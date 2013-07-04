Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Breaking News

"The Bold and the Beautiful" director Cynthia J. Popp, center, accepts the award for outstanding drama series directing team.

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 am to 6 pm.

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
2017 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show"
    2016 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Drama Series:     "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Tyler Christopher, "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Mary Beth Evans, "Days of Our Lives"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "CBS Sunday Morning"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Chew"