Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2018 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"

Read More