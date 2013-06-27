Joanne Woodward Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Oscar-wining actress Joanne Woodward.

Personal:

Birth date: February 27, 1930

Birthplace: Thomasville, Georgia

Birth name: Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward

Father: Wade Woodward, a school administrator and traveling salesman

Mother: Elinor (Trimmier) Woodward, aircraft factory worker

Marriage: Paul Newman (January 29, 1958-September 26, 2008, his death)

Children: Claire, Melissa, Elinor "Nell"; Stepchildren: Stephanie, Susan, Scott

Education: Louisiana State University, 1947-1949, Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1990

Other Facts:

Nominated for four Nominated for four Academy Awards with one win.

Woodward and her husband, Paul Newman costarred in ten movies, including "The Long, Hot Summer" and "Mr. & Mrs. Bridge."

Woodward wore a dress she had sewn herself to the 1958 Oscars.

Timeline:

1953 - While working as an understudy in a Broadway production of "Picnic," Woodward meets Paul Newman, who has a supporting role in the play. He is also understudy for the male lead.

October 1955 - Woodward's first film, "Count Three and Pray" debuts.

March 26, 1958 - Wins Academy Award for Best Actress for "The Three Faces of Eve."

December 20, 1972 - "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds" premieres in New York. The film is directed by Paul Newman and co-stars their daughter Elinor, under the name Nell Potts.

1978 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special for "See How She Runs."

1985 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Special for "Do You Remember Love."

1990 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special as executive producer of "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre."

May 1990 - Earns Liberal Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College, graduating with youngest daughter Claire Newman. Paul Newman is the commencement speaker.

1992 - Kennedy Center Honoree.

June 2001-2005 - Artistic Director of the Artistic Director of the Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut.

December 2008 - Appears in "A Christmas Carol" at the Westport Country Playhouse.

October 14, 2015 - The city council in Marietta, Georgia votes to name a park after Woodward, who grew up in the Atlanta suburb.