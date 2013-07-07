Breaking News

George W. Bush Fast Facts

Updated 3:38 PM ET, Wed April 18, 2018

George W. Bush looks out over Washington as his helicopter departs for Andrews Air Force Base after the inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama in January 2009.
George W. Bush at Yale University, circa 1964-1968.
Barbara Bush holds George W. Bush, circa 1947.
A young George W. Bush with, from left, his mother, Barbara Bush; father, George H.W. Bush; and grandparents, Dorothy and Prescott Bush, in Midland, Texas, on March 7, 1949.
Three-year-old George W. Bush celebrates Christmas in 1949.
George W. Bush in West Texas, date unknown
George W. Bush with his father George H.W. Bush and mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, during the summer of 1955.
George H.W. Bush with his four sons, from left, Neil, Jeb, George W. and Marvin in 1970
George W. Bush sits in the cockpit of an F-102 fighter. Bush served in the Texas Air National Guard from 1968 to 1973.
George W. Bush stands next to his fighter jet while serving in the Texas Air National Guard.
George W. Bush campaigns for Congress with his wife Laura in 1978.
George W. Bush holds his twin daughters Barbara and Jenna in Dallas in November 1981.
Then-President George H.W. Bush with sons George W. and Jeb, right, boating off Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1989.
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush pose with their family for their 2000 Christmas portrait.
George W. Bush campaigns during an all-day swing through Florida two days before Election Day in 2000.
Bush is informed by then-White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card of the September 11, 2001, attacks while visiting a school in Sarasota, Florida.
George W. Bush speaks to rescue workers, firefighters and police officers at the rubble of ground zero three days after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
George W. Bush tells the nation on March 19, 2003, that U.S. forces had struck &quot;targets of opportunity&quot; in Iraq to begin the Iraq War.
George W. Bush announces on May 1, 2003, that &quot;major combat operations&quot; had ended in Iraq. He made the announcement aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which he had landed on in a Navy jet.
George W. Bush drives his pickup truck at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, in August 2002.
George W. Bush surveys Hurricane Katrina damage through the window of Air Force One as it flies over New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 31, 2005.
George W. Bush shakes hands with then-Sen. Joe Biden after signing the United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Reauthorization Act in July 2008.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki tries to block shoes thrown by an Iraqi man at George W. Bush during a joint news conference in Baghdad in December 2008.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: July 6, 1946
Birth place: New Haven, Connecticut
Birth name: George Walker Bush
    Father: George Herbert Walker Bush, 41st President of the United States
    Mother: Barbara (Pierce) Bush
    Marriage: Laura (Welch) Bush (November 5, 1977-present)
    Children: Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush (November 25, 1981)
    Education: Yale University, B.A., 1968; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1975
    Military: Texas Air National Guard, F-102 fighter pilot, 1968-1970
    Religion: Methodist
    Facts:
    After John Quincy Adams, George W. Bush is the second president to be the son of a president.
    His grandfather, Prescott Bush, was a US senator from Connecticut. His younger brother, Jeb Bush, served as the governor of Florida and ran for president in 2016.
    His interests include oil painting, golf, bicycling and baseball.
    Timeline:
    1968-1970 -     Pilot, Texas Air National Guard.
    1975-1986 - Founder/CEO, Bush Exploration.
    1978 - Runs for an open seat in the House of Representatives and loses to his Democratic challenger, Kent Hance.
    1984 - Bush Exploration merges with Spectrum 7 Energy Corp. Bush is named CEO of the new company.
    1986 - Harken Energy Corporation purchases Spectrum 7 and Bush is appointed to Harken's board of directors.
    1988 - Works on his father's presidential campaign.
    1989 - Along with a group of partners, purchases the Texas Rangers baseball franchise.
    1989-1994 - Managing general partner of the Texas Rangers baseball team.
    1994-2000 - Governor of Texas.
    November 3, 1998 - Is elected to second term as governor of Texas with 68.8% of the vote. He is the first governor in Texas history to be elected to consecutive four-year terms.
    November 7, 2000 - The presidential election takes place, but is too close to call.
    November 17, 2000 - Florida Supreme Court blocks certification of the statewide ballot after an appeal is filed by lawyers for Vice President Al Gore.
    December 8, 2000 - A statewide recount is ordered by the Florida Supreme Court of thousands of questionable ballots.
    December 12, 2000 - In the case, Bush v. Gore, the US Supreme Court reverses the Florida Supreme Court's ruling and suspends the state's recount. The 5-4 decision paves the way for Bush to be sworn in as president, even though he lost the popular vote.
    December 13, 2000 - Gore concedes.
    January 20, 2001 - Sworn in as the 43rd president of the United States.
    September 11, 2001 - During a morning visit to an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, Bush is told that two planes have flown into the World Trade Center in an apparent terrorist attack. He leaves the school and boards Air Force One as aides fear for his safety.
    September 12, 2001 - Visits the Pentagon.
    September 14, 2001 - Visits Ground Zero and gives a speech to firemen, police, and other rescue workers.
    January 29, 2002 - In the State of the Union address, he refers to North Korea, Iraq and Iran as "an axis of evil."
    March 17, 2003 - Says that Saddam Hussein has 48 hours to leave the country to avoid war.
    March 19, 2003 - In a televised address, says that military operations have begun in Iraq.
    May 1, 2003 - Lands on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, decorated with a "Mission Accomplished" banner, and declares major combat operations in Iraq are over.
    September 23, 2003 - Addresses the United Nations on Iraq, Afghanistan and weapons of mass destruction.
    November 27, 2003 - Bush surprises US troops in Baghdad by joining them for Thanksgiving dinner. It is the first trip to Iraq by a US president.
    December 14, 2003 - In a televised address, discusses the capture of Saddam Hussein.
    March 9, 2004 - Secures the GOP nomination for president after winning primaries in four states.
    September 2, 2004 - Gives his acceptance speech for the nomination during the Republican National Convention in New York.
    November 2, 2004 - Wins re-election over Democratic candidate John Kerry.
    January 20, 2005 - Sworn is for a second term as president of the United States.
    April 8, 2005 - President Bush along with Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush attend the funeral for Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square.
    March 1, 2006 - President Bush and Laura Bush make a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan. The president also meets with President Hamid Karzai.
    June 13, 2006 - President Bush makes a surprise visit to Iraq, meeting with new Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and with American troops stationed in Baghdad.
    June 9, 2007 - Meets Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican.
    November 9, 2010 - Bush's memoir, "Decision Points," is published.
    November 14, 2010 - A special "State of the Union with Candy Crowley" airs featuring a joint interview with Bush and his brother, Jeb.
    November 16, 2010 - Groundbreaking ceremony of George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Southern Methodist University.
    September 11, 2011 - Participates in a memorial at Ground Zero to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
    May 31, 2012 - Bush's official White House portrait is unveiled.
    April 25, 2013 - Dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. All five living presidents attend.
    May 1, 2013 - The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum opens to the public.
    August 2013 - Undergoes a procedure to treat a blocked artery.
    November 11, 2014 - "41: A Portrait of My Father," a biography written by Bush, is published.
    February 27, 2017 - During an appearance on the "Today" show, Bush says he feels the media is "indispensable to democracy."
    February 28, 2017 - A book of Bush's paintings, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors" is published.