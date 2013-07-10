With their high-tech scuba gear and futuristic motorbikes, this team of five divers look like something from an outer space mission. In fact, they're part of an ambitious project to live underwater for 31 days.
DJ Roller
Family affair —
The expedition -- dubbed "Mission 31" -- will be led by Fabien Cousteau (pictured), the grandson of legendary diver Jacques Cousteau.
Lab living —
The team will live in this laboratory -- called "Aquarius" -- situated 20 meters below the water, off the coast of Florida Keys. They'll be researching the physical and psychological effects of underwater living, searching for new species of animals, and examining the impact of climate change.
Cousteau's legacy —
The expedition marks 50 years since Jacques Cousteau (pictured) spent 30 days living in an underwater habitat at the bottom of the Red Sea. The mission was turned into an Oscar winning documentary, "World Without Sun."
Diving dynasty —
Fabien's adventure will be a touching tribute to the grandfather (pictured) who sparked his lifelong passion for ocean exploration. "My grandfather said people protect what they love. But how can you protect what you don't understand?" he said.
Alien realm —
"The ocean is magical because it's so mysterious," said Fabien Cousteau. "The reality is more phenomenal than science fiction itself."
Through the looking glass —
"It's almost as if we're in a fish bowl," said Cousteau. "We'll be having dinner and outside the porthole will be a grouper fish looking in. It's pretty trippy."
Taking the plunge —
The team will undergo 15 days of intensive training before taking the plunge. In an emergency, they'll be unable to swim to the surface straight away, due to compression sickness. Instead, the pressure in the habitat will be slowly raised to that of Earth's, over 24 hours.