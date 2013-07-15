Royal baby birth: Everything you ever wanted to know

Ashley Fantz, CNN
Updated 3:31 PM EDT, Tue July 16, 2013
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and husband Prince William welcomed their first child on Monday, July 22. Last month she made her last solo appearance before the birth,<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/13/world/europe/uk-duchess-ship-naming/index.html"> to christen a cruise ship</a>. Here, ticker tape falls as Catherine officially names Princess Cruises' new ship Royal Princess in Southampton, England, on Thursday, June 13.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and husband Prince William welcomed their first child on Monday, July 22. Last month she made her last solo appearance before the birth, to christen a cruise ship. Here, ticker tape falls as Catherine officially names Princess Cruises' new ship Royal Princess in Southampton, England, on Thursday, June 13.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Capt. Tony Draper gives Catherine a tour on board the Princess Cruises ship on June 13 in Southampton, England.
Capt. Tony Draper gives Catherine a tour on board the Princess Cruises ship on June 13 in Southampton, England.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess speaks with guests as she arrives at a garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London on May 22.
The Duchess speaks with guests as she arrives at a garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London on May 22.
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
From left, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smile during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Friday, April 26, in London.
From left, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smile during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Friday, April 26, in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Catherine speaks during a reception at the National Portrait Gallery on April 24 in London.
Catherine speaks during a reception at the National Portrait Gallery on April 24 in London.
Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images
During a visit on April 23 to the Willows Primary School in Manchester, the Duchess plants a willow tree with comedian John Bishop to launch a new school counseling program.
During a visit on April 23 to the Willows Primary School in Manchester, the Duchess plants a willow tree with comedian John Bishop to launch a new school counseling program.
PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Catherine attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle on April 21.
Catherine attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle on April 21.
Olivia Harris/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Rear Adm. Simon Robert Lister and Cmdr. Steve Garrett greet Catherine and her husband, Prince William, as they visit the Astute-class Submarine Building on April 5.
Rear Adm. Simon Robert Lister and Cmdr. Steve Garrett greet Catherine and her husband, Prince William, as they visit the Astute-class Submarine Building on April 5.
Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images
Catherine visits the Donald Dewar Leisure Center to launch a new project for their foundation on April 4 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Catherine visits the Donald Dewar Leisure Center to launch a new project for their foundation on April 4 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
To mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground on March 20, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Baker Street Underground Station, wearing a pin that reads, "Baby on Board!"
To mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground on March 20, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Baker Street Underground Station, wearing a pin that reads, "Baby on Board!"
Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images
William and Catherine attend a St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17 in Aldershot, England.
William and Catherine attend a St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17 in Aldershot, England.
Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine sits next to a dummy of the ship's mate at the Skipper's Table during her tour of the National Fishing Heritage Center, in Grimsby, England.
Catherine sits next to a dummy of the ship's mate at the Skipper's Table during her tour of the National Fishing Heritage Center, in Grimsby, England.
Anna Gowthorpe/WPA Pool/Getty Images
On her first public engagement since early January, the Duchess talks with the trustee at Hope House residential center, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, on February 19 in London.
On her first public engagement since early January, the Duchess talks with the trustee at Hope House residential center, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, on February 19 in London.
Mary Turner/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William shakes hands with artist Paul Emsley as Catherine looks on after viewing his <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/11/world/europe/duchess-of-cambridge-first-portrait">new portrait of the Duchess</a> during a private viewing at the National Portrait Gallery on January 11.
Prince William shakes hands with artist Paul Emsley as Catherine looks on after viewing his new portrait of the Duchess during a private viewing at the National Portrait Gallery on January 11.
John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
William and Catherine leave the King Edward VII Hospital three days after she was admitted for acute morning sickness. The hospitalization prompted the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/06/world/europe/uk-royal-pregnancy">early announcement of her pregnancy</a>.
William and Catherine leave the King Edward VII Hospital three days after she was admitted for acute morning sickness. The hospitalization prompted the early announcement of her pregnancy.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Friends and family of the British royals talk to “New Day” co-host Kate Bolduan in a one-hour special “Will and Kate Plus One,” airing Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth any day now

Scientists say it's slightly more likely to be a girl

The birth will be announced via a formal bulletin

CNN  — 

Any minute, the Duchess of Cambridge will birth a new heir to the British throne.

CNN has tried to answer every question you didn’t even know you had about this kid who’s famous before his or her first picture has been snapped.

Read more: The Royal Baby

It seems like forever that Catherine Middleton has been pregnant, but the world first learned the news in December, when she was hospitalized with acute morning sickness.

Since then, her every mommy-to-be move and maternity outfit has been scrutinized.

Read more: Privacy vs. pregnancy

The baby is expected to debut at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Read more: Q&A – What will happen when the baby is born?

Will you be the first to know? Well, you’ll definitely know as soon as an official public announcement is made, but Grandma and some other VIPs get dibs. Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister David Cameron and the governors general of each of the commonwealth nations will be told, along with the rest of the royal and Middleton families.

An announcement will be made in the form of a formal bulletin, signed by medical staff and rushed in a car with a police escort to Buckingham Palace, royal sources have told CNN.

There, the notice will be placed on an easel on the palace forecourt, the sources say. This will be the first chance for the nation and those watching around the world to find out whether the new baby is a boy or a girl.

After it goes onto the easel, a press notice will be dispatched, and it’s expected – but not confirmed – that Twitter will carry the news.

Speaking of the grand gender reveal, if you placed bets on pink, you might win that office pool. Supposedly, the Duchess let it slip in June that she might be having a daughter when she bought a teddy bear. That tidbit led to a media frenzy and a royal source telling CNN that the couple didn’t know the sex.

Again, your money is probably good if you’re predicting frilly smocks and hair bows. Scientists say the baby is slightly more likely to be a girl.

Bookies have been taking bets for names. Alexandra is one of the most predicted ones.

Read more: What’s in a royal name?

Besides being adorable, the girl could one day have a fantastic career. She could be queen.

Read more: Catherine’s baby: Heir for a new century?

Until 2011, any daughter born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would not have enjoyed an equal right to inherit the British throne. Rules dating back centuries decreed that the crown passed to the eldest son and was only bestowed on a daughter when there were no sons. But the rules of succession were changed.

The child will be next in line to the British throne after William, whose father, Charles, is first in line.

But first, the child will be … well, a child. And Margaret Rhodes, a cousin and lifelong friend of the queen, said Elizabeth’s parents – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother – tried to keep their daughter’s childhood “sacrosanct.”

“It was just a time for learning and enjoying. And I think that they succeeded,” Rhodes said. As for the expected royal arrival, she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, “I’m prepared to be excited.”

“I imagine and hope that its early life, until it’s at least in its teens, will be just a jolly, happy, ordinary child’s life,” said Rhodes, who still periodically has “a nice little drink and a chat” with her old friend after church.

Read more: Who can inherit the British throne?

Meanwhile, let’s get back to what really matters. Is this baby going to be ridiculously good-looking? Light hair like dad, dark hair like mom, ears like Prince Charles? This baby might win the day all around because its mother is the first commoner to marry into the royal family since the 17th century.

“It’s very good that they’re bringing in new genes,” Dr. Anand Saggar, a consultant in the South West Thames Regional Genetics Department at St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London, recently told CNN. “It freshens up the gene pool.”

Read more: What – and who – will the royal baby look like?

CNN’s Max Foster and Bryony Jones contributed to this report.

