Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
2018 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"
Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show
2017 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"
Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show"