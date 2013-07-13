St. Patrick's Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at St. Patrick's Day, celebrated March 17th of every year.

Facts:

St. Patrick's Day is the feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

Corned beef and cabbage is a staple at St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Saint Patrick:

St. Patrick is called a Christian missionary and the Apostle of Ireland.

Patron saints are chosen to protect the interests of a country, place, group, trade or profession, or activity, and to intercede for them in heaven.

St. Patrick is responsible for converting the people of Ireland to Christianity.

385 AD - Born in Britain, but is not Irish.

At sixteen, he was brought to Ireland as a slave.

He escaped six years later and became a priest.

Following a vision, he returned to Ireland to Christianize the Irish people.

He is credited with having driven the snakes out of Ireland. However, most biologists maintain there never were snakes in Ireland.

March 17, 461 AD - St. Patrick dies.

Ireland:

In Ireland, St. Patrick's Day is a national holiday with banks, stores, and businesses closing for the day.

It has primarily been celebrated as a religious holiday.

USA:

1737 - The first St. Patrick's Day celebration in the United States is held in Boston.

In the United States, St. Patrick's Day is primarily a secular holiday.

New York City Celebration:

March 17, 1762 - The first official parade in New York City is held. The first official parade in New York City is held.

March 17, 2002 - 300,000 marchers and three million spectators make this parade, honoring the heroes and victims of 300,000 marchers and three million spectators make this parade, honoring the heroes and victims of 9/11, the largest parade to date.

March 17, 2011 - The 250th New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is held.

The parade is held on March 17, unless March 17 falls on a Sunday. When this happens, the parade is held on Saturday the 16th.

Chicago Celebration:

March 12, 1955 - The first St. Patrick's Day parade is held. The first St. Patrick's Day parade is held.

If the 17th falls on a weekday, the parade is held the Saturday before.

The Chicago River is dyed green, with a secret recipe, and the parade begins at noon at the corner of Balbo and Columbus Drive.

Shamrock:

Legend has it St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity, by showing an unbeliever the three-leafed plant with one stalk.

Shamrocks are the national flower/emblem of Ireland.