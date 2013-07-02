CNN —

Suicide bombing attacks killed at least 23 people in Iraq late Monday.

Another 27 sustained injuries, when attackers wearing explosive vests blew themselves up in the towns of Baquba and Muqdadiaya, north of Baghdad, police said.

The first attack targeted a popular cafe in a predominantly ethnic Sunni area. The second struck a Shiite funeral procession.

In a third incident, eight members of the Awakening Council, a U.S. backed group dedicated to fighting al Qaeda, were kidnapped and later were later shot to death north of Baghdad, police said.

Violence in Iraq dropped in June after having hit a peak the month before, according to the United Nations. A total of 761 people were killed and 1,771 wounded in violence in June. In May 1,045 were killed.