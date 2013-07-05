26 dead, more than 850 wounded as post-coup violence hits Egypt

Ben Wedeman. Reza Sayah and Chelsea J. Carter, CNN
Updated 10:30 PM EDT, Fri July 5, 2013
A bus passes a destroyed pickup truck with loudspeakers that was used by supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy on Friday, August 2. The supporters and security forces clashed in Sixth of October City in Giza, south of Cairo, after the government ordered their protest camps be broken up. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/middleeast/gallery/egypt-violence-august/index.html" target="_blank">Look at the latest violence in Egypt.</a>
A bus passes a destroyed pickup truck with loudspeakers that was used by supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy on Friday, August 2. The supporters and security forces clashed in Sixth of October City in Giza, south of Cairo, after the government ordered their protest camps be broken up. Look at the latest violence in Egypt.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters walk past makeshift roadblocks at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo on Saturday, August 3. Security forces set up the roadblocks outside the square, allowing people to leave but not enter, as they attempt to break up camps set up during ongoing protests over Morsy's ouster.
Morsy supporters walk past makeshift roadblocks at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo on Saturday, August 3. Security forces set up the roadblocks outside the square, allowing people to leave but not enter, as they attempt to break up camps set up during ongoing protests over Morsy's ouster.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters run among the smoke and fire resulting from clashes with security forces in Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2. The military ousted Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected president, in early July after days of mass demonstrations. Dozens of Morsy backers angry at Egypt's military-backed government have died in weekend violence in the volatile nation's capital. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/29/middleeast/gallery/egypt-protest/index.html">See photos of protests that have engulfed the country.</a>
Morsy supporters run among the smoke and fire resulting from clashes with security forces in Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2. The military ousted Morsy, Egypt's first democratically elected president, in early July after days of mass demonstrations. Dozens of Morsy backers angry at Egypt's military-backed government have died in weekend violence in the volatile nation's capital. See photos of protests that have engulfed the country.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Egyptian riot police block the entrance to Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2 following clashes with Morsy supporters.
Egyptian riot police block the entrance to Sixth of October City in Giza on August 2 following clashes with Morsy supporters.
Morsy supporters in red helmets march during a protest against the government in Cairo on August 2. Pro-Morsy marches began after Friday prayers, when supporters made their way back to their camp outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.
Morsy supporters in red helmets march during a protest against the government in Cairo on August 2. Pro-Morsy marches began after Friday prayers, when supporters made their way back to their camp outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters march in a demonstration against the Egyptian government in Cairo on August 2.
Morsy supporters march in a demonstration against the Egyptian government in Cairo on August 2.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohammed Morsy gather for prayers at Nasr City, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies, in Cairo, on Sunday, July 28.
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohammed Morsy gather for prayers at Nasr City, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies, in Cairo, on Sunday, July 28.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A boy wears a tear gas mask as supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsy pray at the camp set up by supporters in the Nasr City area of Cairo on July 28.
A boy wears a tear gas mask as supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsy pray at the camp set up by supporters in the Nasr City area of Cairo on July 28.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Doctors treat an injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy during clashes with security forces in Cairo on Saturday, July 27.
Doctors treat an injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy during clashes with security forces in Cairo on Saturday, July 27.
Manu Brabo/AP
A wounded Morsy supporter lies on the floor of a field hospital in Cairo on July 27. Thousands of Morsy supporters gathered Saturday in the Nasr City neighborhood despite dozens of deaths the night before and veiled threats from the military.
A wounded Morsy supporter lies on the floor of a field hospital in Cairo on July 27. Thousands of Morsy supporters gathered Saturday in the Nasr City neighborhood despite dozens of deaths the night before and veiled threats from the military.
Manu Brabo/AP
Supporters of Morsy protest outside a field hospital in Cairo where the bodies of slain Morsy supporters have been brought July 27.
Supporters of Morsy protest outside a field hospital in Cairo where the bodies of slain Morsy supporters have been brought July 27.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
The body of a Muslim Brotherhood protester, reportedly shot dead after violence erupted the night before, is moved as mourners watch inside a field hospital in Cairo on July 27.
The body of a Muslim Brotherhood protester, reportedly shot dead after violence erupted the night before, is moved as mourners watch inside a field hospital in Cairo on July 27.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Two men mourn Morsy supporters who were killed in overnight clashes with security forces, in Cairo, on July 27.
Two men mourn Morsy supporters who were killed in overnight clashes with security forces, in Cairo, on July 27.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A medic pauses at a field hospital in Cairo on July 27 after tending to the bodies of Morsy supporters reportedly killed in fighting.
A medic pauses at a field hospital in Cairo on July 27 after tending to the bodies of Morsy supporters reportedly killed in fighting.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
Supporters of Morsy carry an injured man to a field hospital amid clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Supporters of Morsy carry an injured man to a field hospital amid clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Khalil Hamra/AP
Doctors treat a Morsy supporter injured during clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Doctors treat a Morsy supporter injured during clashes with security forces in Cairo on July 27.
Ahmed Abdel Fattah/AP
Supporters of Morsy rally in Giza, on Friday, July 26.
Supporters of Morsy rally in Giza, on Friday, July 26.
Nameer Galal/NurPhoto/Sipa USA
Supporters of the Egyptian military rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo on Friday, July 26.
Supporters of the Egyptian military rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo on Friday, July 26.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy opponents rally in Cairo on July 26.
Morsy opponents rally in Cairo on July 26.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy opponents watch a demonstration from a rooftop near Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 26.
Morsy opponents watch a demonstration from a rooftop near Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 26.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
Egyptian soldiers stand guard atop an armored vehicle on a bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday, July 26.
Egyptian soldiers stand guard atop an armored vehicle on a bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday, July 26.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A Morsy advocate builds a giant portrait of the deposed president Thursday, July 25, while other supporters hold a sit-in outside a Cairo mosque. The military has detained Morsy while an interim government takes shape.
A Morsy advocate builds a giant portrait of the deposed president Thursday, July 25, while other supporters hold a sit-in outside a Cairo mosque. The military has detained Morsy while an interim government takes shape.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters say evening prayers during a rally July 25 outside a Cairo mosque.
Morsy supporters say evening prayers during a rally July 25 outside a Cairo mosque.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
A man with a pistol and other Morsy opponents detain a suspected Morsy supporter who was wounded during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 22. Supporters and opponents clashed near the city's Tahrir Square.
A man with a pistol and other Morsy opponents detain a suspected Morsy supporter who was wounded during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 22. Supporters and opponents clashed near the city's Tahrir Square.
Hussein Malla/AP
Men evacuate an injured opponent of Morsy during clashes with his supporters in Cairo on July 22.
Men evacuate an injured opponent of Morsy during clashes with his supporters in Cairo on July 22.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
A man fires a gun during clashes between opponents and supporters of Morsy in Cairo on July 22.
A man fires a gun during clashes between opponents and supporters of Morsy in Cairo on July 22.
Hussein Malla/AP
A riot police officer aims rubber bullets toward Morsy supporters in Cairo on July 22.
A riot police officer aims rubber bullets toward Morsy supporters in Cairo on July 22.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
Riot police evacuate an injured anti-Morsy protester in Cairo on July 22.
Riot police evacuate an injured anti-Morsy protester in Cairo on July 22.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
A Morsy supporter, center, who was allegedly beaten by opponents of Morsy runs during clashes in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy supporter, center, who was allegedly beaten by opponents of Morsy runs during clashes in Cairo on July 22.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
A Morsy opponent carries his injured friend in Cairo on July 22.
A Morsy opponent carries his injured friend in Cairo on July 22.
Hussein Malla/AP
Supporters of Morsy pause for Friday prayers on July 19 at Nasr City in Cairo, where protesters have installed their camp and held daily rallies.
Supporters of Morsy pause for Friday prayers on July 19 at Nasr City in Cairo, where protesters have installed their camp and held daily rallies.
Hussein Malla/AP
Morsy supporters take part in a protest march near government ministry buildings on Wednesday, July 17, in Cairo.
Morsy supporters take part in a protest march near government ministry buildings on Wednesday, July 17, in Cairo.
Ed Giles/Getty Image
A Morsy supporter is held back by riot police during a rally near Tahrir Square on July 17.
A Morsy supporter is held back by riot police during a rally near Tahrir Square on July 17.
MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and of Morsy covers his mouth under the 6th October Bridge in Cairo on Tuesday, July 16.
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and of Morsy covers his mouth under the 6th October Bridge in Cairo on Tuesday, July 16.
MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images
A riot police officer fires tear gas toward Morsy supporters during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 15.
A riot police officer fires tear gas toward Morsy supporters during clashes in Cairo on Monday, July 15.
Hussein Malla/AP
Morsy supporters run from tear gas in Cairo on July 15.
Morsy supporters run from tear gas in Cairo on July 15.
Khalil Hamra/AP
Egyptians in Cairo's Tahrir Square pray before breaking their fast on the third day of Ramadan, the sacred holy month for Muslims, on Friday, July 12.
Egyptians in Cairo's Tahrir Square pray before breaking their fast on the third day of Ramadan, the sacred holy month for Muslims, on Friday, July 12.
Nasser Shiyoukhi/AP
Supporters of the deposed Morsy rally in Nasr City, Egypt, a suburb of Cairo, on Monday, July 8.
Supporters of the deposed Morsy rally in Nasr City, Egypt, a suburb of Cairo, on Monday, July 8.
Nasser Shiyoukhi/AP
A man reacts after seeing the body of a family member at the Liltaqmeen al-Sahy Hospital in Cairo, allegedly killed during a sit-in supporting Morsy in front of the Republican Guard headquarters on July 8.
A man reacts after seeing the body of a family member at the Liltaqmeen al-Sahy Hospital in Cairo, allegedly killed during a sit-in supporting Morsy in front of the Republican Guard headquarters on July 8.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
Injured men receive medical attention after clashes between supporters of Morsy and security forces in Cairo on July 8.
Injured men receive medical attention after clashes between supporters of Morsy and security forces in Cairo on July 8.
Wissam Nassar/XINHUA/LANDOv
Opponents of Mohamed Morsy gather at Tahrir Square during a protest in Cairo on Sunday, July 7.
Opponents of Mohamed Morsy gather at Tahrir Square during a protest in Cairo on Sunday, July 7.
Xinhua/Landov
Supporters of Morsy pray next to the headquarters of the Republican Guards in Cairo on Saturday, July 6, during the funeral of seven people killed during clashes.
Supporters of Morsy pray next to the headquarters of the Republican Guards in Cairo on Saturday, July 6, during the funeral of seven people killed during clashes.
MOHAMMED SABER/epa/LANDOv
People carry coffins on July 6 of two Morsy opponents who were killed during clashes in Cairo.
People carry coffins on July 6 of two Morsy opponents who were killed during clashes in Cairo.
Amr Nabil/AP
A Morsy supporter joins protests near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 6.
A Morsy supporter joins protests near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 6.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Supporters and opponents of Morsy clash in Cairo on Friday, July 5.
Supporters and opponents of Morsy clash in Cairo on Friday, July 5.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A protester is attended to in Cairo's Tahrir Square during fighting between the pro- and anti-Morsy crowds on July 5.
A protester is attended to in Cairo's Tahrir Square during fighting between the pro- and anti-Morsy crowds on July 5.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An Egyptian military helicopter hovers over supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsy in Cairo on July 5.
An Egyptian military helicopter hovers over supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsy in Cairo on July 5.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters hold up their bloodstained hands after Egypt's armed forces opened fire on rally in front of the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5.
Morsy supporters hold up their bloodstained hands after Egypt's armed forces opened fire on rally in front of the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5.
Virginie Nguyen Hoang/AP
Morsy supporters carry a man who was shot during clashes next to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5. State broadcaster Nile TV said a number of those backing the deposed leader were wounded as they tried to storm the headquarters, where Morsy reportedly was being held.
Morsy supporters carry a man who was shot during clashes next to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo on July 5. State broadcaster Nile TV said a number of those backing the deposed leader were wounded as they tried to storm the headquarters, where Morsy reportedly was being held.
Khalil Hamra/AP
A wounded man is helped following the gun battle outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5.
A wounded man is helped following the gun battle outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5.
MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images
Egyptians hold portraits of Gen. Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi reading "Come down, Sisi" as they gather in Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on July 5.
Egyptians hold portraits of Gen. Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi reading "Come down, Sisi" as they gather in Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on July 5.
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images
Morsy supporters react to an explosion during clashes with police officers on July 5 outside Cairo University in Giza.
Morsy supporters react to an explosion during clashes with police officers on July 5 outside Cairo University in Giza.
Manu Brabo/AP
Egyptian Army soldiers stand guard at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5 as an Apache attack helicopter flies overhead.
Egyptian Army soldiers stand guard at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard on July 5 as an Apache attack helicopter flies overhead.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
Morsy supporters pray near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 5.
Morsy supporters pray near the University of Cairo in Giza on July 5.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A man prays on July 5 before the protest near the University of Cairo.
A man prays on July 5 before the protest near the University of Cairo.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard in Cairo on July 5.
Protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes outside the headquarters of the Republican Guard in Cairo on July 5.
MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images
A military helicopter flies by Egypt's Presidential Palace in Cairo on July 5.
A military helicopter flies by Egypt's Presidential Palace in Cairo on July 5.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Egyptians watch fireworks in Tahrir Square on Thursday, July 4, the day after Morsy's ouster.
Egyptians watch fireworks in Tahrir Square on Thursday, July 4, the day after Morsy's ouster.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
People dance and cheer in the streets of Cairo on July 4.
People dance and cheer in the streets of Cairo on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A Morsy supporter holds a poster of the deposed president during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A Morsy supporter holds a poster of the deposed president during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A massive crowd gathers in Tahrir Square on July 4.
A massive crowd gathers in Tahrir Square on July 4.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
Egyptians cheer and wave national flags as airplanes fly above Tahrir Square on July 4, leaving a trail of smoke in the colors of the national flag.
Egyptians cheer and wave national flags as airplanes fly above Tahrir Square on July 4, leaving a trail of smoke in the colors of the national flag.
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images
A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir Square.
A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir Square.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
An opposition protester chants slogans against Morsy near Cairo University, where Muslim Brotherhood supporters gathered on July 4 to show support for the ousted president.
An opposition protester chants slogans against Morsy near Cairo University, where Muslim Brotherhood supporters gathered on July 4 to show support for the ousted president.
Manu Brabo/AP
A man holds a newspaper near Mesaha Square in Cairo on July 4.
A man holds a newspaper near Mesaha Square in Cairo on July 4.
Manu Brabo/AP
Dejected Morsy supporters attend a rally in Nasr City on July 4.
Dejected Morsy supporters attend a rally in Nasr City on July 4.
Hassan Ammar/AP
A Morsy supporter shows his bloodied shirt during a July 4 rally near the University of Cairo.
A Morsy supporter shows his bloodied shirt during a July 4 rally near the University of Cairo.
Manu Brabo/AP
A young Egyptian boy shoots off fireworks during celebrations in Tahrir Square on July 4.
A young Egyptian boy shoots off fireworks during celebrations in Tahrir Square on July 4.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
People walk by a pile of Egyptian flags for sale in Tahrir Square on July 4.
People walk by a pile of Egyptian flags for sale in Tahrir Square on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Crowds throng Tahrir Square on July 4.
Crowds throng Tahrir Square on July 4.
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images
Egyptian soldiers deploy near Cairo University on July 4.
Egyptian soldiers deploy near Cairo University on July 4.
Manu Brabo/AP
People dance and cheer at Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 4.
People dance and cheer at Tahrir Square in Cairo on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Adly Mansour, center, stands after delivering a speech during his swearing-in ceremony as Egypt's interim president in the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on July 4. Mansour has served as the head of the country's Supreme Constitutional Court.
Adly Mansour, center, stands after delivering a speech during his swearing-in ceremony as Egypt's interim president in the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on July 4. Mansour has served as the head of the country's Supreme Constitutional Court.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images
Armored vehicles with the Egyptian army sit at a checkpoint in the Cairo district of Nasr City on July 4.
Armored vehicles with the Egyptian army sit at a checkpoint in the Cairo district of Nasr City on July 4.
Ed Giles/Getty Images
A Morsy supporter reacts as a military helicopter flies over during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
A Morsy supporter reacts as a military helicopter flies over during a July 4 rally in Nasr City.
Virginie Nguyen Hoang/AP
A boy with face paint the color of the Egyptian flag pauses on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
A boy with face paint the color of the Egyptian flag pauses on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A pedestrian shakes hands with a member of the military at a roadblock in Giza.
A pedestrian shakes hands with a member of the military at a roadblock in Giza.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Security personnel rest on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
Security personnel rest on July 4 in Tahrir Square.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A man walks to Tahrir Square on July 4.
A man walks to Tahrir Square on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A family sleeps on a bridge near Tahrir Square on July 4.
A family sleeps on a bridge near Tahrir Square on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A member of the Egyptian military redirects traffic on July 4 at a roadblock in Giza.
A member of the Egyptian military redirects traffic on July 4 at a roadblock in Giza.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Bread is sold near Tahrir Square on July 4.
Bread is sold near Tahrir Square on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An Egyptian military member guards a roadblock in Giza on July 4.
An Egyptian military member guards a roadblock in Giza on July 4.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
2013 unrest in Egypt

CNN’s Ben Wedeman, Reza Sayah, Ian Lee, Becky Anderson and Karl Penhaul are reporting from Egypt. Are you in Egypt? Send us your experiences, but please stay safe.

Story highlights

NEW: At least 26 people were killed in post-coup violence, state media reports

Gunshots and birdshot fired in clashes near Cairo University, witness says

Egypt military arrests the Muslim Brotherhood's deputy supreme leader

Egyptian soldiers stop CNN's Ben Wedeman from reporting, seize camera

Cairo CNN  — 

Fighting erupted Friday across Egypt between supporters of Mohamed Morsy and their opponents, leaving more than two dozen people dead and hundreds more injured while raising fears of widening violence after the military ousted the country’s first democratically elected president.

The violence came as Morsy’s supporters held massive protests across the country, calling for his reinstatement, a counter to huge demonstrations among those celebrating his ouster.

At least 26 people were killed and more than 850 were injured in clashes across the country that at times pitted Morsy supporters against his opponents and the military, state-run media reported, citing the Ministry of Health and medical officials.

Among those killed were five Morsy supporters who were shot by the army in front of the headquarters of the Republican Guard headquarters, where Morsy was said to be detained, the Muslim Brotherhood’s political wing – the Freedom and Justice Party – said.

An Egyptian supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted president Mohamed Morsi shouts religious and political slogans during a protest near Cairo University in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood protested in Cairo ahead of a wave of mass rallies called to reject the military's ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. AFP PHOTO/MAHMUD KHALEDMAHMUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images
An Egyptian supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted president Mohamed Morsi shouts religious and political slogans during a protest near Cairo University in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood protested in Cairo ahead of a wave of mass rallies called to reject the military's ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. AFP PHOTO/MAHMUD KHALEDMAHMUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images
video

Clashes in Egypt turn deadly

Wedeman Camera Taken Still
video

Egyptian military takes CNN camera

CAIRO, EGYPT - JULY 06: An anti-Mohammed Morsi protester is attended to after allegedly being shot by Muslim Brotherhood supporters in Tahrir Square during fighting between the two camps on July 5, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt. Adly Mansour, chief justice of the Supreme Constitutional Court, was sworn in as the interim head of state in ceremony in Cairo in the morning of July 4, the day after Morsi was placed under house arrest by the Egyptian military and the Constitution was suspended. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
CAIRO, EGYPT - JULY 06: An anti-Mohammed Morsi protester is attended to after allegedly being shot by Muslim Brotherhood supporters in Tahrir Square during fighting between the two camps on July 5, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt. Adly Mansour, chief justice of the Supreme Constitutional Court, was sworn in as the interim head of state in ceremony in Cairo in the morning of July 4, the day after Morsi was placed under house arrest by the Egyptian military and the Constitution was suspended. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
video

Violence in streets of Cairo after coup

idesk bpr egypt sayah egypt tear gas demos_00004414.jpg
idesk bpr egypt sayah egypt tear gas demos_00004414.jpg
video

Pro-Morsy protesters hit with tear gas

The health ministry reported that at least two people were killed and 65 injured in clashes there. It did not detail the injuries that led to the deaths of the two.

State broadcaster Nile TV, citing an unnamed security source, said live ammunition had not been used against demonstrators and no one was hurt or killed.

The fighting broke out when Morsy supporters tried to storm the building, Nile TV said.

CNN’s Reza Sayah, reporting from outside the building, said he had seen one body around which scores of Morsy supporters were huddled, some of them crying.

A few feet away, demonstrators faced off across a barbed-wire barricade behind which stood a line of soldiers who detonated flash grenades and fired tear gas in an apparent attempt to get the demonstrators to move away.

Many of them did just that, though thousands of others remained in defiance. Demonstrators could be seen carrying away a wounded man. Some demonstrators waved flags and held pictures of Morsy and vowed not to leave until the military returns Morsy to office.

By nightfall, clashes on a bridge near Tahrir Square began after a standoff that saw anti-Morsy demonstrators advance on his supporters, with both sides throwing rocks and shooting fireworks at each other as hundreds of people ran, according to video footage.

About 100 soldiers, backed by armored personnel carriers, rolled on to the bridge to separate the two sides and break up the fighting.

CNN’s Ben Wedeman was reporting live near the bridge when soldiers unplugged his crew’s camera and confiscated the equipment. Wedeman said an agreement subsequently was reached that the camera would be returned – without the video footage.

The violence was the latest fallout following Wednesday’s move by the nation’s powerful military to remove Morsy.

Morsy had become the nation’s first democratically elected president a year ago, but failed to fix the nation’s ailing economy or improve its crime problems and was seen by many as increasingly autocratic.

Anti-Morsy protesters eye next moves

Human Rights Watch has said he had continued abusive practices established by Hosni Mubarak, who was pushed out in a popular uprising in 2011 after three decades of iron rule supported by the U.S. government.

“Numerous journalists, political activists, and others were prosecuted on charges of ‘insulting’ officials or institutions and ‘spreading false information,’” the rights group said.

Throngs of protesters filled Egyptian streets for days, calling for him to step down.

The president’s supporters turned out at massive counter demonstrations. At times, the two sides clashed with deadly consequences.

On Monday, the army gave Morsy 48 hours to agree to share power or be pushed aside.

On Wednesday, the military rejected Morsy’s conciliatory gestures as insufficient and announced its “road map” to stability and new elections.

Morsy and a number of leaders of the Brotherhood were arrested and may face charges over the deaths of protesters during clashes with Morsy’s supporters, many of whom also died.

Moves spark outrage

Adly Mansour, head of the country’s Supreme Constitutional Court, was sworn in Thursday as interim president.

Who is Egypt’s Interim President?

He immediately dissolved Egypt’s upper house of parliament, the Shura Council, and appointed a new head of intelligence, state TV said Friday.

The moves sparked outrage among Egyptians who saw them as counter to what their fledgling democracy was supposed to have been all about.

Mohamed Badie, the Brotherhood’s spiritual leader, exhorted the thousands of people who packed the area around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo to fight back.

“The coup is illegal and we will never accept its results,” said Badie, whose title is supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood. “We sacrificed so dearly to reach this point, and we will never return to the past again.”

Badie challenged the Egyptian army to “return to the arms of the nation.”

The furor appeared to escalate during the day. By nightfall, a car was burning on the 6th of October Bridge, which commemorates the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, and leads to Tahrir Square, a focal point for anti-Morsy demonstrators.

In Haram, a neighborhood of Giza in greater Cairo, one person was killed and seven were injured when a group of armed men attacked a police station, a spokesman for the health ministry said.

At least 10 people were injured in clashes between supporters of Morsy and residents in the city of Damanhour, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Cairo, Nile TV said.

State television showed pictures from Alexandria of security forces firing tear gas at pro-Morsy demonstrators.

Outside Cairo University, throngs of pro-Morsy demonstrators formed human chains while others participating in a sit-in shouted, “Police are thugs!”

Mohamed Ismail was among those protesting near the university when he said he heard gunfire and saw “thugs” appear.

They carried guns and knives, he told CNN.

“I saw scores of people falling from the gunshots,” he said. “But I do not know how many people were killed and injured.”

Gunshots and birdshot were used in the clashes between the two sides, the state-run Al-Ahram news agency reported.

Egypt’s armed forces said they would guarantee the rights of protesters as long the protests resulted in neither violence nor destruction of property.

Dismantling the Brotherhood?

In a move likely to spark further unrest among Morsy supporters, Egyptian authorities arrested the Muslim Brotherhood’s deputy supreme leader, Khairat el-Shater, and Salafi politician Hazem Salah Abu Ismail, on Friday in Cairo.

Abu Ismail was being held on allegations of inciting the killing of protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, according to a statement released by the prosecutor’s office.

El-Shater, who was the Muslim Brotherhood’s first presidential candidate before being replaced by eventual president Morsey, was being held in connection with accusations he incited the killing of protesters in recent days, state-run TV reported.

The detention of the two men, who are wildly popular among their followers, has raised fears it could spur more supporters into the streets.

Police, meanwhile, were seeking hundreds of other Brotherhood members, state media reported.

A spokesman for the Freedom and Justice Party said Thursday the coup had turned into “very, very questionable attempts by the military to dismantle the Brotherhood.”

Opinion: Can the Muslim Brotherhood survive?

The Freedom and Justice Party chief, Saad el-Katatni, and the party deputy, Rashad Al-Bayoumi, who were arrested Thursday, had been released, Nile TV, said Friday.

The Tamarod, or “Rebellion,” movement, which had sought Morsy’s ouster, has nominated Mohamed ElBaradei, an opposition leader, to become prime minister.

ElBaradei, the former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described Morsy’s ouster as a “correction of the uprising of 2011.”

Other opposition leaders and protesters have objected to the use of “coup” to describe the military’s removal of the elected president via non-democratic means.

President Barack Obama said the United States was “deeply concerned” about the move, but did not use the word “coup.”

Washington has supplied Egypt’s military with tens of billions of dollars in support and equipment for more than 30 years. Under U.S. law, that support could be cut off after a coup.

The United States on Friday condemned the deadly violence following Morsy’s ouster.

“We call on all Egyptian leaders to condemn the use of force and to prevent further violence among their supporters,” State Department spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said.

“As President Obama said, we expect the military to ensure that the rights of all Egyptians are protected, including the right to peaceful assembly, and we call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully.”

Meanwhile, the African Union announced Friday that it suspended Egypt from its ranks of member countries.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council also said it was sending a team to Egypt to work toward restoring constitutional order.

More violence, more deaths

Of the 22 people killed Friday, state-run media reported 12 died in clashes in the northern Egyptian city of Alexandria, where Morsy’s supporters and opponents have reportedly clashed for days.

Elsewhere, Islamist gunmen attacked Egyptian police stations and checkpoints in the Sinai, killing at least one soldier, agencies reported.

A senior intelligence officer who would not agree to being identified said two police officers were killed in the northern Sinai city of Arish when a group of men drove by the police station and shot them.

The assaults may have nothing to do with extremist threats to avenge Morsy’s overthrow.

The desert peninsula next to Israel and Gaza has long eluded the control of Egyptian security forces, leaving extremists plenty of room to establish themselves.

The army said it was on high alert, a level below maximum alert, in the Sinai and Suez provinces. The military was enforcing a curfew until 6 a.m. local time Saturday in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt is the largest Arab country in the world and a close ally of the United States, which gives it $1.5 billion per year for military and civilian programs.

It controls the Suez Canal, a crucial sea route through which more than 4% of the world’s oil and 8% of its seaborne trade travel.

With Jordan, it is one of two Arab countries that has made peace with Israel.

CNN’s Ben Wedeman, Reza Sayah, Ian Lee and Becky Anderson reported from Cairo; Chelsea J. Carter wrote from Atlanta. CNN’s Jill Dougherty,Tom Watkins and Ben Brumfield contributed to this report.

