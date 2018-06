Court-Martial Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at courts-martial. The word court-martial refers to both the name of the court where charges are brought against members of the armed forces and the proceedings themselves.

In the United States, the laws of court-martial are set forth in the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). The UCMJ is the foundation for the military legal system.

The plural use of this word is courts-martial.

Court-martial is part of military law, which is separate and apart from civilian criminal law. It is empowered to determine the guilt, innocence and potential punishment of members of the military.

During the Revolutionary War, officers were responsible for ensuring the articles of war were read aloud to the soldiers under their command.

Types:

The UCMJ has three separate types of courts-martial:

General Court-Martial - The most serious court-martial. It consists of a military judge and usually at least five jury members (military personnel). These proceedings can only be convened by the president, secretary of defense, the commanding officer of a major military installation or by a general or flag officer. They hold the possibility of a sentence of dishonorable discharge or the death penalty.

Special Court-Martial - A court-martial which consists of at least three officers and a military trial judge. A special court-martial has the authority to impose only up to 12-months confinement, and other lesser punishments. This level of court-martial is similar to the misdemeanor court in civilian courts of law.

Summary Court-Martial - The least serious court-martial. It consists of one commissioned officer. These proceedings only handle enlisted military personnel, and the maximum punishment depends on the rank/grade of the accused. These proceedings are for minor incidents.

Timeline:

June 30, 1775 - The Continental Congress establishes the first 69 Articles of War to manage the conduct of soldiers. These articles are based on British military laws.

September 20, 1776 - Congress expands the Articles of War to include additional crimes, including punishments for desertion and for corresponding with the enemy.

September 29, 1789 - Upon ratification of the US Constitution, the US Congress enacts the American Articles of War of 1789, which includes the military court system.

June 4, 1920 - US Congress enacts new Articles of War to modernize the military court-martial system.

May 5, 1950 - The Uniform Code of Military Justice becomes law. Accused members of the military are also given the right to appeal a conviction or sentence by courts-martial.

May 31, 1951 - The Military Code of Justice takes effect, replacing the Articles of War as the military legal system guidelines.

United States v William L. Calley Jr. - 1969-1971

First Lieutenant William Calley is charged in 1969 with the premeditated murder of 22 Vietnamese civilians during the storming of the small Vietnamese village of My Lai on March 16, 1968. In total, up to 500 civilians were killed. Now known as the "My Lai massacre," Calley is convicted in 1971 of all 22 murders, and is sentenced to life in prison. Calley went on to serve about three and a half years before his release.