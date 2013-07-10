Story highlights
Google and related services were inaccessible to some users Wednesday morning, prompting confusion and consternation across the Web.
Reports of outages began by 9:30 a.m. ET and quickly spread on Twitter, with users asking if the problem was affecting others as well. By 10:35 a.m. ET, some users were reporting that Google was back up.
In an e-mail to CNN, Google said it received reports of problems with Google services from users in West Virginia, North Carolina, Nebraska and Georgia.
“However, the issue was quickly resolved and is now over. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our users there,” Google said in a statement.
Among the services affected were Gmail, Google Plus, Google Drive and YouTube. Google’s App Status Dashboard said the issues were fixed by 10:40 a.m. ET, but not before jokesters weighed in on Twitter.
Adam Sullivan, in one of many similar comments, tweeted, “If google is down… How will I ever google “why is google down?”
“Oh dear God it’s the end of humanity as we know. Need to go buy bread and milk.#googledown,” added Rebeccah Connelly.
The outage drove some users to rival search engine Bing, while prompting jokes on Twitter about the apocalypse.
“Looks like the Mayans were only off by 6ish months… ” quipped Erica Arbetter.
“I feel a great disturbance, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. #googledown,” added Matt Braddick.
Others were stunned that Google, a foundation of the Internet for many users, could be shut down.
“Google is like Walmart and Waffle House. It’s supposed to be open 24/7. #GoogleDown,” wrote Grant McFerrin.