West Nile Virus Fast Facts

(CNN) West Nile virus (WNV) is primarily transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes.

About 2,000 people have died of West Nile virus in the United States since it was first detected in New York City in 1999.

Facts:

West Nile virus is usually spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

It is not spread person-to-person through casual contact.

In rare cases, WNV can be spread through blood transfusions, organ transplants, exposure in a lab setting or from mother to infant.

