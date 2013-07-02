Pope John Paul II Fast Facts

Updated 11:50 AM ET, Thu November 12, 2020

The Roman Catholic Church will declare &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/02/world/pope-john-paul-ii-fast-facts/index.html&quot;&gt;Pope John Paul II&lt;/a&gt; a saint, the Vatican announced Friday, July 5. The Polish-born pope, pictured in 1978, was fast-tracked to beatification after his death in 2005 and was declared &quot;blessed&quot; barely six years later -- the fastest beatification in centuries. Here&#39;s a look at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.catholicnews.com/jpii/stories/story16.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;most widely traveled pope&lt;/a&gt; and his journeys around the world:
Pope John Paul II blesses the crowd in St. Peter&#39;s Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday in April 1980.
Aides help Pope John Paul II moments after a May 13, 1981, assassination attempt by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in St Peter&#39;s Square.
Pope John Paul II in Segovia, Spain, in November 1982.
Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Kolkata, India, in February 1986.
Pope John Paul II kisses the ground upon arriving in Auckland, New Zealand, in November 1986.
Bill and Hillary Clinton greet Pope John Paul II as he arrives in Newark, New Jersey, on a U.S. trip in October 1995.
Pope John Paul II visits then-South African President Nelson Mandela at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa, in September 1995.
