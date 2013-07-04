Brown v. Board of Education Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's what you need to know about the landmark US Supreme Court ruling, Brown v. Board of Education.

About the Case:

The first plaintiff was Oliver Brown, an African-American welder and assistant pastor, who brought the case against the Topeka Board of Education for not allowing his nine-year-old daughter, Linda Brown, to attend Sumner Elementary School, an all-white school near their home.

In 1954, there were four African-American schools and 18 white schools in Topeka.

Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine – Arguably the most critical school desegregation battle in American history took place in 1957, three years after the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling, when nine African-American students -- known ever after as the Little Rock Nine -- integrated Arkansas' Little Rock Central High School. On September 4, 1957 -- the first day of school -- a crush of reporters and photographers chronicled the scene as Arkansas National Guardsmen blocked 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford, the first of the nine to arrive, from entering school grounds. See more of LIFE's coverage of the Little Rock Nine Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine – Arkansas National Guardsmen prevent African-American students from entering Little Rock Central High School. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine – Members of the Little Rock Nine arrive at school, only to be turned away by Arkansas National Guardsmen. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine – Segregationists picket in Little Rock. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Photos: LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine LIFE looks back at the Little Rock Nine – Within days, President Dwight Eisenhower underscored the government's commitment to the Supreme Court's decision by sending in troops from the Army's 101st Airborne to Little Rock to ensure the teens' safety. Here, soldiers square off against anti-integration protesters. Eight of the nine completed that school year. See more of LIFE's coverage of the Little Rock Nine Hide Caption 5 of 5

Four similar cases were combined with the Brown complaint and presented to the Supreme Court as Brown v. Board of Education. The full name of the case is Oliver L. Brown et al v. Board of Education of Topeka, Shawnee County, Kansas, et al.

Thurgood Marshall, the NAACP's Special Counsel and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, argued the case before the Supreme Court.