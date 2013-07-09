Eurozone Fast Facts

Why unity is so important to Europe
Why unity is so important to Europe – The leaders of Germany and France, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande, are struggling to keep the European Union -- and the euro -- together in the face of the eurozone crisis.
Why unity is so important to Europe
Why unity is so important to Europe – While the idea of European unity goes back centuries, today's EU has its foundations in the post-WWII years, when politicians were determined to prevent such conflict from breaking out again.
Why unity is so important to Europe
Why unity is so important to Europe – French politician Robert Schuman is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the European Union -- he came up with the idea for its precursor, the European Coal and Steel Community.