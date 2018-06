Tuberculosis (TB) Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at some information on Tuberculosis (also known as TB), an infection, caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, that mainly affects the lungs. It can also infect other parts of the body including the kidneys, spine and brain.

About TB:

Two types of TB exist - Latent TB infection (non-contagious) and TB disease (contagious).

Latent TB infection:

- A person infected with latent TB shows no sign of symptoms and may not feel sick.

- A skin or blood test will indicate if a person has been infected with the bacteria.

- It is not possible to spread the TB bacteria from the infected person to others.

- TB bacteria can remain dormant and die with proper treatment, or become active and cause the active TB disease.

- Treatment is required to ensure the infected person does not develop active TB disease.

- According to the World Health Organization, five to 10% of world's population infected with latent TB infection will develop active TB disease.

TB disease:

- A person infected with TB disease shows signs of symptoms and usually feels ill.

- Symptoms include coughing up blood, fever, chills, night sweats, shortness of breath, chest pains, weight loss and fatigue.

- It is possible to spread the TB bacteria from the infected person to others.

- A skin or blood test will indicate if a person has been infected with the bacteria.

- Treatment with antibiotics for four to nine months is required to treat active TB disease.

- Persons with a weak immune system, such as those with

Facts:

TB spreads through the air when a person with an active TB infection coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. Germs can stay in the air for hours.

