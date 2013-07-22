Breaking News

House of Windsor babies

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Mon May 6, 2019

Britain&#39;s Prince Louis of Cambridge is carried by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on their arrival for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St. James&#39;s Palace in London on July 9, 2018. Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave The Lindo Wing of St. Mary&#39;s Hospital with their newborn daughter, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/world/gallery/royal-baby-princess-announced/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Princess Charlotte&lt;/a&gt;, on May 2, 2015 in London. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne, behind Prince Charles, William and her big brother, George.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/13/world/gallery/prince-george/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prince George&lt;/a&gt; of Cambridge arrives with parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for his christening on October 23, 2013.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.
Sarah, Duchess of York, holds 1-week-old Princess Eugenie of York outside London&#39;s Portland Hospital in March 1990. She is the daughter of the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, with their 2-week-old daughter Princess Beatrice at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August 1988.
Prince Charles, Princess Diana and 3-month-old Prince Harry at St. George&#39;s Chapel in Windsor, England, in December 1984. Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their oldest son, Prince William, on a royal tour of Australia in November 1982.
Princess Anne leaves St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with 3-day-old Zara Phillips in May 1981. Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She was married to Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992.
Members of the royal family with Peter Phillips after his christening in December 1977. Phillips is the son of Princess Anne, seen holding him, and Capt. Mark Phillips and the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew with newborn Prince Edward, the queen&#39;s fourth child, in Buckingham Palace&#39;s music room in June 1964.
Queen Elizabeth II holds newborn Prince Andrew in the music room of Buckingham Palace in March 1960. Prince Charles, from left, Prince Philip and Princess Anne are by her side.
Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles and newborn Princess Anne in September 1950.
Then-Princess Elizabeth holds son Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace in December 1948.
The future King George VI and Queen Mother with their daughter Elizabeth, now queen, at her christening in May 1926.
See photos of the royal babies in line to Britain's throne.