martin at Union Square in New York on July 14.
People gather at a rally honoring Trayvon Martin at Union Square in New York on July 14.
Demonstrators march following a rally at the Torch of Freedom in downtown Miami on July 14.
Demonstrators march following a rally at the Torch of Freedom in downtown Miami on July 14.
Police hold positions on I-10 in Los Angeles. Protesters walked onto the freeway, stopping traffic, on July 14.
Police hold positions on I-10 in Los Angeles. Protesters walked onto the freeway, stopping traffic, on July 14.
A protester shouts in the streets of New York on July 13.
A protester shouts in the streets of New York on July 13.
A man in Los Angeles wears a shirt in support of Trayvon Martin on July 13.
A man in Los Angeles wears a shirt in support of Trayvon Martin on July 13.
Tanetta Foster cries in front of the courthouse on July 13 after hearing the verdict.
Tanetta Foster cries in front of the courthouse on July 13 after hearing the verdict.
A Trayvon Martin supporter rallies outside the courthouse on July 13. After Martin's death, protesters started wearing hoodies in solidarity against racial profiling.
A Trayvon Martin supporter rallies outside the courthouse on July 13. After Martin's death, protesters started wearing hoodies in solidarity against racial profiling.
Demonstrators and members of the media gather outside of the courthouse on July 13. The jurors deliberated for more than 16 hours before delivering their verdict.
Demonstrators and members of the media gather outside of the courthouse on July 13. The jurors deliberated for more than 16 hours before delivering their verdict.
Editor’s Note: With The Docket, CNN senior justice correspondent Joe Johns, who holds a law degree himself, will be giving a different take each week on issues in justice, crime and the law.

Story highlights

In recent high profile cases -- Zimmerman, Anthony, O.J. -- verdict didn't always match popular sentiment

Juries were asked to rule on guilt vs. reasonable doubt

Although decisions may be consistent with the law, not guilty verdicts leave some wondering

Washington CNN  — 

O.J. Simpson, Casey Anthony, George Zimmerman: Sensational trials with national buzz covered gavel-to-gavel on television and on the Internet.

All ended with verdicts that, to some, seemed to make a mockery of the law.

But did they really?

Did George Zimmerman really get away with murder as one of the jurors – juror B-29 – in the case suggested in an ABC interview? That same juror said she stands by the verdict, even though she clearly agonized over the outcome.

‘Boycott Florida’ isn’t so simple, experts say

From a public opinion standpoint, the question is whether Zimmerman committed a crime for which he was acquitted. But from a legal standpoint, the question is whether the prosecution was able to prove each and every element of its case – whether murder or manslaughter – beyond a reasonable doubt. In the Zimmerman, Simpson and Anthony cases, the answer was no.

For the prosecution working one of these high profile trials, the failure to prove the case is almost never a result of failure to try. More often than not, it’s a result of missing pieces of the puzzle, and the unpredictability of taking a case to trial in the first place.

Think about it. Prosecutors and defense attorneys go to war over a defendant. They chose jurors from a pool presented to them. The jurors promise to decide the case on the merits. But each and every juror brings his or her own life experience to the table. And when they start to deliberate the case, they are on their own.

While we only get see to the biggest cases on TV, this drama over reasonable doubt plays out all across the country every day. And just like juror B-29 in the Zimmerman case, some of the people who decide the facts walk away with a deep sense of regret that marks them for life.

That happened to me, too. I am one of those former jurors who is still haunted by a verdict.

Probably my most painful experience with the justice system was when, in the mid-’90s, I was called on to help decide a case. I was chosen as foreman of a jury in a criminal trial in D.C. Superior Court. It was a horrible set of facts. Child molesting. And the outcome is still bitter to me.

The child in question – a little girl – had been sexually assaulted. And a grown man with a long list of personal problems had been charged in the case. Part of the evidence showed the girl had contracted a venereal disease as a result of the encounter the defendant was charged with.

Police: Robbers tell man, ‘This is for Trayvon Martin’

The defense was simple and straightforward. The defendant had gotten a checkup right around the time authorities said the girl was assaulted. And the defendant’s medical report indicated that he had tested negative for the venereal disease.

The defendant admitted he had been near the child. But he adamantly denied sexually assaulting her. There were no other witnesses. The trial lasted for a couple days, and I believe we deliberated almost as long.

On the first vote, shortly after hearing the judges instructions and retiring to the jury room for deliberations, I was shocked to discover that only two people, myself and a woman juror, had come to the conclusion that the defendant was guilty. I was suspicious of his demeanor. I was skeptical about the medical report.

I struggled, I fought. I demanded that my colleagues on the jury use their common sense. I suggested maybe he took penicillin or something. But all that was conjecture, the other jurors said. There was no evidence of treatment for the disease.

We insulted each other. We yelled. But we kept coming back to that single piece of paper, the medical report that was impossible to deny. Reasonable doubt. After a truly bitter experience, and fighting for justice for that little girl and her family, I voted not guilty and so did the other “holdout”.

And the most bitter moment of all, as the jury foreman, was the reading of the verdict. I felt I had let that little girl down. I still do.

I left the courthouse and sat on a stoop in front with my head in my hands. I will never forget that feeling.

Reasonable doubt is a bitter pill to swallow sometimes. But it is the law.

