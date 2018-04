Prince Charles Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life Prince Charles, heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland .

Personal:

Birth date: November 14, 1948

Education: Trinity College, Cambridge, UK, B.A., 1970, Royal Air Force College Cranwell, Lincolnshire, UK, 1971

Military: Royal Navy 1971-1976. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth appointed him honorary five-star ranks in the three military branches of army, navy and air force: He is Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Prince Charles follows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as they leave Westminster Hall in April 2002. The Prince of Wales has spent the past six decades living in his mother's shadow as the heir apparent to the throne. In 2013, he became the oldest "monarch-in-waiting" to the throne in almost 300 years. Here's a visual journey of Charles trailing his mother: Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The prince and Princess Diana are seen behind the Queen during the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland in September 1981. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The Queen with Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, arrive at Windsor Great Park to watch events in the European Horse Trial in 1955. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The Queen waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Charles, stands behind her, during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2012, in London. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The Queen Mother, left, Charles and Princess Margaret Rose in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the coronation ceremony of his mother, now Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953. The prince was just three years old when his grandfather George VI died. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Charles strolls behind his mother in a top hat and umbrella on day two of the Royal Ascot Meeting 2013 horse race in Berkshire. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The Queen and Charles attend the 2006 Braemar Gathering in Scotland. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Charles, out of focus, smiles at the camera while following his mother and his father, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. for the first day of the royal meeting at the new state-of-the-art course at Ascot in Berkshire in June 2006. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Charles looks over at his mother as they attend the 2009 Braemar Highland Games in Scotland. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line The Queen is followed by her sons, Prince Edward (left) and Prince Charles, with Diana close behind, outside the Clarence House In London in 1989. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow their mother and Princess Margaret in London in 1956. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line Charles and his mother share a laugh at the Smiths Lawn Polo Club in Windsor, Britain, in June 2004. Hide Caption 12 of 12

Other Facts:

His full title is: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

He is the longest British "monarch-in-waiting." King Edward VII, Queen Victoria's eldest son, became king at age 59 years and 2 months.

Prince Charles is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.

He is president of The Prince's Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is also president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations.

He enjoys playing polo, skiing, fishing and hunting. His hobbies include gardening, painting and writing.

As a child, he acted in school productions, sang in the school choir, played the trumpet, the cello and the electric guitar.

His other interests include architecture and its effects on the environment, British history and tradition, farming, alternative medicine and different religions.

Timeline:

February 6, 1952 - Three-year-old Prince Charles becomes the heir apparent, when his grandfather dies and his mother ascends the throne.

July 26, 1958 - Is named Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, by his mother before Parliament. He is the 21st Prince of Wales and the first since 1936.

July 1, 1969 - He is invested as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester during a televised ceremony at Caernavon Castle.

February 11, 1970 - Takes his seat in the House of Lords.

September 1971 - Earns his wings for jet aircraft flying at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and joins the Royal Navy.

1974 - Qualifies as a helicopter pilot and joins the 845 Naval Air Squadron on the HMS Hermes. Two years later he completes his military service, taking command of a coastal minehunter, the HMS Bronington.

1976 - Founds the Prince's Trust, a philanthropic venture to help disadvantaged youth.

July 29, 1981 - Wedding ceremony to Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral is televised.

June 7, 1992 - Excerpts of "Diana: Her True Story" by Andrew Morton are published in the Sunday Times, revealing Camilla Parker-Bowles' role in the royal marriage.

December 9, 1992 - Prime Minister John Major announces the separation of Charles and Diana.

1993 - Affair with Parker-Bowles becomes public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate phone conversation between the two is made public.

June 29, 1994 - A televised documentary, "Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role," airs; in it he admits to adultery.

August 28, 1996 - Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.

September 1997 - He accompanies the body of Princess Diana from Paris to London and during the funeral procession walks behind her coffin with his father, sons and Diana's brother, the Earl of Spencer.

January 28, 1999 - The first public appearance as a couple with Parker-Bowles, when they are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a party.

June 2000 - Formally introduces Parker-Bowles to Queen Elizabeth II at a party held at Highgrove, the prince's country estate.

2003 - Clarence House becomes the official London residence of Prince Charles and his sons. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother. Clarence House becomes the official London residence of Prince Charles and his sons. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother.

April 9, 2005 - In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George's Chapel at In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle , Charles and Camilla wed.

November 1-8, 2005 - Makes his first official visit to the United States since 1994.

October 2006 - Announces plans for second multi-faith coronation ceremony, if/when he is made king, to include all non-Christian faiths, and for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be crowned Queen at the same time.

January 27, 2007 - Receives the Global Environmental Citizen Award from the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment, presented by former Receives the Global Environmental Citizen Award from the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment, presented by former Vice President Al Gore

March 2009 - Is voted the best-dressed man in the world by the British edition of Esquire magazine. Is voted the best-dressed man in the world by the British edition of Esquire magazine. US President Barack Obama comes in fourth.

May 6, 2009 - Releases video, " Releases video, " The Prince's Rainforest Awareness Campaign ," starring celebrities, children, his sons, himself and Kermit the Frog, with each appearing alongside a large digital frog.

November 16, 2010 - Announces the engagement of eldest son, Prince William, to longtime girlfriend Announces the engagement of eldest son, Prince William, to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton

December 9, 2010 - Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London's West End and attack the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall to a performance at the London Palladium. The couple escapes any physical harm. The students are protesting the hike in tuition fees.

May 8, 2013 - Attends the opening of parliament for the first time in 17 years. This is first time he and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended the opening together.

March 2015 - Visits the United States with Duchess Camilla. The trip includes a tour of Mount Vernon, a meeting with President Barack Obama and a festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

May 19, 2015 - Meets Meets Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams . This is the first meeting between a member of the British Royal Family and the leader of Sinn Fein.

November 27, 2017 - Announces the engagement of Prince Harry to Announces the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle