Commercial Passenger Airplane Crashes Fast Facts

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Pakistan International Airlines flight Flight PK-661 crashed near Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing all 47 people on board, according to the airline. The airline said the flight was carrying 42 passengers and five crew members when it lost contact with a control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad. It crashed into the mountains near Abbottabad and Havelian.
A charter airplane with 77 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived.
EgyptAir Flight 804 disappeared from radar on a flight from Paris to Cairo on May 19. Searchers recovered parts of the plane wreckage in the Mediterranean Sea, including passengers' personal belongings, life vests, aircraft chairs and even body parts. The plane was carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew members. The flight data recorder indicated possible lavatory and avionics smoke before the plane plummeted into the sea.
Russian investigators work at the wreckage of the flydubai passenger jet that crashed on March 19, killing all 62 people on board as it tried to land in bad weather in Rostov-on-Don.
A Tara Air plane crashed on February 24 in mountainous northern Nepal. It was midway through what should have been a 19-minute flight. Twenty-three people were killed.
Metrojet Flight 9268 crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula after breaking apart in midair in October 2015. All 224 people on board the plane were killed. The plane was en route to St. Petersburg, Russia, from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Wreckage is seen at the crash site of Germanwings Flight 9525 on March 24, 2015. The Airbus A320 was carrying at least 150 people when it crashed in the French Alps. The plane was en route from Barcelona, Spain, to Dusseldorf, Germany.
In this still image taken from video, TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff on February 4, 2015. There were 58 passengers on board the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop airplane that plunged into the Keelung River.
A portion of the tail section of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 appears on the deck of a rescue ship after its recovery from the Java Sea on January 10, 2015. The Airbus A320-200 lost contact with air traffic control Sunday, December 28, 2014, shortly after the pilot requested permission to turn and climb to a higher altitude because of bad weather, according to Indonesian officials.
The crash site of Air Algerie Flight AH 5017 in Mali is visible from above on July 26, 2014. After the crash, French President François Hollande said the jet was found in a "disintegrated state." He said there were no survivors.
48 people were killed when TransAsia Airways Flight GE222 crashed in Taiwan's Penghu island chain, on July 23, 2014.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashed in a field in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. U.S. intelligence concluded the passenger jet carrying 298 people was shot down. Ukrainian officials accused pro-Russian rebels of downing the jet, but Russia pointed the finger back at Ukraine, blaming its military operations against separatists.
Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over Southeast Asia on March 8, 2014. Australian officials said they believe the plane was on autopilot throughout its journey over the Indian Ocean until it ran out of fuel. In August 2015, authorities confirmed that a piece of debris found on Reunion Island was from the jet.
Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed at San Francisco International Airport on July 6, 2013. The South Korean airline's Boeing 777 fell short of its approach and crash-landed on the runway. Three people were killed and more than 180 were injured.
A Dana Air MD-83 carrying 153 people crashed on June 3, 2012, in a residential neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city. No one on the plane survived, and 10 people on the ground were killed.
Indonesian relatives mourn at the airport in Jakarta after a Russian Sukhoi Superjet slammed into the side of a volcano on May 9, 2012. Russia's newest civilian airliner was on its second demonstration flight when the incident occurred, killing all 45 people on board.
A plane crash on April 20, 2012, in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed 127 people. The Bhoja Air Boeing 737 was en route from Karachi to the Pakistani capital.
A plane carrying dozens of hockey players crashed on September 7, 2011, outside the Russian city of Yaroslavl, about 160 miles northeast of Moscow. Forty-three people were killed. One of two survivors later died of his injuries.
A Hewa Bora Airways plane crashed on July 8, 2011, while trying to land in bad weather at the airport in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 74 of the 118 people on board were killed.
A survivor of an Iran Air Boeing 727 crash lies in a hospital on January 10, 2011. The plane went down a day earlier near the city of Orumiyeh, killing 77 of 105 passengers and crew members.
An Airblue flight carrying 152 people crashed into a hillside on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 28, 2010. No one survived.
An Air India plane crash killed 158 people on May 22, 2010, after the jet overshot a runway in Mangalore, in southwestern India, crashed into a ravine and burst into flames.
A 9-year-old Dutch boy was the lone survivor of a plane crash on Afriqiyah Airways that killed 103 people near Tripoli, Libya, on May 12, 2010. His mother, father and older brother died in the crash.
A plane carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed as it tried to land at an airport near the Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. Kaczynski was among the 97 people killed.
An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed into the sea, killing all 90 people aboard shortly after taking off from Beirut, Lebanon, on January 25, 2010.
A Caspian Airlines plane went down in a field near the north-central Iranian city of Qazvin, on July 15, 2009, killing all 168 people on board and leaving a huge, smoldering crater.
A Yemenia Airways plane carrying more than 150 people crashed in the Indian Ocean off the island nation of Comoros on June 30, 2009. The Airbus A310 was en route to Moroni, the capital of Comoros, from Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
An Air France flight carrying 228 people disappeared from radar over the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. The Airbus A330 took off from Rio de Janeiro bound for Paris and sent out an automatic signal warning of electrical problems.
Colgan Air Flight 3407 (a connector flight with Continental Airlines) crashed into a house outside Buffalo, New York, on February 13, 2009, killing all 49 aboard the plane and one on the ground. Two occupants of the house survived.
A TAM Airlines jet skidded off the runway into a gas station and burst into flames on July 17, 2007, after landing at the airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 199 people on board were killed.
A Comair flight crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, while attempting to take off from the wrong runway on August 27, 2006. The plane ran off the end of the runway, drove through a fence and crashed into trees on an adjacent horse farm. Forty-nine of 50 people aboard were killed.
A Sudan Airways Boeing 737 crashed just after takeoff on July 8, 2003, killing 116 people. A 3-year-old boy was the only survivor.
An American Airlines plane crashed in Belle Harbor, Queens, shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy Airport on November 12, 2001. The crash killed 265 people, including five people on the ground.
An Air France Concorde, en route to New York, crashed into a Paris hotel shortly after takeoff on July 25, 2000. All 109 passengers and crew members died. Four people on the ground were also killed.
These are commercial passenger airplane crashes with fatalities over 200 or ones that are otherwise notable. No crashes resulting from terrorist or military action are included.

(CNN)Here's a look at commercial passenger airplane crashes. For crashes caused by military acts or by terrorism, see Terrorism and War-Related Airplane Crashes Fast Facts.

On August 12, 1985, the largest number of deaths in a single commercial airplane crash occurred when a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 crashed into Mt. Ogura in Japan, killing 520 passengers and crew members.
The deadliest commercial airplane accident occurred on March 27, 1977, when two Boeing 747s collided on a runway on the Spanish island of Tenerife, killing 583.
Timeline:
December 14, 1920 - Believed to be one of the first known commercial passenger airplane crashes, a British Handley Page HP-16 en route to Paris from London crashes just after takeoff, killing four of the eight people onboard.
    March 3, 1974 - 346 people are killed when a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashes in France, as a result of the cargo door not being fully latched.
    March 27, 1977 - A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747 crashes into a Pan American World Airways Boeing 747 at the Los Rodeos Airport at Tenerife in the Canary Islands, killing a total of 583 (335 fatalities on the Pan American airplane and all 234 passengers plus 14 crew members on the KLM plane). The accident occurs when the KLM airplane begins its takeoff while the Pan American airplane is still on the runway.
    May 25, 1979 - An American Airlines DC-10 crashes after takeoff from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, killing 271 onboard and another two on the ground. During takeoff, an engine on the left wing falls off; the FAA later faults American Airline maintenance techniques for the crash.
    November 28, 1979 - An Air New Zealand DC-10 crashes into Mt. Erebus on Antarctica and 257 people are killed. The crash is believed to be the result of a navigational error.
    August 19, 1980 - Shortly after takeoff, a Saudi Arabian Airlines Lockheed L-1011 initiates a return back to Riyadh International Airport due to a fire in the aft cargo compartment. The pilot lands the plane safely and continues to a taxiway. All 301 passengers and crew members perish in the fire before an evacuation is initiated.
    August 12, 1985 - The largest number of deaths in a single commercial airplane crash occurs when a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 crashes into Mt. Ogura in Japan, killing 520 passengers and crew members.
    April 28, 1988 - An Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 decompresses, causing an in-air explosion. The pilot manages to land the plane safely, but one person is killed and dozens of passengers and crew members are injured. Later, the NTSB faults the airline's maintenance program for failing to address signs of metal fatigue and disbonding which ultimately caused the fuselage separation. The Aviation Safety Research Act of 1988 is passed by Congress as a result of this incident.
    May 26, 1991 - Fifteen minutes after takeoff, a thrust reverser deploys on Lauda Air Boeing 767 Flight 004. The plane crashes 70 miles northwest of Bangkok, Thailand. All 223 passengers and crew are killed.
    July 11, 1991 - The landing gear of a Nigeria Airways DC-8 catches on fire shortly after takeoff and upon return to the airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the plane crashes, killing all 261 people onboard.
    April 26, 1994 - A China Airlines Airbus A300 crashes on approach to Nagoya Airport, Japan, and 264 people are killed.
    May 11, 1996 - ValuJet Flight 592 crashes in the Florida Everglades, killing 110 people.
    July 17, 1996 - TWA Flight 800, a Boeing 747, explodes in air and crashes off the coast of Long Island, New York. All 230 people aboard are killed. The NTSB rules the explosion was caused by faulty wiring that ignited a center fuel tank.
    November 12, 1996 - A midair collision between a Saudi Arabian Airlines 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines II-76 takes place at the New Delhi, India airport. All 349 people on both airplanes are killed.
    August 6, 1997 - A Korean Airlines Boeing 747 crashes in the Guam jungle and 228 people are killed.
    September 26, 1997 - A Garuda Indonesia Airlines Airbus A300 crashes in Buah Nabar, Indonesia, killing 234 people.
    February 16, 1998 - Flying through rain and fog, a China Airlines Airbus A300 crashes into a neighborhood near Taipei, Taiwan, killing all 196 aboard and another seven on the ground.
    September 2, 1998 - A Swissair MD-11 crashes off Nova Scotia, Canada, killing 229. The Canadian Transportation Safety Board later concludes that flammable material and faulty wiring generated a fire that spread beyond the crew's control.
    October 31, 1999 - EgyptAir Flight 990, bound for Cairo from New York, crashes into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, plunging 14,000 feet in 36 seconds. All 203 passengers and 14 crew members are killed. The US National Transportation Safety Board determines the crash was the result of the co-pilot's actions, but is unable to pinpoint why. It is widely believed the co-pilot deliberately caused the crash, but Egyptian authorities dispute this and reject the NTSB findings.
    July 25, 2000 - The Air France Concorde, en route to New York, crashes into a Paris hotel shortly after takeoff, killing 113 (all 109 aboard and four on the ground).
    November 12, 2001 - An American Airlines Airbus A300 crashes in Belle Harbor, Queens, shortly after takeoff from JFK Airport, killing a total of 265 people, including five people on the ground.
    May 25, 2002 - A China Airlines Boeing 747 crashes into the Taiwan Strait 20 minutes after takeoff, killing all 225 on board. The crash is later attributed to metal fatigue brought on by a previous faulty repair job.
    August 27, 2006 - Comair Flight 5191 crashes on takeoff from Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County, Kentucky. Forty-seven passengers and two crew members are killed.
    January 15, 2009 - US Airways Flight 1549 lands in the Hudson River in New York City approximately three minutes after takeoff, and after hitting a flock of birds. All 155 aboard survive.
    February 12, 2009 - Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashes into a house in Clarence Center, New York, killing all 49 people on board the plane and one person in the house.
    June 1, 2009 - Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris carrying 228 passengers and crew is lost over the Atlantic. The first bodies are recovered on June 6, approximately 600 miles off the northern coast of Brazil. On July 5, 2012, France's Bureau of Investigation and Analysis releases a report concluding that a series of errors by pilots and a failure to react effectively to technical problems led to the crash of Air France Flight 447.
    March 8, 2014 - Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappears from radar after taking off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing. After more than 10 months of searching for the plane, on January 29, 2015, the government of Malaysia officially declares the loss of MH370 an accident and all of its passengers and crew, 239 people in total, are presumed dead. On August 5, 2015, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says a piece of debris that washed up on the French island of Reunion is indeed part of missing Malaysian Flight 370. On January 17, 2017, the underwater search for MH370 is suspended, according to a joint statement from Chinese, Australian and Malaysian officials.
    March 24, 2015 - Germanwings Flight 9525 crashes into the French Alps after taking off from Barcelona, Spain, en route to Dusseldorf, Germany. All 150 people on board are killed. On March 26, 2015, officials say that 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the plane after locking the pilot out of the cockpit. A later investigation reveals that he had suffered from depression in the past.