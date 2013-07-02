Pope John Paul II Fast Facts

Photos: Pope John Paul II
Pope John Paul II – Pope John Paul II blesses the crowd in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday in April 1980.
Pope John Paul II – Aides help Pope John Paul II moments after a May 13, 1981, assassination attempt by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in St Peter's Square.
Pope John Paul II – Pope John Paul II in Segovia, Spain, in November 1982.
Pope John Paul II – Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Kolkata, India, in February 1986.
Pope John Paul II – Pope John Paul II kisses the ground upon arriving in Auckland, New Zealand, in November 1986.
Pope John Paul II – Bill and Hillary Clinton greet Pope John Paul II as he arrives in Newark, New Jersey, on a U.S. trip in October 1995.
Pope John Paul II – Pope John Paul II visits then-South African President Nelson Mandela at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa, in September 1995.