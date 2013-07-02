Story highlights NEW: The alleged target was the British Columbia legislature NEW: The suspects are identified as Canadian-born John Nuttall and Amanda Korody The pair "were inspired by al Qaeda ideology," police say

CNN —

Two suspects have been arrested on terror charges and are accused of plotting to use explosive devices in Victoria, British Columbia, on Canada Day, which fell on Monday, James Malizia of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday.

The alleged target was the B.C. legislature, according to RCMP Assistant Commissioner Wayne Rideout.

Two Canadian-born citizens, John Nuttall and Amanda Korody, have been charged with conspiring to place an explosive in or against a place of public use, with intent to cause death or serious bodily injury; facilitating terrorist activity; and making or having in their possession an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, Rideout said.

“This self-radicalized behavior was intended to create maximum impact and harm to Canadian citizens at the B.C. legislature on a national holiday,” Rideout said.

The suspects “were inspired by al Qaeda ideology,” Malizia said, adding, however, there was no international link to the alleged plot.

The alleged threat was detected early and “at no time was the security of the public at risk,” Malizia said.