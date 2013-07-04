Breaking News

Donald Trump Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care, Friday, January 20, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care, Friday, January 20, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Hide Caption
1 of 48
President Donald Trump smiles with his son Barron as they watch the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump smiles with his son Barron as they watch the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
2 of 48
President Donald Trump salutes members of the New York Military Academy during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump salutes members of the New York Military Academy during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
3 of 48
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence salute military personnel from the main reviewing stand in front of the White House during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence salute military personnel from the main reviewing stand in front of the White House during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Hide Caption
4 of 48
President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the Presidential Inaugural Parade reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the Presidential Inaugural Parade reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
5 of 48
Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks with his family during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks with his family during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Hide Caption
6 of 48
Spectators watch from rooftops as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Spectators watch from rooftops as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Hide Caption
7 of 48
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on Pennsylvania Avenue with first lady Melania Trump during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on Pennsylvania Avenue with first lady Melania Trump during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
8 of 48
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Hide Caption
9 of 48
Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
Hide Caption
10 of 48
Police escorts participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Police escorts participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington.
Hide Caption
11 of 48
From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
Hide Caption
12 of 48
Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Presidential Inaugural Parade.
Hide Caption
13 of 48
President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
14 of 48
Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
Hide Caption
15 of 48
Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
Hide Caption
16 of 48
President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
Hide Caption
17 of 48
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
Hide Caption
18 of 48
The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
Hide Caption
19 of 48
President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
20 of 48
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Hide Caption
21 of 48
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Hide Caption
22 of 48
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Hide Caption
23 of 48
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Hide Caption
24 of 48
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
25 of 48
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Hide Caption
26 of 48
Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
Hide Caption
27 of 48
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
28 of 48
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Hide Caption
29 of 48
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
30 of 48
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Hide Caption
31 of 48
Trump&#39;s children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Hide Caption
32 of 48
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Hide Caption
33 of 48
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump&#39;s swearing-in.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.
Hide Caption
34 of 48
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
35 of 48
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
36 of 48
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
37 of 48
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
38 of 48
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
39 of 48
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
40 of 48
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-how-to-watch/index.html&quot;&gt;inauguration festivities&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities.
Hide Caption
41 of 48
President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
Hide Caption
42 of 48
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Hide Caption
43 of 48
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John&#39;s.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
Hide Caption
44 of 48
The rain doesn&#39;t deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
45 of 48
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
46 of 48
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Hide Caption
47 of 48
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Hide Caption
48 of 48
03 trump signs exec orders 59 inauguration 012061 inauguration 012058 trump inauguration 57 inauguration 012056 inauguration 012060 inauguration 012054 inauguration 012052 inauguration 012049 inauguration 012048 inauguration 012051 inauguration 012047 inauguration 012046 inauguration 012044 inauguration 012043 inauguration 012045 inauguration 012042 inauguration 012041 inauguration 012035 inauguration 012033 inauguration 012030 inauguration 012032 inauguration 012029 inauguration 012027 inauguration 012026 inauguration 012025 inauguration 012028 inauguration 012024 inauguration 012023 inauguration 012020 inauguration 012021 inauguration 012022 inauguration 012019 inauguration 012010 inauguration 012011 inauguration 012014 inauguration 012013 inauguration 012018 inauguration 012012 inauguration 012001 inauguration 0120Obamas kiss 012002 inauguration 012003 inauguration 012004 inauguration 012005 inauguration 012006 inauguration 012007 inauguration 0120

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: June 14, 1946
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Donald John Trump
    Father: Fred Trump, real estate developer
    Read More
    Mother: Mary (Macleod) Trump
    Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)
    Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla Maples: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977
    Education: Attended Fordham University; University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, B.S. in Economics, 1968
    Donald Trump&#39;s rise
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 37
    Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 37
    Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 37
    Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 37
    Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania&#39;s business school.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania's business school.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 37
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 37
    Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 37
    Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 37
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 37
    The Trump family, circa 1986.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    The Trump family, circa 1986.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 37
    Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 37
    Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 37
    Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 37
    Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 37
    Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 37
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 37
    Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 37
    An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    Hide Caption
    18 of 37
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 37
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp rejected the suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp rejected the suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 37
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 37
    Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 37
    For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 37
    Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 37
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 37
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 37
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 37
    Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 37
    In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announced that he was running for President.&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he would give up&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, Trump announced that he was running for President. He said he would give up "The Apprentice" to run.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 37
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 37
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 37
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 37
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    33 of 37
    Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first presidential debate, &lt;/a&gt;which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 37
    Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. &quot;I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/07/politics/donald-trump-women-vulgar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump said,&lt;/a&gt; referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of &quot;Access Hollywood.&quot; Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 37
    Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. &quot;Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement,&quot; he told his supporters in New York.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. "Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement," he told his supporters in New York.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 37
    Trump is joined by his family as he is sworn in as President on January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump is joined by his family as he is sworn in as President on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 37
    01 trump PARRY01 young donald trump02 young donald trump03 young donald trump04 young donald trumpdonald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 1_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 4_RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivanaDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 2_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 5_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 6_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 7_RESTRICTED08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED Donald Trump&#39;s empire add 8_RESTRICTED02 trumpDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 3_RESTRICTED05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723First Pres debate Trump01 week in politics 100805 trump victory speech 39 inauguration 0120
    Other Facts:
    As Trump evolved from real estate developer to reality television star, he turned his name into a brand. Licensed Trump products have included board games, steaks, cologne, vodka, furniture and menswear.
    He has portrayed himself in cameo appearances in movies and on television, including "Zoolander," "Sex and the City" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
    Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again," was first used by Ronald Reagan while he was running against President Jimmy Carter.
    For details on investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, visit 2016 Presidential Election Investigation Fast Facts.
    For updates on Trump administration departures and firings, visit Who has left Trump's administration and orbit.
    Timeline:
    1970s -     After college, works with his father on apartment complexes in Queens and Brooklyn.
    1973 - Trump and his father are named in a Justice Department lawsuit alleging Trump property managers violated the Fair Housing Act by turning away potential African-American tenants. The Trumps deny the company discriminates and file a $100 million countersuit, which is later dismissed. The case is settled in 1975, and the Trumps agree to provide weekly lists of vacancies to black community organizations.
    1976 - Trump and his father partner with the Hyatt Corporation, purchasing the Commodore Hotel, an aging midtown Manhattan property. The building is revamped and opens four years later as the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The project kickstarts Trump's career as a Manhattan developer.
    1983-1990 - He builds/purchases multiple properties in New York City, including Trump Tower and the Plaza Hotel, and also opens casinos in Atlantic City, including the Trump Taj Mahal and the Trump Plaza. Trump buys the New Jersey Generals football team, part of the United States Football League, which folds after three seasons.
    1985 - Purchases Mar-a-Lago, an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It is renovated and opens as a private club in 1995.
    1987 - Trump's first book, "Trump: The Art of the Deal," is published and becomes a bestseller. The Donald J. Trump Foundation is established in order to donate a portion of profits from book sales to charities.
    1990 - Nearly $1 billion in personal debt, Trump reaches an agreement with bankers allowing him to avoid declaring personal bankruptcy.
    1991 - The Trump Taj Mahal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
    1992 - The Trump Plaza and the Trump Castle casinos file for bankruptcy.
    1996 - Buys out and becomes executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.
    October 7, 1999 - Tells CNN's Larry King that he is going to form a presidential exploratory committee and wants to challenge Pat Buchanan for the Reform Party nomination.
    February 14, 2000 - Says that he is abandoning his bid for the presidency, blaming discord within the Reform Party.
    January 2004 - "The Apprentice," a reality show featuring aspiring entrepreneurs competing for Trump's approval, premieres on NBC.
    November 21, 2004 - Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
    2005 - Establishes Trump University, which offers seminars in real estate investment.
    February 13, 2009 - Announces his resignation from his position as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts. Days later, the company files for bankruptcy protection.
    March 17, 2011 - During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Trump questions whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States.
    June 16, 2015 - Announces that he is running for president during a speech at Trump Tower. He pledges to implement policies that will boost the economy and says he will get tough on immigration. "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best...They're sending people who have lots of problems," Trump says. "They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some, I assume, are good people."
    June 28, 2015 - Says he's giving up the TV show "The Apprentice" to run for president.
    June 29, 2015 - NBCUniversal says it is cutting its business ties to Trump and won't air the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants because of "derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants."
    July 8, 2015 - In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Trump says he "can't guarantee" all of his employees have legal status in the United States. This is in response to questions about a Washington Post report about undocumented immigrants working at the Old Post Office construction site in Washington, which Trump is converting into a hotel.
    July 22, 2015 - Trump's financial disclosure report is made public by the Federal Election Commission.
    August 6, 2015 - During the first 2016 Republican debate, Trump is questioned about a third party candidacy, his attitude towards women and his history of donating money to Democratic politicians. He tells moderator Megyn Kelly of Fox News he feels he is being mistreated.
    August 7, 2015 - The controversy continues, as Trump tells CNN's Don Lemon that Kelly was singling him out for attack, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."
    September 11, 2015 - Trump announces he has purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization, which organizes the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
    December 7, 2015 - Trump's campaign puts out a press release calling for a "complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."
    May 26, 2016 - Secures enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party nomination.
    July 16, 2016 - Introduces Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.
    July 19, 2016 - Becomes the Republican Party nominee for president.
    September 13, 2016 - During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his office is investigating Trump's charitable foundation "to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York."
    October 1, 2016 - The New York Times reports Trump declared a $916 million loss in 1995 which could have allowed him to legally skip paying federal income taxes for years. The report is based on a financial document mailed to the newspaper by an anonymous source.
    October 7, 2016 - Unaired footage from 2005 surfaces of Trump talking about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women. In footage obtained by The Washington Post, Trump is heard off-camera discussing women in vulgar terms during the taping of a segment for "Access Hollywood." In a taped response, Trump declares, "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize."
    October 9, 2016 - During the second presidential debate, CNN's Cooper asks Trump about his descriptions of groping and kissing women without their consent in the "Access Hollywood" footage. Trump denies that he has ever engaged in such behavior and declares the comments were "locker room talk." After the debate, 11 women step forward to claim that they were sexually harassed or sexually assaulted by the real estate developer. Trump says the stories aren't true.
    November 8, 2016 - Is elected president of the United States. Trump will be the first president who has never held elected office, a top government post or a military rank.
    November 18, 2016 - Trump agrees to pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits against Trump University. The deal keeps the President-elect from having to testify in a trial in San Diego that was set to begin November 28. The settlement ends a suit brought by Schneiderman, as well as two class action suits in California. About 6,000 former students are covered by the settlement.
    December 24, 2016 - Trump says he will dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation "to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President." A spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General's Office says that the foundation cannot legally close until investigators conclude their probe of the charity.
    January 10, 2017 - CNN reports that intelligence officials briefed Trump on a dossier that contains allegations about his campaign's ties to Russia and unverified claims about his personal life. The author of the dossier is a former British spy who was hired by a research firm that had been funded by both political parties to conduct opposition research on Trump.
    January 20, 2017 - Takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts during an inauguration ceremony at the Capitol and delivers an inaugural address centering on the populist themes that fueled his candidacy.
    January 23, 2017 - Trump signs an executive action withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration and awaiting congressional approval.
    January 27, 2017 - Trump signs an executive order halting all refugee arrivals for 120 days and banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. Additionally, refugees from Syria are barred indefinitely from entering the United States. The order is challenged in court.
    February 13, 2017 - Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigns amid accusations he lied about his communications with Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Flynn later pleads guilty to lying to the FBI.
    February 28, 2017 - Nominates Neil Gorsuch to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
    March 4, 2017 - Alleges on Twitter, without offering evidence, that Obama wiretapped his phones ahead of the 2016 election. "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"
    March 16, 2017 - The Trump administration releases its budget blueprint, with increases in funding for the military and cuts for agencies including the State Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture.
    May 3, 2017 - FBI Director James Comey confirms that there is an ongoing investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during a hearing on Capitol Hill. Less than a week later, Trump fires Comey, citing a DOJ memo critical of the way he handled the investigation into Clinton's emails.
    May 17, 2017 - Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is appointed as special counsel to lead the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein makes the appointment because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself in March from investigations into Trump's campaign.
    May 19, 2017 - Departs on his first foreign trip as president. The nine-day, five-country trip includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, a NATO summit in Brussels and a G7 summit in Sicily.
    June 1, 2017 - Trump proclaims that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord but adds that he is open to renegotiating aspects of the environmental agreement, which was signed by 175 countries in 2016.
    July 7, 2017 - Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in person for the first time, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany.
    August 8, 2017 - In response to nuclear threats from North Korea, Trump warns that Pyongyang will "face fire and fury like the world has never seen." Soon after Trump's comments, North Korea issues a statement saying it is "examining the operational plan" to strike areas around the US territory of Guam.
    August 15, 2017 - After a violent clash between neo-Nazi activists and counterprotesters leaves one dead in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump holds an impromptu press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower and declares that there were "fine people" on both sides.
    August 25, 2017 - Trump's first pardon is granted to former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial-profiling case. Trump did not consult with lawyers at the Justice Department before announcing his decision.
    September 5, 2017 - The Trump administration announces that it is ending the DACA program, introduced by Obama to protect nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. Trump calls on Congress to introduce legislation that will prevent DACA recipients from being deported. Multiple lawsuits are filed opposing the policy in federal courts and judges delay the end of the program, asking the government to submit filings justifying the cancellation of DACA.
    September 19, 2017 - In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump refers to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man" and warns that the United States will "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.
    September 24, 2017 - The Trump administration unveils a third version of the travel ban, placing restrictions on travel by certain foreigners from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. (Chad is later removed after meeting security requirements.) One day before the revised ban is set to take effect, it is blocked nationwide by a federal judge in Hawaii. A judge in Maryland issues a similar ruling.
    December 4, 2017 - The Supreme Court rules that the revised travel ban can take effect pending appeals.
    December 6, 2017 - Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announces plans to relocate the US Embassy there.
    January 11, 2018 - During a White House meeting on immigration reform, Trump reportedly refers to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries." He reportedly says that the United States should get more people from countries like Norway.
    January 12, 2018 - The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump had an alleged affair with a porn star named Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels. The newspaper states that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, arranged a $130,000 payment for a nondisclosure agreement weeks before Election Day in 2016. Cohen denies that Trump had a relationship with Clifford.
    March 13, 2018 - Trump announces in a tweet that he has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and will nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo as Tillerson's replacement.
    March 20, 2018 - A New York Supreme Court judge rules that a defamation lawsuit against Trump can move forward, ruling against a July 2017 motion to dismiss filed by Trump's lawyers. The lawsuit, filed by Summer Zervos, a former "Apprentice" contestant, is related to sexual assault allegations.
    March 23, 2018 - The White House announces that it is adopting a policy, first proposed by Trump via tweet in July 2017, banning most transgender individuals from serving in the military.
    April 9, 2018 - The FBI raids Cohen's office, home and a hotel room where he'd been staying while his house was renovated. The raid is related to a federal investigation of possible fraud and campaign finance violations.
    April 13, 2018 - Trump authorizes joint military strikes in Syria with the UK and France after reports the government used chemical weapons on civilians in Douma.
    May 7, 2018 - The Trump administration announces a "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings. Sessions says that individuals who violate immigration law will be criminally prosecuted and warns that parents could be separated from children.
    May 8, 2018 - Trump announces that the United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," he says in remarks that, at times, misrepresent the international agreement's provisions.
    May 31, 2018 - The Trump administration announces it is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
    June 8-9, 2018 - Before leaving for the G7 summit in Quebec City, Trump tells reporters that Russia should be reinstated in the group. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 led to Russia's suspension. After leaving the summit, Trump tweets that he will not endorse the traditional G7 communique issued at the end of the meeting. The President singles out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for making "false statements" at a news conference.
    June 12, 2018 - Trump meets Kim in person for the first time during a summit in Singapore. They sign a four-point statement that broadly outlines the countries' commitment to a peace process. The statement contains a pledge by North Korea to "work towards" complete denuclearization but the agreement does not detail how the international community will verify that Kim is ending his nuclear program.
    June 14, 2018 - The New York attorney general sues the Trump Foundation, alleging that the nonprofit run by Trump and his three eldest children violated state and federal charity law.
    June 26, 2018 - The Supreme Court upholds the Trump administration's travel ban in a 5-4 ruling along party lines.
    Business mogul Donald Trump announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Business mogul Donald Trump announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Donald Trump attends golf legend Jack Nicklaus&#39; Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on March 24, 2015, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Trump announced on March 18 that he had launched a presidential exploratory committee.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Donald Trump attends golf legend Jack Nicklaus' Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on March 24, 2015, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Trump announced on March 18 that he had launched a presidential exploratory committee.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    As chairman and president of the Trump Organization and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Trump speaks during day two of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 30, 2014, in New Orleans.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    As chairman and president of the Trump Organization and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Trump speaks during day two of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 30, 2014, in New Orleans.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Former U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump walk toward a limousine after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, on May 31, 2011, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Former U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump walk toward a limousine after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, on May 31, 2011, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Trump looks out the window of his limousine after visiting Newick&#39;s Lobster House on April 27, 2011, in Dover, New Hampshire.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump looks out the window of his limousine after visiting Newick's Lobster House on April 27, 2011, in Dover, New Hampshire.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Trump speaks to the media at Pease International Tradeport on April 27, 2011, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to the media at Pease International Tradeport on April 27, 2011, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trump speaks to a crowd at the Palm Beach County Tax Day Tea Party on April 16, 2011, at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton, Florida.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to a crowd at the Palm Beach County Tax Day Tea Party on April 16, 2011, at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the Michael Kors Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2010, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the Michael Kors Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2010, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump kisses Miss Universe 2009 Stefania Fernandez as they arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 23, 2010, in Las Vegas.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump kisses Miss Universe 2009 Stefania Fernandez as they arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 23, 2010, in Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Trump and his children Eric (second from left), Ivanka and Donald Jr. attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Trump SoHo New York at Trump SoHo on April 9, 2010, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his children Eric (second from left), Ivanka and Donald Jr. attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Trump SoHo New York at Trump SoHo on April 9, 2010, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump, his daughter Ivanka, wife Melania and son Barron attend the &quot;The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life&quot; book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump, his daughter Ivanka, wife Melania and son Barron attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump and professional tennis player Serena Williams attend the Gucci cocktail party for the Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now at Gucci Fifth Avenue on September 16, 2009, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and professional tennis player Serena Williams attend the Gucci cocktail party for the Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now at Gucci Fifth Avenue on September 16, 2009, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Melania, left, attend the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower Dubai with model Heidi Klum on June 23, 2008, at the Park Avenue Plaza in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Melania, left, attend the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower Dubai with model Heidi Klum on June 23, 2008, at the Park Avenue Plaza in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump attends the debut of a Lego replica of the Trump International Hotel &amp;amp; Tower Dubai on June 23, 2008, at Central Park in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the debut of a Lego replica of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai on June 23, 2008, at Central Park in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Trump attends the announcement of a partnership with Affliction Entertainment on June 5, 2008, at Trump Tower in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the announcement of a partnership with Affliction Entertainment on June 5, 2008, at Trump Tower in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Trump attends the Donald Trump Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton on October 15, 2004, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the Donald Trump Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton on October 15, 2004, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Trump poses with the new Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll on September 29, 2004, at the Toys &#39;R&#39; Us store in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump poses with the new Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll on September 29, 2004, at the Toys 'R' Us store in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Trump arrives at &quot;The Apprentice&quot; casting call in Trump Tower on July 30, 2004, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump arrives at "The Apprentice" casting call in Trump Tower on July 30, 2004, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump dips Marla Maples after the couple married in a private ceremony amid tight security at the Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, following a six-year courtship.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump dips Marla Maples after the couple married in a private ceremony amid tight security at the Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, following a six-year courtship.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Ivana, arrive at a social engagement on December 4, 1989, in New York.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Ivana, arrive at a social engagement on December 4, 1989, in New York.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Donald Trump June 16, 2015donald trump gallery 20donald trump gallery 19donald trump gallery 18donald trump gallery 17donald trump gallery 16donald trump gallery 15donald trump gallery 14donald trump gallery 13donald trump gallery 12donald trump gallery 11donald trump gallery 10donald trump gallery 9donald trump gallery 8donald trump gallery 7donald trump gallery 6donald trump gallery 5donald trump gallery 4donald trump gallery 3donald trump gallery 2donald trump gallery 1