Tuberculosis (TB) Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at some information on Tuberculosis (also known as TB), an infection, caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, that usually affects the lungs. It can also infect other parts of the body including the kidneys, spine and brain.

About TB

Latent TB infection:

- A person infected with latent TB shows no sign of symptoms and may not feel sick.

- A skin or blood test will indicate if a person has been infected with the bacteria.

- It is not possible to spread the TB bacteria from the infected person to others.

- Individuals with a latent TB infection may never develop the disease, as bacteria remains dormant. In other cases, especially involving people with a weak immune system, the bacteria may become active and cause TB disease.

- Treatment is required to ensure the infected person does not develop active TB disease but in some cases preventative treatment may not be an option.

- Without treatment, about 5-10% of individuals infected with latent TB will develop the disease.

Facts

TB spreads through the air when a person with an active TB infection coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. Germs can stay in the air for hours.

In 2019, a total of 8,920 new TB cases were reported in the United States, the lowest case count on record in the United States. Still, the CDC cautions that a recent model predicted that the goal of TB elimination in the United States will not be attained during the 21st century without increased investment in detection and treatment of latent TB infection.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) occurs when the bacteria is resistant to isoniazid and rifampin, two first-line antibiotics used to treat TB. Extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) is a form of MDR-TB that is resistant to isoniazid and rifampin, in addition to fluoroquinolones and injectable second-line drugs.

Timeline

1865 - French military doctor Jean-Antoine Villemin proves the illness can transmit from human to animal or from animal to animal.

1882 - German doctor Robert Koch identifies the bacterial strain as Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

1800s - Tuberculosis causes as much as one-quarter of all deaths in Europe during the 19th century. Famous people who die from tuberculosis include John Keats, Frédéric Chopin, Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte, Anton Chekhov and Franz Kafka.

1930 - In Germany, more than 70 infants who received the BCG vaccine die of TB. It is later concluded that the vaccine was contaminated in the lab.

1944 - Microbiologist, Selman A. Waksman and his associates at Rutgers University reports the Microbiologist, Selman A. Waksman and his associates at Rutgers University reports the discovery of a new antibiotic called streptomycin.

1944 - Physicians H. Corwin Hinshaw, Karl H. Pfuetze and William H. Feldman successfully use streptomycin to treat a patient with TB.

1985-1992 - Scientists attribute this to factors including the spread of HIV. Tuberculosis makes a resurgence. Scientists attribute this to factors including the spread of HIV.

1995 - The WHO launches The WHO launches Directly Observed Therapy Short-Course (DOTS) . It is a treatment plan containing five components including standardized recording and reporting.

May 26, 2011 - Nearly 700 patients and 100 employees are exposed to tuberculosis at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after interacting with a hospital employee carrying the disease.