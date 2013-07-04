Breaking News

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, winners of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for 'The Real', accept award onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
2018 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show
    2017 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Drama Series:     "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show"