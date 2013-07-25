Volcanoes Fast Facts

Breaking News

This May 8 file photo of the Bogoslof volcano in Alaska&#39;s Aleutian islands shows a crater now filled by a warm saltwater lake. The volcano erupted on Bogoslof Island on Sunday, May 28, producing an ash cloud that reached up to 45,000 feet, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
Villagers look on as Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, May 19.
The Turrialba volcano spews smoke and ash in May 2016 in Cartago, Costa Rica. Experts say it is the strongest eruption from the volcano in the past six years.
The Pavlof volcano erupts on Alaska&#39;s remote Aleutian Island archipelago in March 2016.
The Ecuadorian volcano Tungurahua spews lava and ash in Cahuaji, about 80 miles south of Quito, in February 2016. Authorities raised the alert level from yellow to orange after the volcano increased its activity and projected a column of ash 3 miles high.
The Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption on Indonesia&#39;s Sulawesi island in January 2016.
The Momotombo volcano erupts just before daybreak in Leon, Nicaragua, on December 4, 2015. The volcano had been quiet for many years.
Smoke rises over the Italian city of Taormina during an eruption of Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, in December 2015.
Cotopaxi, a volcano in Ecuador, sends large gray puffs of ash into the sky on August 14, 2015. Officials &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/15/americas/ecuador-japan-volcanoes/index.html&quot;&gt;declared a yellow alert&lt;/a&gt;, the lowest level.
Thick ash, rock fragments and volcanic gases pour from &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1246978&quot;&gt;Mount Sinabung&lt;/a&gt; in Indonesia. The government&#39;s natural disaster management agency raised the alert level on June 5, 2015.
Mount Shindake spews ash on Kuchinoerabu Island in Yakushima, Japan, in May 2015. The volcano &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/29/asia/japan-volcano-evacuation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;erupted shortly before 10 a.m. local time&lt;/a&gt;, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The Wolf volcano at Isabela Island -- the largest of the Galapagos Islands west of mainland Ecuador -- erupts May 25, 2015 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/26/americas/galapagos-volcano-erupts/&quot;&gt;for the first time in 33 years.&lt;/a&gt;
The Calbuco volcano erupts near Puerto Varas, Chile, in April 2015.
Smoke rises from the Turrialba volcano in Turrialba, Costa Rica, in March 2015. Eruptions of ash and stones prompted authorities to evacuate residential areas.
The Fuego volcano spews a cloud of ash west of Guatemala City, Guatemala, in March 2015.
Villarrica, a Chilean volcano, began erupting in March 2015. The volcano is one of Chile&#39;s most active.
Lava flows from the Kilauea volcano in Pahoa, Hawaii, in October 2014. The flow picked up speed, prompting emergency officials to close part of the main road through town and tell residents to be prepared to evacuate.
Japan&#39;s Mount Sakurajima erupts in September 2014. It was the second volcano in two days to erupt in Japan.
Dense white plumes rise high in the air as Mount Ontake erupts in central Japan in September 2014.
Mount Slamet spews lava and gas during an eruption in Brebes, Indonesia, in September 2014.
Fountains of lava spurt from a fissure in the ground on the north side of the Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland in September 2014.
Mount Tavurvur erupts in Papua New Guinea in August 2014, forcing local communities to evacuate.
The Karymsky volcano erupts in Kamchatka, Russia, in January 2013.
The Copahue volcano emits smoke and ash above Caviahue, in Argentina&#39;s Neuquen province, in December 2012.
Western Mexico&#39;s Colima volcano emits lava in October 2004. The Global Volcanism Program reported &quot;a bright thermal anomaly&quot; as well as gas emission in November 2013.
(CNN)Here's some background information about volcanoes, mountains that open downward to a reservoir of molten rock.

Facts:
More than 80% of the Earth's surface, both above and below sea level, is of volcanic origin.
Lava is molten rock from a volcano that reaches the Earth's surface. Liquid rock below the Earth's surface is referred to as magma.
Volcanoes are generally classified into four main types:
- Cinder cones: These are the simplest type of volcanoes. They are hills, often steep, formed by an accumulation of congealed lava around a vent. When a cinder cone erupts, the ground shakes as magma rises. Then, a powerful blast throws lava, ash, and gas into the air.
Examples: Paricutin in Mexico, Sunset Crater in Arizona.
    - Composite volcanoes or stratovolcanoes: These are symmetrical, cone-shaped and have a conduit system through which magma flows to the surface. They can rise 8,000 feet above their surroundings.
    Examples: Mount St. Helens, Mount Fuji, Mount Shasta, Mount Cotopaxi, Mount Hood and Mount Rainier.
    Read More
    - Lava domes: These domes are small masses of lava that accumulate around and over the volcano's vent. Lava domes commonly are found inside the craters or on the flanks of large composite volcanoes.
    Example: Mont Pelée.
    - Shield volcanoes: These form when lava cools to form a gently sloping dome. The Hawaiian island chain was created by oceanic shield volcanoes.
    Examples: Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii.
    There are more than 500 volcanoes that have erupted at least once in the world and 50 of them are located in the United States.
    More than 50% of the world's active volcanoes above sea level encircle the Pacific Ocean, forming the "Ring of Fire." The ring stretches from New Zealand to the coast of South America.
    In 2010, a volcano eruption in Iceland disrupted air travel for days across Europe. The eruption expelled an ash cloud 30,000 feet into the air. The International Air Transport Authority estimated that the airline industry lost $1.7 billion in revenue due to the disruption.
    Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions since 1500 AD.
    Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI):
    The Volcanic Explosivity Index, which measures the relative explosiveness of volcanic eruptions, was devised in 1982.     On a scale of 0-to-8, each number represents a tenfold increase in explosive power.
    The VEI uses several factors to determine a number, including volume of erupted material, height of eruption column and duration in hours.
    Major eruptions: Selected VEI 4 and above (1902 - current):
    Sources: NOAA Significant Volcanic Eruption Database and Smithsonian volcano database
    Note: Dates listed cover the day of peak explosive activity.
    May 6, 1902 - Soufrière St. Vincent on the island of Saint Vincent erupts, resulting in about 1,680 deaths. (VEI 4)
    May 8, 1902 - Pelée on Martinique erupts, killing about 28,000 people. (VEI 4)
    October 24, 1902 - Santa Maria in Guatemala erupts, resulting in about 2,500 deaths. (VEI 6)
    June 6, 1912 - Novarupta volcano erupts in Alaska, killing two people. It is the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century. (VEI 6)
    January 20, 1913 - Colima in Mexico erupts. The number of deaths is unknown. (VEI 5)
    May 19, 1919 - Kelut in Indonesia erupts, resulting in 5,110 deaths. (VEI 4)
    January 21, 1951 - Mount Lamington in Papua New Guinea erupts and kills nearly 3,000 people. (VEI 4)
    March 17, 1963 - Agung in Indonesia erupts, killing more than 1,000 people. (VEI 5)
    March 29 1982 - El Chichón in Mexico erupts, resulting in 1,879 deaths. (VEI 5)
    May 18, 1980 - Mount St. Helens in Washington erupts, killing 57 people. (VEI 5)
    June 15, 1991 - Pinatubo in the Philippines erupts, killing about 350 people. (VEI 6)