Plane carrying Missoni fashion director found off Venezuela

A small plane carrying Italian fashion director Vittorio Missoni and his wife, Maurizia Castiglioni, has been missing off the coast of Venezuela since Friday, January 4. The couple is pictured in Milan, Italy, in 2010.
A small plane carrying Italian fashion director Vittorio Missoni and his wife, Maurizia Castiglioni, has been missing off the coast of Venezuela since Friday, January 4. The couple is pictured in Milan, Italy, in 2010.
From left: Vittorio, Rosita (his mother), Angela (his sister), Ottavio (his father) and Luca (his brother) acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the Missoni collection during the last day of Milan's 2004 spring/summer fashion week on October 5, 2003. The show marked 50 years since the company was founded by Ottavio (nicknamed "Tai ") and Rosita and 50 years since they married. Vittorio Missoni and his siblings took over the brand in 1996.
From left: Vittorio, Rosita (his mother), Angela (his sister), Ottavio (his father) and Luca (his brother) acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the Missoni collection during the last day of Milan's 2004 spring/summer fashion week on October 5, 2003. The show marked 50 years since the company was founded by Ottavio (nicknamed "Tai ") and Rosita and 50 years since they married. Vittorio Missoni and his siblings took over the brand in 1996.
Models walk down the runway at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2005. The private company is based in Milan and one of the premier fashion houses.
Models walk down the runway at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2005. The private company is based in Milan and one of the premier fashion houses.
Vittorio Missoni and his sister, Angela, pose with actor John Travolta at the Venice Film Festival in 2004.
Vittorio Missoni and his sister, Angela, pose with actor John Travolta at the Venice Film Festival in 2004.
A model walks the runway during Missoni fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on June 21, 2008. The high-end fashion label is known for its patterned knitwear and signature zigzag stripe.
A model walks the runway during Missoni fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on June 21, 2008. The high-end fashion label is known for its patterned knitwear and signature zigzag stripe.
Vittorio, his sister Angela and her daughter Margherita accept an award on the catwalk after their show during the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore on May 13, 2011.
Vittorio, his sister Angela and her daughter Margherita accept an award on the catwalk after their show during the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore on May 13, 2011.
Missoni partnered with Target in 2011 to produce a more budget-friendly collection. A Target pop-up store is seen in New York on September 8, 2011.
Missoni partnered with Target in 2011 to produce a more budget-friendly collection. A Target pop-up store is seen in New York on September 8, 2011.
Vittorio Missoni attends the Missoni Loves Leaves cocktail party during Milan Design Week on April 16, 2012. The Missoni brand has expanded from apparel to housewares, a fragrance line and a chain of hotels.
Vittorio Missoni attends the Missoni Loves Leaves cocktail party during Milan Design Week on April 16, 2012. The Missoni brand has expanded from apparel to housewares, a fragrance line and a chain of hotels.
Nearly six months after it went missing off Venezuela’s coast, authorities have located the small plane that was carrying Italian fashion boss Vittorio Missoni and five others, the country’s Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

The aircraft disappeared on January 4 as it left Los Roques, an archipelago and resort, for the international airport outside Caracas, about 90 miles away. Vittorio Missoni, his wife, and four others – including a pilot and copilot – were all on board. All are presumed dead.

Missoni, 58, ran the famed Missoni fashion house with his siblings, Luca and Angela. Neither sibling was on the plane.

With the help of an American ship with special oceanographic technology, the plane was located off the coast of Key Carenero, within the Los Roques archipelago, according to a family statement published by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

“At this time, efforts are underway to recover the wreckage,” the families of those aboard the plane said in the statement. “The families would like to thank the Venezuelan and Italian governments for its commitments in finding the wreckage and the family is confident that the investigation into the cause of the incident.”

Family: ‘We will not give up’

Venezuelan authorities had launched intensive search efforts with boats, helicopters and divers scouring the area for any sign of the missing plane. A bag from the plane washed up on the island of Curacao some 124 miles away from where the aircraft disappeared three weeks after the aircraft went missing.

The fashion house, which boasts such celebrity clients as Katie Holmes, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, is a high-end fashion label known for its patterned knitwear and signature zigzag stripe.

The private company, based in Milan, Italy, has estimated annual sales of between $75 million and $100 million.

The brand, first created in 1953 as a knitwear workshop in Gallarte, Italy, has expanded from apparel to housewares, a fragrance line and a chain of hotels.

Stefano Tonchi, editor-in-chief of W magazine, called the Missonis “one of the most important Italian fashion families,” crediting their move to Milan in the late 1960s with helping make the northern Italian city the fashion hub it is today.

Vittorio Missoni and his siblings took over the brand in 1996 with an eye toward marketing to a younger consumer.

The fashion house partnered with Target in 2011 to produce a more budget-friendly collection for the discount retailer, which caused Target’s website to crash due to the high demand.

