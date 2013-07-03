Egypt Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world. Egypt is located in North Africa and is bisected by the Nile River. It shares a border with Israel, Sudan and Libya. It also borders the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

Population: 97,041,072 (July 2017 est.)

Median age: 23.9 years

Capital: Cairo

Ethnic Groups: Egyptian 99.6%, other 0.4% (2006 census)

Religion: Muslim (mostly Sunni) 90%, Muslim (mostly Sunni) 90%, Christian (mostly Coptic Orthodox, other Christians include Armenian Apostolic, Catholic, Maronite, Orthodox, and Anglican) 10%

GDP (purchasing power parity): $1.201 trillion (2017 est.)

GDP per capita: $12,700 (2017 est.)

Unemployment: 11.9% (2017 est.)

Other Facts:

connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea through Egypt. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea through Egypt.

More than 90% of Egypt consists of desert.

Timeline:

3200 BC-332 BC - Ruled by a series of Egyptian dynasties.

332 BC-600s AD - Ruled by Greeks, Romans and Byzantines.

600s AD - The Arabic language and The Arabic language and Islamic religion become dominant in Egypt.

1517 - Conquered by the Ottoman Turks.

1798-1801 - Briefly controlled by France.

1858 - La Compagnie Universelle du Canal Maritime de Suez (Universal Company of the Maritime Suez Canal) is formed to dig a canal and operate it for 99 years. The company is privately owned by French and Egyptian interests and would become totally Egyptian-owned after 99 years.

April 25, 1859 - Excavation on the Suez Canal begins.

November 17, 1869 - The Suez Canal opens for navigation.

1875 - The British government buys Egypt's interest in the Suez Canal company.

1882 - To protect its investment in the Suez Canal, Great Britain takes control of Egypt's government.

February 28, 1922 - Egypt achieves partial independence from its status as a protectorate of the United Kingdom. The country becomes a constitutional monarchy.

May 14, 1948 - Israel declares statehood. The nations of Trans-Jordan, Egypt, Israel declares statehood. The nations of Trans-Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria attack.

July 23-26, 1952 - In a coup led by General Gamal Abdel Nasser, military officers overthrow the monarchy, leading to a completely independent Egypt.

June 18, 1953 - Egypt declares itself a republic.

1954 - Nasser becomes the prime minister of Egypt.

1954 - Great Britain and Egypt sign a seven-year plan for British troop withdrawal from the canal zone.

July 26, 1956 - Egypt nationalizes the canal to finance construction of the Aswan High Dam. This is the first time the canal is closed.

March 1957 - After much negotiation with Great Britain, France, the United States, After much negotiation with Great Britain, France, the United States, NATO and the United Nations, the Suez Canal Authority reopens the canal.

1958-1961 - Egypt and Syria form the short-lived country of the United Arab Republic.

June 5-10, 1967 - The Six-Day War is fought between Israel and the Arab nations of Syria, Egypt and Jordan. Israel gains the territory of the Sinai Desert from Egypt.

1970 - The Aswan High Dam on the Nile river is completed at a cost of $1 billion.

September 28, 1970 - Nasser dies of a heart attack. He is succeeded by his vice president, Anwar Sadat.

1971 - A new constitution is adopted. It defines Egypt as a democratic, socialist state with Islam as the official state religion.

October 6, 1973 - The The Yom Kippur War begins when the Egyptian Air Force launches a daytime surprise attack on Israeli soldiers occupying the east bank of the Suez Canal. Within 20 minutes, the pilots report 90% of their targets hit.

March 26, 1979 - Egypt and Israel formally sign a peace treaty.

October 6, 1981 - During a Cairo military parade commemorating Egypt's victories in 1973, Sadat is assassinated by a group of Islamic fundamentalists.

October 6, 1981 - assumes the presidency following Sadat's assassination. Mubarak is officially sworn in on October 14, 1981. Mubarak is re-elected in 1987, 1993, 1999 and 2005. Hosni Mubarak assumes the presidency following Sadat's assassination. Mubarak is officially sworn in on October 14, 1981. Mubarak is re-elected in 1987, 1993, 1999 and 2005.

1990-1991 - Egypt takes a leading role in liberating Kuwait from Iraqi occupation during the first Egypt takes a leading role in liberating Kuwait from Iraqi occupation during the first Gulf War.

September 7, 2005 - Egypt holds its first multi-candidate presidential election. Mubarak wins re-election with 88% of the vote.

January 25, 2011 - Thousands of people take to the streets to protest corruption and poverty in the country. Protests break out in Egypt. Thousands of people take to the streets to protest corruption and poverty in the country.

February 2011 - Mubarak announces he will not run for re-election in September. Rioting in Cairo leaves many dead and hundreds wounded as pro and anti-government sides clash in Tahrir Square.

February 10, 2011 - Mubarak announces he is delegating power to Vice President Omar Suleiman but remaining in office.

February 13, 2011 - The Armed Forces Supreme Council dissolves Egypt's parliament and suspends the constitution, adding in plans to appoint a committee to propose constitutional changes to voters.

March 7, 2011 - Essam Sharaf is sworn in as the new prime minister, along with a new cabinet.

March 19, 2011 - Egyptians overwhelmingly approve a referendum to amend the constitution. The amendments propose limiting the president to two four-year terms and putting a six-month limit on emergency laws.

May 19, 2011 - announces $1 billion in debt forgiveness for Egypt, as well as $1 billion in loan guarantees to finance key infrastructure work and other projects. US President Barack Obama announces $1 billion in debt forgiveness for Egypt, as well as $1 billion in loan guarantees to finance key infrastructure work and other projects.

November 30-December 1, 2011 - Parliamentary elections are held.

December 7, 2011 - Prime Minister Kamal Ganzouri is granted all presidential powers except control over the military and the judiciary.

December 14, 2011 - Part two of the three-part parliamentary election process begins. The Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party claim victory in the first round of voting over the Al Nour Party.

January 3, 2012 - The third round of voting for the lower house of parliament begins after Islamist parties performed strongly in the previous rounds.

January 21, 2012 - Two Islamist parties, the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party and the Al Nour Party, win about 70% of the seats in elections for the lower house of parliament, according to electoral commission figures.

May 23, 2012 - A two-day presidential election begins, with 11 candidates vying for office. This is the first presidential election since the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

May 26, 2012 - A runoff between Muslim Brotherhood candidate A runoff between Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik is the result of the two-day election.

June 2, 2012 - Mubarak is convicted of ordering the killing of protesters in 2011. He is immediately sentenced to life in prison, but seven months later, his conviction is overturned on technical grounds, and a retrial is ordered.

June 14, 2012 - The Egyptian parliament is declared invalid by the highest court in the land and is dissolved, and the military rulers take full legislative authority. A new constitution is promised within 24 hours, to be written by a 100-person assembly under the control of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

June 16-17, 2012 - Runoff presidential election between Muslim Brotherhood candidate Morsy and Shafik.

June 24, 2012 - The five-member Supreme Presidential Elections Commission announces the winner of the runoff election is Muslim Brotherhood candidate Morsy.

July 8-10,2012 - President Morsy and the Higher Constitutional Court go back and forth over the invalidation of parliament. In the end, the current parliament remains invalid.

November 22, 2012 - Morsy issues an order preventing any court from overturning his decisions. He also orders retrials and re-investigations in the deaths of protesters during the 2011 uprising against Mubarak.

November 29, 2012 - Egypt's constituent assembly passes all 234 articles of the new draft constitution.

January 27, 2013 - Morsy declares a 30-day nighttime curfew for the provinces of Port Said, Suez and Ismailia, saying these areas are in a state of emergency.

June 2, 2013 - The upper house and legislative power of parliament, the Shura Council, is invalidated by the country's highest court. Once a lower house is elected, the Shura Council will be dissolved.

June 4, 2013 - The court sentences 27 NGO workers in absentia to five-year sentences; 11 to one-year suspended jail sentences; and five others to two-year sentences that are not suspended, according to state-run newspaper Al Ahram. An Egyptian court sentences 43 NGO workers to jail. The court sentences 27 NGO workers in absentia to five-year sentences; 11 to one-year suspended jail sentences; and five others to two-year sentences that are not suspended, according to state-run newspaper Al Ahram.

June 30, 2013 - On the first anniversary of Morsy's election win there are protests in Tahrir Square and around Egypt, demanding his ouster. The US Embassy in Cairo is closed and the Obama administration urges Morsy to hold early elections.

July 1, 2013 - until the evening of July 3, 2013, to "meet the demands of the people" or it will step in to restore order. The ultimatum is not considered the declaration of a coup. The Egyptian military tells the country's civilian government it has 48 hours, until the evening of July 3, 2013, to "meet the demands of the people" or it will step in to restore order. The ultimatum is not considered the declaration of a coup.

July 3, 2013 - Morsy is ousted in a military coup.

July 4, 2013 - Adly Mansour, head of the country's Supreme Constitutional Court, is sworn in as interim president in Cairo.

August 14-21, 2013 - Approximately 1,000 Egyptians die in protests against the military government.

November 24, 2013 - The Right to Protest law, which bans public gatherings of more than 10 people, goes into effect; jail time or heavy fines are the consequences of breaking this law.

December 24, 2013 - Two explosions destroy an Interior Ministry building in the city of Mansoura, killing at least 12 and injuring more than 130.

January 18, 2014 - The Egypt Constitutional Committee announces the referendum for the new constitution has passed 98.1% to 1.9%, with an eligible voter turnout of 38.6%. Government opponents are believed to have boycotted the vote.

January 25, 2014 - Egyptian media reports at least 49 people were killed and 247 wounded in violence marking the third anniversary of the start of the revolution in Egypt.

March 24, 2014 - According to the official MENA news agency, According to the official MENA news agency, an Egyptian court sentences 528 supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood to death on charges related to violent riots in the city of Minya last August.

March 26, 2014 - Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt's army chief, announces his resignation and declares his candidacy in the national elections.

June 3, 2014 - with more than 96% of the vote. Elections were held May 26-28. Sisi officially wins the presidential election with more than 96% of the vote. Elections were held May 26-28.

July 5, 2014 - Mohammed Badie, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, and 36 others receive life sentences for inciting violence. The death penalty which had been handed down for 10 additional defendants is upheld on review by the Grand Mufti.

February 2, 2015 - who were convicted of murdering 11 police officers and two civilians in August 2013. An Egyptian court confirms a death sentence for 183 defendants who were convicted of murdering 11 police officers and two civilians in August 2013.

March 31, 2015 - Obama tells Egyptian President Sisi that he is ending the freeze on weapons shipments to Egypt.

April 21, 2015 - after being convicted on charges related to violence outside the presidential palace in December 2012. Morsy is acquitted of murder in the deaths of protesters. Morsy is sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges related to violence outside the presidential palace in December 2012. Morsy is acquitted of murder in the deaths of protesters.

September 12, 2015 - Egypt Prime Minister Ibrahm Mahlab and his cabinet resign, according to a statement released by the President's office. Sisi accepts their resignations and asks the cabinet to keep working on a caretaker basis until a new government is formed. Sherif Ismail is appointed prime minister.

October-Dece