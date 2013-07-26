Andrew Young Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of civil rights activist and former ambassador Andrew Young.

Personal:

Birth date: March 12, 1932

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

Birth name: Andrew Jackson Young Jr.

Father: Andrew Jackson Young, a dentist

Mother: Daisy (Fuller) Young, a teacher

Marriages: Carolyn (McClain) Young (April 15, 1996-present); Jean (Childs) Young (June 7, 1954-September 16, 1994, her death)

Children: with Jean (Childs) Young: Andrea, Lisa, Paula, Andrew III

Education: Attended Dillard University, 1947-1948; Howard University, B.S., Biology, 1951; Hartford Theological Seminary, B.D., 1955

Other Facts:

Began working with voter registration and voter education projects while working for the National Council of Churches. Young started working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this time.

Made a speech in the House of Representatives supporting President Richard Nixon's choice of Gerald Ford as vice president. Is the only African-American who voted for Ford's confirmation.

Quote regarding role as UN ambassador, "There is a sense in which the United States Ambassador speaks to the United States, as well as for the United States. I have always seen my role as a thermostat, rather than a thermometer. So I'm going to be actively working...for my own concerns. I have always had people advise me on what to say, but never on what not to say."

Timeline:

1955 - Is ordained a minister in the United Church of Christ.

mid-1950s - Pastor to several churches in Alabama and Georgia.

1960 - Wins the Peabody Broadcasting and Film Commission Institutional Award for Radio -Television Education given to the National Council of Churches of Christ for the programs "Look Up and Live," "Frontiers of Faith," "Pilgrimage" and "Talk-back."

1961 - Moves to Atlanta and joins the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

May 3, 1963 - Organizes the anti-segregation march in Birmingham, Alabama, where demonstrators are hosed and set upon by dogs by order of Police Commissioner Eugene "Bull" Connor.

1964 - Becomes the executive director of SCLC.

July-August 1966 - Race riots in predominantly white neighborhoods on Chicago's Southwest Side have Dr. King, Young, SCLC and the Coordinating Council of Community Organizations (CCCO) demonstrating to end housing discrimination.

April 1968 - Becomes the executive vice president of SCLC after the death of Dr. King.

August 1969 - Changes SCLC's focus from integration and anti-segregation activities to voter registration and political activities.

1970 - Resigns from the SCLC to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives from Georgia's 5th congressional district. He loses by more than 20,000 votes.

1972 - Second run for Georgia's 5th congressional district seat. Redistricting changes the population distribution somewhat and Young wins by 7,694 votes.

1974 - Wins re-election by 72% of the vote.

1976 - Wins re-election by 80% of the vote.

January 30, 1977 - Is sworn-in as the first African-American and 14th US ambassador to the United Nations by Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

August 15, 1979 - Resigns his UN ambassadorship over controversy stemming from an unauthorized July meeting with PLO representatives.

1979 - Establishes the consulting firm Young Ideas.

October 27, 1981 - Wins Atlanta mayoral race with 65,798 votes (55.1%) beating Georgia Congressman Sidney Marcus with 53,549 votes (44.8%).

January 5, 1982-January 2, 1990 - Mayor of Atlanta.

October 8, 1985 - Wins re-election with 81% of the vote. In contrast to the 1981 election where 61% of the registered voters turned out, only 32% turn out for this election.

1990 - Becomes chairman of the Atlanta Organizing Committee to bring the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta.

February 5, 1990 - Announces plans to run for Georgia governor.

August 7, 1990 - Loses the runoff for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nomination to Lt. Governor Zell Miller.

September 18, 1990 - The IOC announces Atlanta as host of the 1996 Summer Olympics.

1996 - Co-founds GoodWorks International, a consulting firm advising on responsible business development in Africa and the Caribbean.

2007 - Writes and produces documentary "Rwanda Rising."

2008-present - Writes and produces documentary series "Andrew Young Presents."

March 9, 2013 - The Democratic Party of Georgia presents Andrew Young with the John Lewis Lifetime Achievement Award.

August 28, 2013 - The sons of Martin Luther King Jr., Dexter King and Martin Luther King III, sue to remove Young from the board of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. At issue is Young's use of images of their father in a documentary produced by Young.

May 11, 2015 - Young is taken to the hospital in Atlanta as a precaution after a cement truck overturns on his car. He is released the same day.