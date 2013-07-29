HIV/AIDS Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the origins, treatments and global response to HIV and AIDS.

Facts

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus.

AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

HIV/AIDS is spread through sexual contact with an infected person, sharing needles with an infected person, through transfusions of infected blood or through an infected mother.

People infected with HIV go through three stages of infection:

Acute infection, or acute retroviral syndrome, which can produce flu-like symptoms in the first month after infection. Clinical latency, or asymptomatic HIV infection, in which HIV reproduces at lower levels. AIDS, in which the amount of CD4 cells fall below 200 cells per cubic millimeter of blood (as opposed to the normal level of 500-1,500).

HIV-1 and HIV-2 can both cause AIDS. HIV-1 is the most common human immunodeficiency virus; HIV-2 is found mostly in western Africa.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) involves taking a cocktail of HIV medications used to treat the virus. In 1987, Azidothymidine (AZT) became the first FDA-approved drug used to attempt to treat HIV/AIDS.

Statistics 2019 Update

from UNAIDS:

37.9 million - Number of people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide in 2018. 37.9 million - Number of people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide in 2018.

8.1 million - Approximate number of people living with HIV globally that are unaware of their HIV-positive status in 2018.

160,000 - Newly infected children worldwide in 2018.

1.7 million - New infections worldwide in 2018.

770,000 - Approximate number of AIDS-related deaths worldwide in 2018.

Timeline

1981 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publish the first reports of men in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco who were previously healthy and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publish the first reports of men in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco who were previously healthy and are suffering from rare forms of cancer and pneumonia, accompanied by "opportunistic infections."

1983 - French and American researchers determine that AIDS is caused by HIV.

1985 - Blood tests to detect HIV are developed.

December 1, 1988 - First World AIDS Day.

1999 - Researchers in the United States find evidence that HIV-1 most likely originated in a population of chimpanzees in West Africa. The virus appears to have been transmitted to people who hunted, butchered and consumed the chimpanzees for food.

October 2011 - In his book, "The Origins of AIDS," Dr. Jacques Pepin traces the emergence and subsequent development of HIV/AIDS to suggest that initial AIDS outbreaks began earlier than previously believed.

July 24, 2012 - Doctors announce during the 19th International AIDS Conference that Doctors announce during the 19th International AIDS Conference that Timothy Ray Brown, known as the "Berlin patient," has been clinically "cured" of HIV. Brown, diagnosed with leukemia, underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2007 using marrow from a donor with an HIV-resistant mutation. He no longer has detectable HIV.

June 18, 2013 - Marking the 10th anniversary of PEPFAR, Marking the 10th anniversary of PEPFAR, Secretary of State John Kerry announces that the millionth child has been born HIV-free due to prevention of mother-to-child transmission programs (PMTCT).

March 14, 2014 - Unlike previous announcements of other cases involving female-to-female transmission, this case excludes additional risk factors for HIV transmission. The CDC reports on a case of likely female-to-female HIV transmission. Unlike previous announcements of other cases involving female-to-female transmission, this case excludes additional risk factors for HIV transmission.