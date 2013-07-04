Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 am to 6 pm.

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.

April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2017 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Read More