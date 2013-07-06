Official: ElBaradei not named Egypt’s PM, but is ‘logical choice’

Ben Wedeman. Chelsea J. Carter and Tom Watkins, CNN
Updated 7:33 PM EDT, Sat July 6, 2013
A bus passes a destroyed pickup truck with loudspeakers that was used by supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy on Friday, August 2. The supporters and security forces clashed in Sixth of October City in Giza, south of Cairo, after the government ordered their protest camps be broken up.
Morsy supporters walk past makeshift roadblocks at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo on Saturday, August 3. Security forces set up the roadblocks outside the square, allowing people to leave but not enter, as they attempt to break up camps set up during ongoing protests over Morsy's ouster.
Morsy supporters walk past makeshift roadblocks at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo on Saturday, August 3. Security forces set up the roadblocks outside the square, allowing people to leave but not enter, as they attempt to break up camps set up during ongoing protests over Morsy's ouster.
Morsy supporters run among the smoke and fire resulting from clashes with security forces in Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2. The military ousted Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected president, in early July after days of mass demonstrations. Dozens of Morsy backers angry at Egypt's military-backed government have died in weekend violence in the volatile nation's capital.
Morsy supporters run among the smoke and fire resulting from clashes with security forces in Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2. The military ousted Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected president, in early July after days of mass demonstrations. Dozens of Morsy backers angry at Egypt's military-backed government have died in weekend violence in the volatile nation's capital.
Egyptian riot police block the entrance to Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2 following clashes with Morsy supporters.
Egyptian riot police block the entrance to Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2 following clashes with Morsy supporters.
Morsy supporters in red helmets march during a protest against the government in Cairo on August 2. Pro-Morsy marches began after Friday prayers, when supporters made their way back to their camp outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.
Morsy supporters in red helmets march during a protest against the government in Cairo on August 2. Pro-Morsy marches began after Friday prayers, when supporters made their way back to their camp outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.
Morsy supporters march in a demonstration against the Egyptian government in Cairo on August 2.
Morsy supporters march in a demonstration against the Egyptian government in Cairo on August 2.
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohammed Morsy gather for prayers at Nasr City, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies, in Cairo, on Sunday, July 28.
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohammed Morsy gather for prayers at Nasr City, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies, in Cairo, on Sunday, July 28.
A boy wears a tear gas mask as supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsy pray at the camp set up by supporters in the Nasr City area of Cairo on July 28.
A boy wears a tear gas mask as supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsy pray at the camp set up by supporters in the Nasr City area of Cairo on July 28.
Doctors treat an injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy during clashes with security forces in Cairo on Saturday, July 27.
Doctors treat an injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy during clashes with security forces in Cairo on Saturday, July 27.
A wounded Morsy supporter lies on the floor of a field hospital in Cairo on July 27. Thousands of Morsy supporters gathered Saturday in the Nasr City neighborhood despite dozens of deaths the night before and veiled threats from the military.
A wounded Morsy supporter lies on the floor of a field hospital in Cairo on July 27. Thousands of Morsy supporters gathered Saturday in the Nasr City neighborhood despite dozens of deaths the night before and veiled threats from the military.
Supporters of Morsy protest outside a field hospital in Cairo where the bodies of slain Morsy supporters have been brought July 27.
Supporters of Morsy protest outside a field hospital in Cairo where the bodies of slain Morsy supporters have been brought July 27.
The body of a Muslim Brotherhood protester, reportedly shot dead after violence erupted the night before, is moved as mourners watch inside a field hospital in Cairo on July 27.
The body of a Muslim Brotherhood protester, reportedly shot dead after violence erupted the night before, is moved as mourners watch inside a field hospital in Cairo on July 27.
Two men mourn Morsy supporters who were killed in overnight clashes with security forces, in Cairo, on July 27.
Two men mourn Morsy supporters who were killed in overnight clashes with security forces, in Cairo, on July 27.
A medic pauses at a field hospital in Cairo on July 27 after tending to the bodies of Morsy supporters reportedly killed in fighting.
A medic pauses at a field hospital in Cairo on July 27 after tending to the bodies of Morsy supporters reportedly killed in fighting.
Supporters of Morsy carry an injured man to a field hospital amid clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Supporters of Morsy carry an injured man to a field hospital amid clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Doctors treat a Morsy supporter injured during clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Doctors treat a Morsy supporter injured during clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Supporters of Morsy rally in Giza, on Friday, July 26.
Supporters of Morsy rally in Giza, on Friday, July 26.
Supporters of the Egyptian military rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo on Friday, July 26.
Supporters of the Egyptian military rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo on Friday, July 26.
Morsy opponents rally in Cairo on July 26.
Morsy opponents rally in Cairo on July 26.
Morsy opponents watch a demonstration from a rooftop near Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 26.
Morsy opponents watch a demonstration from a rooftop near Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 26.
Egyptian soldiers stand guard atop an armored vehicle on a bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday, July 26.
Egyptian soldiers stand guard atop an armored vehicle on a bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday, July 26.
A Morsy advocate builds a giant portrait of the deposed president Thursday, July 25, while other supporters hold a sit-in outside a Cairo mosque. The military has detained Morsy while an interim government takes shape.
A Morsy advocate builds a giant portrait of the deposed president Thursday, July 25, while other supporters hold a sit-in outside a Cairo mosque. The military has detained Morsy while an interim government takes shape.
Morsy supporters say evening prayers during a rally July 25 outside a Cairo mosque.
Morsy supporters say evening prayers during a rally July 25 outside a Cairo mosque.
A man with a pistol and other Morsy opponents detain a suspected Morsy supporter who was wounded during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 22. Supporters and opponents clashed near the city's Tahrir Square.
A man with a pistol and other Morsy opponents detain a suspected Morsy supporter who was wounded during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 22. Supporters and opponents clashed near the city's Tahrir Square.
Men evacuate an injured opponent of Morsy during clashes with his supporters in Cairo on July 22.
Men evacuate an injured opponent of Morsy during clashes with his supporters in Cairo on July 22.
A man fires a gun during clashes between opponents and supporters of Morsy in Cairo on July 22.
A man fires a gun during clashes between opponents and supporters of Morsy in Cairo on July 22.
A riot police officer aims rubber bullets toward Morsy supporters in Cairo on July 22.
A riot police officer aims rubber bullets toward Morsy supporters in Cairo on July 22.
Riot police evacuate an injured anti-Morsy protester in Cairo on July 22.
Riot police evacuate an injured anti-Morsy protester in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy supporter, center, who was allegedly beaten by opponents of Morsy runs during clashes in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy supporter, center, who was allegedly beaten by opponents of Morsy runs during clashes in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy opponent carries his injured friend in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy opponent carries his injured friend in Cairo on July 22.
Supporters of Morsy pause for Friday prayers on July 19 at Nasr City in Cairo, where protesters have installed their camp and held daily rallies.
Supporters of Morsy pause for Friday prayers on July 19 at Nasr City in Cairo, where protesters have installed their camp and held daily rallies.
Morsy supporters take part in a protest march near government ministry buildings on Wednesday, July 17, in Cairo.
Morsy supporters take part in a protest march near government ministry buildings on Wednesday, July 17, in Cairo.
A Morsy supporter is held back by riot police during a rally near Tahrir Square on July 17.
A Morsy supporter is held back by riot police during a rally near Tahrir Square on July 17.
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and of Morsy covers his mouth under the 6th October Bridge in Cairo on Tuesday, July 16.
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and of Morsy covers his mouth under the 6th October Bridge in Cairo on Tuesday, July 16.
A riot police officer fires tear gas toward Morsy supporters during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 15.
A riot police officer fires tear gas toward Morsy supporters during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 15.
Morsy supporters run from tear gas in Cairo on July 15.
Morsy supporters run from tear gas in Cairo on July 15.
Egyptians in Cairo's Tahrir Square pray before breaking their fast on the third day of Ramadan, the sacred holy month for Muslims, on Friday, July 12.
Egyptians in Cairo's Tahrir Square pray before breaking their fast on the third day of Ramadan, the sacred holy month for Muslims, on Friday, July 12.
Supporters of the deposed Morsy rally in Nasr City, Egypt, a suburb of Cairo, on Monday, July 8.
Supporters of the deposed Morsy rally in Nasr City, Egypt, a suburb of Cairo, on Monday, July 8.
A man reacts after seeing the body of a family member at the Liltaqmeen al-Sahy Hospital in Cairo, allegedly killed during a sit-in supporting Morsy in front of the Republican Guard headquarters on July 8.
A man reacts after seeing the body of a family member at the Liltaqmeen al-Sahy Hospital in Cairo, allegedly killed during a sit-in supporting Morsy in front of the Republican Guard headquarters on July 8.
Injured men receive medical attention after clashes between supporters of Morsy and security forces in Cairo on July 8.
Injured men receive medical attention after clashes between supporters of Morsy and security forces in Cairo on July 8.
Opponents of Mohamed Morsy gather at Tahrir Square during a protest in Cairo on Sunday, July 7.
Opponents of Mohamed Morsy gather at Tahrir Square during a protest in Cairo on Sunday, July 7.
Supporters of Morsy pray next to the headquarters of the Republican Guards in Cairo on Saturday, July 6, during the funeral of seven people killed during clashes.
Supporters of Morsy pray next to the headquarters of the Republican Guards in Cairo on Saturday, July 6, during the funeral of seven people killed during clashes.
People carry coffins on July 6 of two Morsy opponents who were killed during clashes in Cairo.
People carry coffins on July 6 of two Morsy opponents who were killed during clashes in Cairo.
A Morsy supporter joins protests near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 6.
A Morsy supporter joins protests near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 6.
Supporters and opponents of Morsy clash in Cairo on Friday, July 5.
Supporters and opponents of Morsy clash in Cairo on Friday, July 5.
A protester is attended to in Cairo's Tahrir Square during fighting between the pro- and anti-Morsy crowds on July 5.
A protester is attended to in Cairo's Tahrir Square during fighting between the pro- and anti-Morsy crowds on July 5.
An Egyptian military helicopter hovers over supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsy in Cairo on July 5.
An Egyptian military helicopter hovers over supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsy in Cairo on July 5.
Morsy supporters hold up their bloodstained hands after Egypt's armed forces opened fire on rally in front of the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5.
Morsy supporters hold up their bloodstained hands after Egypt's armed forces opened fire on rally in front of the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5.
Morsy supporters carry a man who was shot during clashes next to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5. State broadcaster Nile TV said a number of those backing the deposed leader were wounded as they tried to storm the headquarters, where Morsy reportedly was being held.
Morsy supporters carry a man who was shot during clashes next to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5. State broadcaster Nile TV said a number of those backing the deposed leader were wounded as they tried to storm the headquarters, where Morsy reportedly was being held.
A wounded man is helped following the gun battle outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5.
A wounded man is helped following the gun battle outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5.
Egyptians hold portraits of Gen. Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi reading "Come down, Sisi" as they gather in Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on July 5.
Egyptians hold portraits of Gen. Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi reading "Come down, Sisi" as they gather in Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on July 5.
Morsy supporters react to an explosion during clashes with police officers on July 5 outside Cairo University in Giza.
Morsy supporters react to an explosion during clashes with police officers on July 5 outside Cairo University in Giza.
Egyptian Army soldiers stand guard at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5 as an Apache attack helicopter flies overhead.
Egyptian Army soldiers stand guard at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5 as an Apache attack helicopter flies overhead.
Morsy supporters pray near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 5.
Morsy supporters pray near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 5.
A man prays on July 5 before the protest near the University of Cairo.
A man prays on July 5 before the protest near the University of Cairo.
Protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard in Cairo on July 5.
Protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard in Cairo on July 5.
A military helicopter flies by Egypt's Presidential Palace in Cairo on July 5.
A military helicopter flies by Egypt's Presidential Palace in Cairo on July 5.
Egyptians watch fireworks in Tahrir Square on Thursday, July 4, the day after Morsy's ouster.
Egyptians watch fireworks in Tahrir Square on Thursday, July 4, the day after Morsy's ouster.
People dance and cheer in the streets of Cairo on July 4.
People dance and cheer in the streets of Cairo on July 4.
A Morsy supporter holds a poster of the deposed president during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A Morsy supporter holds a poster of the deposed president during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A massive crowd gathers in Tahrir Square on July 4.
A massive crowd gathers in Tahrir Square on July 4.
Egyptians cheer and wave national flags as airplanes fly above Tahrir Square on July 4, leaving a trail of smoke in the colors of the national flag.
Egyptians cheer and wave national flags as airplanes fly above Tahrir Square on July 4, leaving a trail of smoke in the colors of the national flag.
A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir Square.
A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir Square.
An opposition protester chants slogans against Morsy near Cairo University, where Muslim Brotherhood supporters gathered on July 4 to show support for the ousted president.
An opposition protester chants slogans against Morsy near Cairo University, where Muslim Brotherhood supporters gathered on July 4 to show support for the ousted president.
A man holds a newspaper near Mesaha Square in Cairo on July 4.
A man holds a newspaper near Mesaha Square in Cairo on July 4.
Dejected Morsy supporters attend a rally in Nasr City on July 4.
Dejected Morsy supporters attend a rally in Nasr City on July 4.
A Morsy supporter shows his bloodied shirt during a July 4 rally near the University of Cairo.
A Morsy supporter shows his bloodied shirt during a July 4 rally near the University of Cairo.
A young Egyptian boy shoots off fireworks during celebrations in Tahrir Square on July 4.
A young Egyptian boy shoots off fireworks during celebrations in Tahrir Square on July 4.
People walk by a pile of Egyptian flags for sale in Tahrir Square on July 4.
People walk by a pile of Egyptian flags for sale in Tahrir Square on July 4.
Crowds throng Tahrir Square on July 4.
Crowds throng Tahrir Square on July 4.
Egyptian soldiers deploy near Cairo University on July 4.
Egyptian soldiers deploy near Cairo University on July 4.
People dance and cheer at Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 4.
People dance and cheer at Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 4.
Adly Mansour, center, stands after delivering a speech during his swearing-in ceremony as Egypt's interim president in the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on July 4. Mansour has served as the head of the country's Supreme Constitutional Court.
Adly Mansour, center, stands after delivering a speech during his swearing-in ceremony as Egypt's interim president in the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on July 4. Mansour has served as the head of the country's Supreme Constitutional Court.
Armored vehicles with the Egyptian army sit at a checkpoint in the Cairo district of Nasr City on July 4.
Armored vehicles with the Egyptian army sit at a checkpoint in the Cairo district of Nasr City on July 4.
A Morsy supporter reacts as a military helicopter flies over during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A Morsy supporter reacts as a military helicopter flies over during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A boy with face paint the color of the Egyptian flag pauses on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
A boy with face paint the color of the Egyptian flag pauses on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
A pedestrian shakes hands with a member of the military at a roadblock in Giza.
A pedestrian shakes hands with a member of the military at a roadblock in Giza.
Security personnel rest on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
Security personnel rest on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
A man walks to Tahrir Square on July 4.
A man walks to Tahrir Square on July 4.
A family sleeps on a bridge near Tahrir Square on July 4.
A family sleeps on a bridge near Tahrir Square on July 4.
A member of the Egyptian military redirects traffic on July 4 at a roadblock in Giza.
A member of the Egyptian military redirects traffic on July 4 at a roadblock in Giza.
Bread is sold near Tahrir Square on July 4.
Bread is sold near Tahrir Square on July 4.
An Egyptian military member guards a roadblock in Giza on July 4.
An Egyptian military member guards a roadblock in Giza on July 4.
2013 unrest in Egypt

CNN’s Ben Wedeman, Reza Sayah, Ian Lee, Becky Anderson and Karl Penhaul are reporting from Egypt. Are you in Egypt? Send us your experiences, but please stay safe.

Story highlights

NEW: ElBaradei has not been named prime minister, a presidential spokesman says

He is summoned to meet with interim president

At least 1,404 more are injured

Appeals trial of former President Hosni Mubarak postponed until August 17

Cairo CNN  — 

Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei has not been named Egypt’s prime minister, but is “the logical choice,” the interim president’s spokesman said Saturday, contradicting statements earlier in the day by officials in ElBaradei’s political party.

The move comes as anger grows among supporters of deposed President Mohamed Morsy – including the Muslim Brotherhood – who have decried the military’s move to push him from power, and raised fears of widening violence.

ElBaradei met with interim President Adly Mansour for two hours Saturday afternoon, and “discussions and consultations are ongoing,” presidential adviser Ahmed al-Muslimani said on state-run TV.

“Tomorrow we expect to name the prime minister and the ministers.”

If ElBaradei is selected, it would signal a secular shift just days after a military coup ousted the nation’s first democratically elected – and Islamist – president.

The country stands divided between those who support the return to power of Morsy and those who applaud the military takeover and accuse Morsy’s government of having edged toward an Islamist and autocratic rule.

Each side accuses the other of thwarting democracy.

And on Saturday, each side was trying to present a unified front, as violence between Morsy’s supporters and his opponents and the military swept across the country, leaving at least 30 dead and more than 1,400 wounded, according to state-run media.

The possible appointment of ElBaradei, the defacto head of the opposition movement in the days leading to Wednesday’s ouster of Morsy, has been discussed as a possibility among supporters in recent days.

ElBaradei, the former head of the U.N’s nuclear watchdog agency, ran in the country’s first election in 2012 but withdrew after criticizing the interim government for failing to bring about a “real democratic system.”

How Morsy’s supporters, who supported the deposed Islamist president’s rule, react to the new government will be key for post-coup Egypt, where the military suspended the country’s constitution and dissolved parliament.

ElBaradei: Morsy’s ouster was needed so Egypt cannot ‘fail’

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, ElBaradei called Morsy’s ouster a “reset” of the 2011 popular revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

“Either we risk a civil war or … take extra constitutional measures to ensure that we keep the country together,” he said, explaining the military’s conundrum. “This is a recall, and it is nothing novel.”

Outside the Republican Guard headquarters, where four pro-Morsy protesters died Friday in clashes with military forces loyal to the fledgling government, a funeral march was held Saturday.

And pro-Morsy demonstrations continued around the Rabaa Al-Adawiya Mosque.

The Egyptian Armed Forces, responding to “rumors and lies,” said on its Facebook page that there was no division among its ranks over its decision to back “the demands of the Egyptian people” over the government.

“These rumors are completely and utterly untrue,” it said.

Those supporting Morsy’s return to power turned out en masse in squares around the country on Friday – dubbed a “day of rejection” by the Muslim Brotherhood – in demonstrations marked by sporadic violence between supporters of Morsy and his opponents and security forces.

Thirty-five people were killed and 1,404 others injured since Friday across the nation, according to state TV which cited health ministry sources.

Opinion: Will the Muslim Brotherhood survive?

On Saturday, the Muslim Brotherhood’s political wing, the Freedom and Justice Party, rejected the call for national dialogue from the newly installed interim president, Adly Mansour.

“The party reiterated its stance that it does not recognize the military coup and that the legitimate president of Egypt is Mohamed Morsy,” said Hussein Ibrahim Amin, the secretary-general of the party, in a statement, according to state-run EgyNews.

Crowds of Morsy supporters converged for a second consecutive day Saturday outside the Republican Guard complex, where Morsy was reportedly being held, according to a tweet from the party.

“Steadfast Iron, Iron, president,” the crowds were said to be chanting. “Behind you a million-man martyr.”

The complex had been the site Friday of at least four killings that occurred when demonstrators charged the military, the health ministry said.

Soldiers used live ammunition, the Freedom and Justice Party said. Security forces, on state television, denied the assertion.

Egypt: Fast Facts

The “second revolution”

Wednesday’s coup was the culmination of weeks of efforts by Morsy’s opponents to push him out. They said 22 million people had signed petitions calling for him to step down – more than had voted for him in the 2012 election – and followed up with days of protests that attracted massive crowds.

Morsy’s supporters countered with rallies in favor of his government. At times, bloody clashes ensued. Dozens were killed.

On Monday, the military issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Morsy form a power-sharing government with his opponents. The end of Morsy’s rule came on Wednesday, when his conciliatory gestures failed to placate the military.
Opinion: How Egypt’s military holds key to country’s future

Egypt’s experience with democratic governance was short for a country whose history can be measured in millennia. “Either we risk a civil war or … take extra constitutional measures to ensure that we keep the country together,” he said, explaining the military’s conundrum. “This is a recall, and it is nothing novel.”

Read: Judge quits, throws first retrial attempt of autocratic former President Mubarak

But Morsy failed to fix the nation’s ailing economy or stop spiraling crime, both of which worsened during his tenure. He was seen by many as increasingly autocratic.

Human Rights Watch has said he had perpetuated abusive practices that Mubarak had established, molding them to his own purposes and adding to them. These included the trial of civilians by military courts, the permitting of police brutality and the suppression of critical voices.

Adly Mansour, head of the country’s Supreme Constitutional Court, was sworn in Thursday as interim president.

He dissolved Egypt’s upper house of parliament, the Shura Council, and appointed a new head of intelligence, state TV said Friday.

Profile: Who is Adly Mansour?

The new government moved quickly to arrest leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood and was following up on hundreds more warrants. Some taken into custody have since been released, state television reported.

The Egyptian army has promised a path to new elections.

Wearing his trademark sunglasses, the 85-year-old Mubarak appeared Saturday in the fourth session of his retrial over his alleged involvement in the killing of protesters during his ouster. His appeal of last year’s guilty verdict began in May, but was postponed on Saturday to August 17.

Egypt is pivotal

In Washington, a State Department spokeswoman on Friday condemned the violence following Morsy’s ouster and called on the military to respect the will of the people, but did not call for Morsy’s reinstatement.

“The voices of all who are protesting peacefully must be heard – including those who welcomed the events of earlier this week and those who supported President Morsy,” spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said. “The Egyptian people must come together to resolve their differences peacefully, without recourse to violence or the use of force.”

U.S. President Barack Obama was spending the weekend at Camp David; Secretary of State John Kerry was vacationing in Nantucket.

But U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, called Friday for the suspension of U.S. aid to Egypt’s military, which exceeds $1 billion per year. “We cannot repeat the same mistakes that we made at other times in our history by supporting the removal of freely elected governments,” the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services told CNN affiliate KNXV. Once the military sets a timetable for elections and a new constitution, “then we should evaluate whether to continue the aid,” he said.

Why Americans should care about Egypt

Egypt is the most populous Arab country in the world and has long been a close ally of the United States, which supported it with military aid even during Mubarak’s 30-year dictatorship.

It controls the Suez Canal, a crucial sea route through which more than 4% of the world’s oil and 8% of its seaborne trade travel.

With Jordan, it is one of two Arab countries that have signed peace treaties with Israel.

Opinion: Cut off aid to Egypt till elections held

CNN’s Ben Wedeman, Reza Sayah, Ian Lee and Becky Anderson reported from Cairo; Tom Watkins and Chelsea J. Carter wrote from Atlanta; Ali Younes, Ben Brumfield and Jill Dougherty contributed to this report.

