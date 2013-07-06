Bolivia latest country to offer asylum to Snowden

Mariano Castillo, CNN
Updated 9:47 PM EDT, Sat July 6, 2013
Former intelligence worker <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/10/politics/edward-snowden-profile/index.html">Edward Snowden</a> revealed himself as the source of documents outlining a massive effort by the NSA to track cell phone calls and monitor the e-mail and Internet traffic of virtually all Americans. He says he just wanted the public to know what the government was doing. "Even if you're not doing anything wrong, you're being watched and recorded," he said. Snowden has been granted temporary asylum in Russia after initially fleeing to Hong Kong. He has been charged with three felony counts, including violations of the U.S. Espionage Act, over the leaks.
THE GUARDIAN, GLENN GREENWALD AND LAURA POITRAS
Military analyst <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2011/US/03/19/wikileaks.ellsberg.manning/index.html">Daniel Ellsberg</a> leaked the 7,000-page Pentagon Papers in 1971. The top-secret documents revealed that senior American leaders, including three presidents, knew the Vietnam War was an unwinnable, tragic quagmire. Further, they showed that the government had lied to Congress and the public about the progress of the war. Ellsberg surrendered to authorities and was charged as a spy. During his trial, the court learned that President Richard Nixon's administration had embarked on a campaign to discredit Ellsberg, illegally wiretapping him and breaking into his psychiatrist's office. All charges against him were dropped. Since then he has lived a relatively quiet life as a respected author and lecturer.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Starting in 1932, the U.S. Public Health Service studied untreated syphilis in black men who thought they were getting free health care. The patients weren't told of their affliction or sufficiently treated. Peter Buxtun, who worked for the Public Health Service, relayed information about the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/10/01/guatemala.syphilis.tuskegee/index.html">Tuskegee syphilis experiment</a> to a reporter in 1972, which halted the 40-year study. His testimony at congressional hearings led to an overhaul of the Health, Education and Welfare rules concerning work with human subjects. A class-action lawsuit was settled out-of-court for $10 million, with the U.S. government promising free medical care to survivors and their families. Here, participants talk with a study coordinator.
CDC/National Archives
In 2005, retired deputy FBI director <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2005/POLITICS/05/31/felt.profile/">Mark Felt</a> revealed himself to be the whistle-blower "Deep Throat" in the Watergate scandal. He anonymously assisted Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward with many of their stories about the Nixon administration's cover-up after the June 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The stories sparked a congressional investigation that eventually led to President Nixon's resignation in 1974. The Post won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage. Felt was convicted on unrelated conspiracy charges in 1980 and eventually pardoned by President Ronald Reagan before slipping into obscurity for the next quarter-century. He died in 2008 at age 95.
CBS/Landov
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/meast/05/23/israel.vanunu.jailed/index.html">Mordechai Vanunu</a>, who worked as a technician at Israel's nuclear research facility, leaked information to a British newspaper and led nuclear arms analysts to conclude that Israel possessed a stockpile of nuclear weapons. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its weapons program. An Israeli court convicted Vanunu in 1986 after Israeli intelligence agents captured him in Italy. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Since his release in 2004, he has been arrested on a number of occasions for violating terms of his parole.
GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images/File
President Ronald Reagan addresses the media in 1987, months after the disclosure of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2001/reagan.years/whitehouse/iran.html">Iran-Contra affair</a>. A secret operation carried out by an American military officer used proceeds from weapons sales to Iran to fund the anti-communist Contras in Nicaragua and attempted to secure the release of U.S. hostages held by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Mehdi Hashemi, an officer of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, leaked evidence of the deal to a Lebanese newspaper in 1986. Reagan's closest aides maintain he did not fully know, and only reluctantly came to accept, the circumstances of the operation.
AFP/Getty Images
Tobacco industry executive Jeffrey Wigand issued a memo to his company in 1992 about his concerns regarding tobacco additives. He was fired in March 1993 and subsequently contacted by "60 Minutes" and persuaded to tell his story on CBS. He claimed that Brown & Williamson knowingly used additives that were carcinogenic and addictive and spent millions covering it up. He also testified in a landmark case in Mississippi that resulted in a $246 billion settlement from the tobacco industry. Wigand has received public recognition for his actions and continues to crusade against Big Tobacco. He was portrayed by Russell Crowe in the 1999 film "<a href="http://www.cnn.com/SHOWBIZ/Movies/9911/05/insider.culpepper/">The Insider</a>."
Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images
For 10 years, <a href="http://www.cnn.com/US/9802/27/fbi.whitehurst/">Frederic Whitehurst</a> complained mostly in vain about practices at the FBI's world-renowned crime lab, where he worked. His efforts eventually led to a 1997 investigation that found lab agents produced inaccurate and scientifically flawed testimony in major cases, including the Oklahoma City and World Trade Center bombings. The Justice Department recommended major reforms but also criticized Whitehurst for "overstated and incendiary" allegations. He also faced disciplinary action for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into how some of his allegations were leaked to a magazine. After a yearlong paid suspension he left the bureau in 1998 with a settlement worth more than $1.16 million.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
FBI whistle-blower <a href="http://archives.cnn.com/2002/ALLPOLITICS/05/27/time.fbi/">Coleen Rowley</a> accused the bureau of hindering efforts to investigate a suspected terrorist that could have disrupted plans for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. In 2002 she fired off a 13-page letter to FBI Director Robert Mueller and flew to Washington to hand-deliver copies to two members of the Senate Intelligence Committee and meet with committee staffers. The letter accused the bureau of deliberately undermining requests to look into <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/03/us/zacarias-moussaoui-fast-facts">Zacarias Moussaoui</a>, the only person convicted in the United States of playing a role in the attacks. She testified in front of Congress and the 9/11 Commission about the FBI's mishandling of information. Rowley was selected as one of Time magazine's <a href="http://www.time.com/time/specials/packages/0,28757,2022164,00.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">People of the Year in 2002</a>, along with whistle-blowers Sherron Watkins of Enron and Cynthia Cooper of WorldCom.
MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images/File
Sherron Watkins, a former vice president at Enron, sent an anonymous letter to founder Kenneth Lay in 2001 warning him the company had accounting irregularities. The memo eventually reached the public and she later testified before Congress about her concerns and the company's wrongdoings. More than 4,000 Enron employees lost their jobs, and many also lost their life savings, when the energy giant declared bankruptcy in 2001. Investors lost billions of dollars. An investigation in 2002 found that Enron executives reaped millions of dollars from off-the-books partnerships and violated basic rules of accounting and ethics. Many were sentenced to prison for their roles in the <a href="http://money.cnn.com/news/specials/enron/">Enron scandal</a>.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/File
<a href="http://www.time.com/time/arts/article/0,8599,1709695,00.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">Cynthia Cooper</a> and her team of auditors uncovered <a href="http://money.cnn.com/2002/06/25/news/worldcom/index.htm">massive fraud at WorldCom</a> in 2002. They found that the long-distance telephone provider had used $3.8 billion in questionable accounting entries to inflate earnings over the past five quarters. By the end of 2003, the total fraud was estimated to be $11 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy protection and five executives ended up in prison. Cooper started her own consulting firm and told her story in the book "Extraordinary Circumstances: The Journey of a Corporate Whistleblower."
Wiley
In 2003, federal air marshal <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2011/US/08/05/air.marshal.fired/index.html">Robert MacLean</a> anonymously tipped off an MSNBC reporter that because of budget concerns, the TSA was temporarily suspending missions that would require marshals to stay in hotels just days after they were briefed about a new "potential plot" to hijack U.S. airliners. The news caused an immediate uproar on Capitol Hill and the TSA retreated, withdrawing the scheduling cuts before they went into effect. MacLean was later investigated and fired for the unauthorized disclosure of "sensitive security information."
John Moore/Getty Images
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/CNN/Programs/anderson.cooper.360/blog/2006/08/abu-ghraib-whistleblower-i-lived-in.html">Joe Darby</a> is the whistle-blower behind the Abu Ghraib prison abuse scandal in Iraq. He says he asked Army Reserve Spc. Charles Graner Jr. for photos from their travels so he could share them with family. Instead, he was given photos of prisoner abuse. Darby eventually alerted the U.S. military command, triggering an investigation and global outrage when the scandal came to light in 2004. Graner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in the abuse. He was released in 2011 after serving 6½ years of his sentence. The military and members of Darby's own family ostracized him, calling him a traitor. Eventually he and his wife had to enter protective custody.
<a href="http://www.nytimes.com/2005/12/16/politics/16program.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">The New York Times reported in 2005</a> that in the months after the September 11, 2001, attacks, President George W. Bush authorized the U.S. National Security Agency to eavesdrop without a court warrant on people in the United States, including American citizens, suspected of communicating with al Qaeda members overseas. The Bush administration staunchly defended the controversial surveillance program. Russ Tice, an NSA insider, came forward as one of the anonymous sources used by the Times. He said he was concerned about alleged abuses and a lack of oversight. Here, President Bush participates in a conversation about the Patriot Act in Buffalo, New York, in April 2004.
LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images/File
Army Pfc. Bradley Manning was convicted July 30 of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of classified documents and videos to WikiLeaks, and the counts against him included violations of the Espionage Act. He was found guilty of 20 of the 22 charges but acquitted of the most serious charge -- aiding the enemy. Manning is set to speak in his defense when he takes the stand during the sentencing phase of his court-martial on Wednesday, August 14. He could face up to 90 years in prison if the judge imposes the maximum sentence.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Notable leakers and whistle-blowers

Story highlights

Bolivia's president says he is willing to grant Snowden asylum

Venezuelan state media reports Venezuela has already offered asylum

The U.S. intelligence leaker has been holed up at the Moscow airport

CNN  — 

Two weeks after arriving at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and essentially becoming a man without a country, Edward Snowden finally has some options.

A trio of left-leaning Latin American nations to varying degrees say they would welcome the U.S. intelligence leaker in their country. Venezuela and Bolivia have offered asylum to Snowden and Nicaragua is willing to consider it.

Bolivian President Evo Morales, who became part of the saga when his presidential plane was denied permission to enter the airspace of several European countries amid a rumor about Snowden, said his country is “willing to give asylum.” A day earlier, Venezuelan state media reported that President Nicolas Maduro had offered Snowden asylum.

The reports came shortly after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said he would grant Snowden asylum in his country “if the circumstances permit.”

Wanted by the United States, Snowden had faced a string of rejections to asylum bids he placed to numerous countries. The Latin American countries were the first to respond in the positive.

The asylum offers could provide Snowden a chance to evade U.S. authorities, though it is unclear how he would get to Venezuela or the other countries.

Snowden’s exit from Russia, however, would provide relief to authorities there, who appeared to grow weary of the American’s presence at the airport.

Alexei Pushkov, head of the lower Russian legislative body DUMA, recommended Snowden leave the airport, where he has been holed up since June 23, when he arrived from Hong Kong.

“Sanctuary for Snowden in Venezuela would be the best solution,” Pushkov tweeted Saturday. “He can’t live in at Sheremetyevo.”

Venezuela’s foreign minister said Saturday that it has had no contact with Snowden since its asylum offer Friday, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, an Icelandic lawmaker said Snowden would not get citizenship there, as he had requested, because Iceland’s parliament refused to vote on an asylum proposal before ending its current session.

Birgitta Jonsdottir was among a handful of lawmakers who put forward a bill Thursday urging Parliament to process Snowden’s request. She said Friday that the speaker of the house refused to put the bill on the agenda and the majority in parliament refused to allow a voice vote on it.

“So it is with great grief I have to announce that Snowden will not be getting any form of shelter in Iceland because the current government doesn’t even have enough spine for the Parliament to discuss Snowden’s request,” Jonsdottir wrote on her blog.

She praised Snowden, who has acknowledged leaking classified documents about U.S. surveillance programs and faces espionage charges in the United States. Besides Iceland, he has applied for asylum in 20 other countries.

Opinion: Some suggestions for Snowden

“I and many others regard him as a hero and have deep respect for him for he has taken great personal risk in order to inform the rest of us about how those in power have lost control of their powerlust and violated their own constitutions against their own citizens,” Jonsdottir wrote.

“Mr. Snowden your courage has been noted and there are millions of people from all backgrounds who honor the risks you have taken for us and we will stand tall with you.”

‘Unbowed’ Snowden seeks new havens

Bolivia’s position on asylum follows outrage expressed by its president over his sidetracked trip from Russia to Bolivia this week.

Several European countries refused to allow Morales’ plane through their airspace Tuesday because of suspicions Snowden was aboard. With no clear path home available, the flight crew made an emergency landing in Vienna, Austria, where authorities confirmed Snowden was not a passenger.

Bolivia’s asylum offer is a “fair protest” to the incident, which involved Portugal, Italy, France and Spain, Morales said. Spain has said it did not restrict its airspace during that flight.

He put the blame squarely on the United States for the incident.

“Message to the Americans: The empire and its servants will never be able to intimidate or scare us,” Morales told supporters at El Alto International Airport outside La Paz, where he arrived late Wednesday. “European countries need to liberate themselves from the imperialism of the Americans.”

Morales said officials should analyze whether to shut the U.S. Embassy in his country.

“Without the United States,” he said, “we are better politically and democratically.”

Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa joined Morales in criticizing the United States’ role in the situation, and Venezuela’s Maduro blamed the CIA for pressuring the European governments to refuse to grant the plane passage.

Snowden’s asylum options dwindle

CNN’s Catherine E. Shoichet, Melissa Gray and Ed Payne contributed to this report.

