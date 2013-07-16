Nicolas Sarkozy Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France.

Personal:

Birth date: January 28, 1955

Birth place: Paris, France

Birth name: Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa

Father: Pal Sarkozy de Nagy Bocsa

Mother: Andrée (Mallah) Sarkozy de Nagy Bocsa

Marriages: Carla Bruni (2008-present); Cécilia Ciganer-Albeniz (1996-2007, divorced); Marie-Dominique Culioli (1982-1996, divorced)

Children: with Carla Bruni: Giulia; with Cécilia Ciganer-Albeniz: Louis; with Marie-Dominique Culioli: Jean and Pierre

Education: Attended the Paris Institute of Political Studies, 1979-1981; University of Paris, Law, 1978

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Son of a French mother and Hungarian immigrant father.

Grew up in Neuilly-sur-Seine or Neuilly, a suburb of Paris.

Member of the Republican party, formerly known as Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party.

Timeline:

1977 - Elected city councilman of Neuilly.

1983-2002 - Mayor of Neuilly.

1993-1995 - Serves as budget minister of France.

2002-2004 - Interior minister.

March 2004-November 2004 - Finance minister.

2005-2007 - Serves as interior minister again, resigns to run for president.

May 6, 2007 - Defeats Segolene Royal 53% to 47% in the presidential runoff.

May 16, 2007 - Sworn in as president of France.

August 2008 - Helps broker a cease-fire agreement between Georgia and Russia

April 22, 2012 - Finishes second, to Francois Hollande , in the first round of France's presidential elections.

May 6, 2012 - Is defeated by Hollande in the presidential election runoff.

July 3, 2012 - Police raid Sarkozy's home and office amid an investigation into claims of illegal campaign financing. The investigation is centered around whether L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt illegally helped Sarkozy during his 2007 presidential campaign.

March 21, 2013 - Is placed under formal investigation for breach of trust. He is accused of taking advantage of Bettencourt to help fund his 2007 campaign.

October 7, 2013 - Charges against Sarkozy for alleged illegal campaign financing are dropped.

July 2, 2014 - Is placed under formal investigation in connection with suspected corruption and influence peddling. The case is later suspended.

November 29, 2014 - Is elected head of the UMP party.

May 2015 - The UMP party changes its name to the Republicans.

August 22, 2016 - Sarkozy announces he will run again for president.

November 20, 2016 - Sarkozy comes in third in France's first Republican presidential primary.

February 7, 2017 - A French judge orders Sarkozy to face trial for campaign financing fraud. Sarkozy is accused of exceeding election expenses during his 2012 re-election campaign.