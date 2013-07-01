Human Spaceflight Fast Facts

Photos: Moon anniversary To the moon and beyond – In 1969 schoolboys were excitedly looking forward to the Apollo moon landing. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Neil Armstrong, pictured inside the lunar module, made the "giant leap for mankind."

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin walks on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission.

Apollo's computers were feeble even compared to your smartphone. This is the Apollo 10 command module pictured in London in 2009.

In the 1970s and 80s magazines were showing artists' impressions of moon bases. We still haven't built them.

We haven't been back to the moon in person but we have made huge advances in space:

International space agencies have worked together to build an impressive space station.

NASA has sent a series of sophisticated rovers to explore the surface of Mars. This is a selfie of Curiosity on the Red Planet.

There are thought to be billions of planets in our galaxy. Hundreds have been discovered since the moon landings. An artist's illustration shows an exoplanet called HD 189733b -- a huge, hot gas giant that is about 63 light years from us and where it possibly rains glass.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently launched the Gaia space telescope on a mission to make a 3D map of the Milky Way -- and perhaps discover even more alien worlds.

ESA is also leading a mission to chase a comet around the sun and even land on its surface. If successful it should add to our understanding of the origins of the solar system and may shed light on whether Earth was seeded with water.

Since Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon, huge scientific strides have been made, including decoding the whole human genome. Scientists can now identify individual genes that cause disease.

Scientists are now able to create "bionic" artificial limbs for the injured and disabled -- a prospect that was science fiction four decades ago.

NASA says it is focused on sending people to Mars in the 2030s and research is already under way.