Court-Martial Fast Facts

This story has been updated to reflect new information.

(CNN) Here's a look at courts-martial. The word court-martial refers to both the name of the court where charges are brought against members of the armed forces and the proceedings themselves.

Facts:

In the United States, the laws of court-martial are set forth in the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). The UCMJ is the foundation for the military legal system.

The plural use of this word is courts-martial.

Court-martial is part of military law, which is separate and apart from civilian criminal law. It is empowered to determine the guilt, innocence and potential punishment of members of the military.

During the Revolutionary War, officers were responsible for ensuring the articles of war were read aloud to the soldiers under their command.